Sometimes in conference showdowns, the records don’t matter. Both sides, regardless of their records, will enter the game and treat it like a war. That was certainly the case tonight between Nebraska and Minnesota in women’s basketball.
Unfortunately for the Huskers, they found themselves without the ball, or control of their fate, in the final seconds.
Instead, Minnesota senior guard Isabelle Gradwell scored the game-winning 3-pointer to give the Golden Gophers the 95-92 win.
“I’m so disappointed,” head coach Amy Williams said postgame. “We had a couple kids who were out there fighting hard like they knew what was on the line and had really good performances. But, we couldn’t get a stop in the second half and couldn’t capitalize when we needed to.”
The game saw 14 ties, 16 lead changes, 51 personal fouls, 66 free throw attempts and 131 total shots. Nebraska shot 27-of-68 from the field, 10-of-24 from 3-point range and 28-of-35 from the free throw line. Minnesota, meanwhile, finished 32-of-63 from the field, 8-of-16 from 3-point range, 23-of-31 from the free throw line and had 31 personal fouls.
The game was also a career-night for junior guard Jaz Shelley. The Husker finished the game with a career-high 37 points, tying the No. 7 single-game mark in school history.
But it just wasn’t enough for Nebraska.
The game revealed itself as a battle from the start as the Golden Gophers and Huskers traded shots throughout the first quarter. Numerous lead changes occurred, but Nebraska made attempts to pull away. Plays from junior forward Isabelle Bourne and Shelley gave the Huskers solid early leads, but the Golden Gophers found ways to not fall far behind. Down by four near the end of the first quarter, freshman guard Mara Braun nailed a 3-pointer for Minnesota to make it a 15-14 game.
The score was tied at 16 under a minute into the second quarter, until Husker senior guard Sam Haiby broke it with a free throw. The Golden Gophers responded by dropping seven straight points to go up 23-17. Even with Bourne cutting into the deficit with a 3-pointer, Minnesota’s momentum grew as it soon went up 32-20. Nebraska tried to get back into the fight, closing the margin to 32-25. But the Golden Gophers laid in four points to push their lead to 36-25 with under three minutes left in the first half.
The Huskers once again fought back to narrow the deficit to 36-31, but senior Angelina Hammond gave Minnesota some celerity with a layup to end the half 38-31.
Nebraska delivered a massive punch to start the third quarter, going on a 9-0 run to take a 40-38 lead. Hammond silenced the run again by tying the game, which started another fast-paced back-and-forth bout between the teams. The quarter saw 62 total points scored by the two teams, despite the lead never reaching higher than five points for either side.
Then came the fourth quarter, nearly as high-scoring with Minnesota ahead and the Huskers close behind. Things started off rough for the Golden Gophers as they found themselves in foul trouble early on. That led to seven free throws in less than a minute for Nebraska to take the lead. Free throws also gave the lead back to Minnesota, however, as the game entered its final six minutes.
The final volley of scoring commenced as both teams traded shot for shot. With two minutes left, Minnesota took a 91-85 lead. Then, Shelley took control, going on a 7-1 personal run to force a 92-92 tie with 15 seconds left. But, two missed free throws by Nebraska gave the Golden Gophers the chance to win. Gradwell took advantage, nailing a corner 3-pointer at the last second to end the game.
“We’re just going to have to find a way to lean into each other,” Williams said. “We’ve got to bounce back, do something special and come together. We know that we can compete with the best teams in our league and we can get beat by anybody in the league. That’s the way this conference is. So we’ve got to find a way to keep fighting and overcome.”
The Huskers fell to 14-12 on the season and 6-9 in Big Ten play with the loss, while Minnesota improves to 10-16 overall. Nebraska returns home to face No. 7 Iowa on Saturday.