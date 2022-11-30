Editor’s note: This article talks about domestic and sexual abuse
Previous Nebraska Football interim head coach, Robert ‘Mickey’ Joseph was arrested in Lincoln Wednesday afternoon on multiple charges.
The Lincoln Police Department was called to a residence near South 34th Street and Tree Line Drive around 2 p.m. Wednesday for reports of a domestic disturbance. Police located Joseph, 54, at another location, where he was arrested and lodged in Lancaster County Jail for strangulation and domestic assault of the third degree.
Joseph has been placed on administrative leave, according to Trev Alberts, Director of Athletics at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
“I was made aware of the charges against Coach Joseph and given the nature of the allegations and based on University policy he has been placed on administrative leave,” Alberts said in a statement.
Additional information regarding the name of the survivor and details of any injuries that could have been caused during the incident will not be released to protect the survivor, according to a news release.
LPD does not normally release information on domestic disputes, but to provide full transparency of the case involving Joseph, a public figure, a news release was sent out Wednesday evening, LPD said.
If you or someone you know is a survivor of sexual assault or violence, you can reach out to UNL’s Center for Advocacy, Response and Education at care@unl.edu or 402-472-3553, Institutional Equity and Compliance at 402-472-3417 or Counseling and Psychological Services at 402-472-7450 for additional resources.