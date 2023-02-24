On Friday, Nebraska Volleyball announced that Memorial Stadium will host two volleyball games and a concert on Aug. 30, 2023. One of the games, featuring the Husker volleyball team, will likely be an attempt to break the record for the highest attendance at an NCAA volleyball match.
The University of Nebraska-Kearney will play Wayne State College to open the event at 4:30 p.m., and Nebraska will play the University of Nebraska-Omaha at 7 p.m. followed by the outdoor concert.
Tickets for the event, termed “Volleyball Day” by Nebraska Volleyball, will be available on April 25 for volleyball season-ticket holders, but will not be offered as part of the season package and must be purchased separately. Tickets will go on sale to the general public the following day. Tickets will cost $25 for adults and $5 for high school age children or younger. Tickets will provide access to both games and the concert.
Nebraska Volleyball noted that the highest attendance at an NCAA volleyball match was 18,755, when Nebraska played Wisconsin at Nationwide Arena - an indoor arena - in Columbus, Ohio on Dec. 18, 2021. Memorial Stadium can sit over 85,000 people, according to Nebraska Athletics.
At a press conference on Friday afternoon, UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green was flanked by Nebraska Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics Trev Alberts, University of Nebraska President Ted Carter, Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen, and John Cook, head coach of Nebraska volleyball.
"This is going to be a fantastic celebration of volleyball in the state of Nebraska," Alberts said.
The Nebraska-UNO outdoor match will be televised on the Big Ten Network and streamed on the FOX Sports app.