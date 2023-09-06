Nebraska football travels to Boulder this week to renew what was once a marquee matchup against Colorado. Both teams come into Saturday led by first-year head coaches with high expectations for their seasons.
Every year from 1948 to 2010, the two schools squared off with the later contests taking place on Black Friday. While the Huskers hold a commanding 49-20-2 series lead over the Buffaloes, there have been several memorable games throughout the years. Let’s revisit six of the most noteworthy matchups between the two rivals.
1986: Colorado 20, No. 3 Nebraska 10
The most lopsided era of the rivalry took place between 1968 and 1985, in which Nebraska won a whopping 18-straight contests over the Buffaloes. Colorado, distressed by the one-sidedness, brought in head coach Bill McCartney in 1982, who prioritized rejuvenating the rivalry and beating the Huskers. In 1986, that time finally came.
Nebraska traveled to Boulder ranked No. 3 in the country and 6-0 while the Buffaloes sat at a measly 2-4. Nevertheless, Colorado jumped out to an early 10-0 lead at the half. Nebraska came crawling back with quarterback Steve Taylor taking one in from two yards out. With the score 10-7 in the fourth, the Buffaloes pulled out a trick play. Running back O.C. Oliver threw a 52-yard touchdown to receiver Lance Carl. Just the second of two Buffalo completions on the day was the deciding factor in a 20-10 upset.
The win got the monkey off McCartney and the Buffaloes’ backs. It also served as a turning point in program history, eventually leading to a share of the 1990 National Championship.
1994: No. 2 Nebraska 24, No. 3 Colorado 7
While the final score may be underwhelming, the implications going into the week nine contest were massive. Both teams had their sights set on competing for a national championship, as Colorado had future Heisman trophy winner Rashaan Salaam at running back and dual-threat quarterback Kordell Stewart leading the offense. Nebraska came into the game as underdogs with starting quarterback Tommie Frazier out and backup Brook Berringer taking the helm. College GameDay was in Lincoln that day, in what was the 200th consecutive sellout at Memorial Stadium — a streak still going to this day.
The game itself saw the Huskers dominate, scoring on their opening possession with a 14-yard run by fullback Cory Schlesinger. Nebraska's hard-nosed offense controlled the time of possession in the first half, taking a 17-0 lead into the break. The Huskers expanded their lead to 24-0 in the second half, with Salaam finally putting the Buffaloes on the board with one minute left in the third.
The 24-7 throttling saw the Blackshirt defense hold Colorado to going 0-for-11 on third downs and 0-for-4 on fourth downs. The major win set Nebraska on a clear path to winning the Big Eight Conference and, later, the first national championship of the Tom Osborne era.
1997: No. 2 Nebraska 27, Colorado 24
Just weeks removed from a miracle win over Missouri, Nebraska needed luck once again to hold off a 5-6 Colorado team and maintain its undefeated record.
The Huskers took a 10-3 lead into halftime before running back Ahman Green had a monster third quarter, rushing for two touchdowns while adding a 64-yard gain on the first play of the half. A 46-yard field goal by kicker Kris Brown gave Nebraska a 27-10 lead after three, which the Huskers held onto for the majority of the fourth quarter.
The Buffaloes did not go away. Quarterback John Hessler found receiver Marcus Stiggers for a 32-yard touchdown with 3:16 left in the contest. An onside kick recovery later, Colorado was in business. Hessler connected with receiver Robert Toler on a jump ball to cut the Husker lead to three points. The Nebraska offense could not close the game out, giving the Buffaloes the ball with a minute left, but the Blackshirts stood tall, stopping Colorado on a fourth and 25 to secure the undefeated regular season.
The Huskers later earned a share of the 1997 National Championship, joining Michigan as one of two undefeated teams in the country.
2001: No. 14 Colorado 62, No. 2 Nebraska 36
Not many games in Husker history will go down as shocking as this one.
Nebraska was undefeated heading into the final game of the regular season with quarterback Eric Crouch weeks away from winning the Heisman trophy. A win over 8-2 Colorado on the road would have clinched a spot in the Big 12 title game. Instead, it was the Buffaloes that played spoiler, scoring a whopping 28 points in the first quarter to take a 28-3 lead. While Crouch and the Huskers tried to keep up, Colorado running back Chris Brown had other plans, rushing for 198 yards and a school record-setting six touchdowns.
Despite the Buffaloes only having 30 more total yards, they walked away with a 62-36 victory. Colorado went on to take Nebraska’s spot in the Big 12 championship game, defeating No. 3 Texas 39-37 to take over the No. 3 spot in the polls. Even with the blowout loss to the Buffaloes, the Huskers would controversially be selected for the BCS National Championship Game, where they fell to No. 1 ranked Miami 37-14.
2008: Nebraska 40, Colorado 31
Despite no significant implications for the Huskers, the 2008 matchup gave Memorial Stadium not one, but two of the loudest moments in its 100-year history.
The first of which came from kicker Alex Henery who sent the crowd into a frenzy, kicking a school-record 57-yard field goal with 1:43 left in the game. His fourth successful kick of the game gave Nebraska a 33-30 advantage. The Buffaloes needed a win to become bowl-eligible, but defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh had other plans. The future NFL All-Pro put the nail in the coffin on Colorado’s season, taking a batted ball back 30 yards for a pick-six, delivering a brutal stiff arm to Buffalo quarterback Cody Hawkins in the process.
The back-and-forth contest saw Colorado jump out to an early 14-0 lead in the first quarter before the Huskers responded with two quick touchdowns of their own. Henery kept Nebraska in it, kicking four field goals, while running back Roy Helu Jr. ran for 166 yards on 25 carries.
2019: Colorado 34, No. 25 Nebraska 31 (OT)
The most recent entry in this series saw the Buffaloes battle back from a 17-0 halftime deficit to defeat the No. 25 ranked Huskers in overtime. The two teams' matchup a year prior saw Colorado spoil the debut of former head coach Scott Frost with quarterback Steven Montez finding receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. for a game-winning 40-yard touchdown with 1:06 remaining in the fourth.
Nebraska came into Boulder with high expectations heading into Frost’s second season and looked to have a convincing win heading into the break. A back-and-forth fourth quarter saw Montez hit receiver K.D. Nixon in stride for a 96-yard touchdown before Husker quarterback Adrian Martinez responded by tossing a 75-yard touchdown pass to running back Maurice Washington the next play. The Buffaloes tied the game in the final minute with a 26-yard touchdown from Montez to receiver Tony Brown.
Colorado got the ball first in overtime, taking its first lead of the game with then 32-year-old kicker James Stefanou kicking a 34-yard field goal. Punter-turned-kicker Isaac Armstrong could not capitalize for the Huskers, missing a potential game-tying 48-yard field goal. The Buffalo win completed a sweep in the home-and-home series while Nebraska went on to have another underwhelming year, missing out on a bowl game despite starting the season ranked.
With Matt Rhule and the Huskers facing off against Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes, the newest installment of the series should lead to more memorable moments reminiscent of the former annual contests.