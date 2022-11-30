College football’s regular season has come to a close after an exhilarating final weekend of action. Five Big Ten teams saw their seasons come to an end, but nine qualified for a bowl game and will have one final chance to tie a bow on the 2022 campaign. Most notably, there's a new No. 1 team for the rest of the field to chase.
Here's how all 14 Big Ten teams stack up after the regular season:
1. Michigan (12-0) Previous Rank: 2
It’s been over 1,000 days since Ohio State beat Michigan. The Big Ten has a new king.
Despite being the defending Big Ten Champions and coming off a 42-27 victory over the Buckeyes in 2021, Michigan was once again doubted by many. Could the Wolverines still make the College Football Playoff after losing to Ohio State? That was the predominant question asked prior to Saturday’s matchup in Columbus. But the Wolverines left no doubt, running away with a 45-23 win, an even bigger margin of victory than last year.
As they have done all year, the Wolverines dominated the second half. Michigan has outscored its opponents by an average of nearly 20 points in the second half, a trend that continued on Saturday. The Wolverines outscored Ohio State 28-3 after halftime while exploding offensively and shutting down the Buckeyes’ own high-powered offense.
The 22-point difference was inflated by a massive fourth quarter, as it was almost a one-score game with 7:23 left. The Buckeyes led 20-17 at halftime, but Michigan scored on its first possession out of the break and never looked back.
Ohio State effectively took away the Wolverines’ rush attack in the first half, a concerning development in junior running back Blake Corum’s absence, but sophomore quarterback J.J. McCarthy delivered when he absolutely had to. McCarthy has faced countless questions this season regarding his accuracy and downfield passing, and although he only completed 50% of his throws, he threw for 263 yards and three touchdowns when the Wolverines’ run game dried up. The Buckeyes finally wore down in the second half, as their aggression in the box allowed sophomore running back Donovan Edwards to bust off two 80+ yard touchdowns.
Michigan proved they are the Big Ten’s best team, and will likely make the College Football Playoff even with a loss to Purdue in Saturday’s Big Ten Championship Game.
2. Ohio State (11-1) Previous Rank: 1
With two losses to ‘the team up north’ in as many tries, the sky is falling in Columbus.
Despite going 45-5 in his first five years with Ohio State and never ranking below No. 11 in the AP Poll, head coach Ryan Day is the object of Buckeye fans’ scorn. It’s been two decades of Ohio State dominance against the Wolverines, but this may be the second year in a row that a loss to their archrival keeps the Buckeyes out of the College Football Playoff.
The game started well for Ohio State. Junior quarterback C.J. Stroud looked comfortable, the offense marched down the field and the defense had shut down Michigan’s vaunted running game. But it began to unravel in the second half as soon as the Wolverines took the lead. Suddenly, the Buckeyes’ offense looked out of rhythm. They couldn’t run the ball, and their defense fell apart.
Chunk plays killed Ohio State, as Michigan scored five 45+ yard touchdowns. The Buckeyes sold out against the run, which worked, but it allowed the Wolverines to capitalize on the deep ball. Once Michigan broke through on the ground in the second half, there was no hope for the Buckeyes.
Ohio State’s playoff hopes dwindled with the loss, but they still have a path. It's a sudden drop-off for a team that was flying high at 11-0 and No. 2 in the nation but now desperately needs Utah to beat USC. Such are the stakes of The Game.
3. Penn State (10-2) Previous Rank: 3
The Nittany Lions continue to impress, finishing off their season with their only losses coming to the two teams above them. They should finish in the top 10 for the first time since 2019, a significant achievement after back-to-back middling seasons.
Penn State dispatched Michigan State in its regular season finale, eliminating the Spartans from bowl contention in a 35-16 victory. It marks four straight three-score wins for the Nittany Lions and their eighth of the season. They have played extremely well since losing to the Buckeyes a month ago, and their blowout loss to Michigan looks a whole lot better after this weekend.
Winning the turnover margin once again carried Penn State to victory. Its defense forced three Michigan State turnovers, as well as a turnover on downs in Nittany Lion territory. Penn State now ranks eighth in the country in turnover margin.
The Spartans managed to battle within five points, 21-16, in the fourth quarter, but the Nittany Lions finished off the game with 14 straight points to ice it. Senior quarterback Sean Clifford was the main beneficiary of the opportune Penn State defense and special teams, throwing for four touchdowns but only 202 yards. Sophomore wide receiver Theo Johnson caught a career-high two of those scores on just three total catches.
The Nittany Lions have positioned themselves well for a New Year's Six Bowl appearance despite finishing third in their division. The Big Ten East will likely be the only division in college football to finish the regular season with three teams in the top 10.
4. Purdue (8-4) Previous Rank: 5
An up-and-down season for Purdue culminates in a trip, against all odds, to Indianapolis and the Big Ten Championship.
The Boilermakers started the 2022 campaign by losing two of their first three games by a combined seven points. They rebounded with four straight wins before suffering gut-wrenching losses to Big Ten West foes Wisconsin and Iowa. In most seasons, three conference losses through week 10 would eliminate you from conference title contention. Not in 2022’s Big Ten West, though.
Purdue rattled off three wins to finish the regular season, including a must-win over then-No. 21 Illinois, and got some help. The Fighting Illini lost three games in a row down the stretch, and Nebraska beat Iowa as big underdogs in the season finale, delivering the Big Ten West crown to West Lafayette for the first time in program history.
Purdue also needed a win over in-state rival Indiana to get there. Although the Hoosiers led at halftime, the Boilermakers left no doubt in the final 30 minutes. They outscored Indiana 27-11 in the second half, scoring three touchdowns on extended drives. The Hoosiers outgained Purdue and won the time of possession battle by over 15 minutes, but it didn’t matter.
The Boilermakers now have the near-impossible task of beating Michigan this week in the Big Ten Championship. But if anyone can slay a No. 2-ranked beast, it's the Boilermakers — just ask 2018 Ohio State or 2021 Iowa.
5. Illinois (8-4) Previous Rank: 6
The Fighting Illini are another victim of the cannibalistic Big Ten West, falling one game short of a Big Ten Championship appearance. They had a slim chance at the division title entering the weekend and certainly did their part. Illinois demolished Northwestern 41-3 to put an exclamation point on its best season since 2007.
If not for the aforementioned three-game November losing streak, the Fighting Illini would have coasted to Indianapolis. Even so, the season must be viewed as a resounding success for head coach Brett Bielema. Illinois is no longer overlooked and is the only team that challenged Michigan this season.
Shockingly, the Wildcats both outgained the Fighting Illini and won the time of possession battle while losing by five scores. Illinois forced a remarkable six turnovers, including two that went for touchdowns, to boost its season total to 29 forced turnovers, the second-most in the nation.
6. Minnesota (8-4) Previous Rank: 7
The Golden Gophers brought home the axe for the second straight season with a back-and-forth 23-16 victory, a fitting conclusion to the 2022 Big Ten West slate.
Surprisingly, Minnesota found its success primarily through the air, a reversal from its usual ground-and-pound scheme. Freshman quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis had the best performance of his young career and gave a strong pitch to be Minnesota’s next long-term signal caller. Kaliakmanis finished the game with 319 passing yards, the most any Golden Gopher quarterback has thrown for since 2019. He also added two touchdowns while completing 66% percent of his passes.
Minnesota only rushed for 97 yards as a team, which is only its second time rushing for under 100 yards in a victory since 2019. Senior running back Mohamed Ibrahim ran for under 100 yards for the first time since 2019 as well.
Tied 16-16 with six minutes left in the game, Kaliakmanis led a 71-yard touchdown drive that made the difference in the contest. One play brought 45 of those yards — a touchdown pass to freshman wide receiver Le’Meke Brockington on just the ninth catch of his career.
The win marked head coach P.J. Fleck’s third 8+ win season in six years in Minneapolis, and his third victory over the Badgers.
7. Iowa (7-5) Previous Rank: 4
So close, yet so far.
The Hawkeyes just needed a win over Nebraska — who they had beaten seven times in a row — on their home turf to clinch a trip to the Big Ten Championship. The Huskers had other ideas.
The game began about as poorly as it could have for Iowa. The Hawkeyes’ offense looked terrible in the first half, even for their standards, against one of the worst defenses in the Big Ten. Two strip-sack fumbles and a muffed punt helped give Nebraska a 24-0 lead early in the fourth quarter, a deficit that proved too significant to overcome.
The Hawkeyes gave their best comeback attempt, scoring 17 straight in the second half, but stalled on two late potential game-tying drives to fall 24-17. Freshman running back Kaleb Johnson carried the load for Iowa, rushing for 100 yards for just the third time in his career. The Hawkeye quarterback play was poor as usual, but junior quarterback Alex Padilla managed a few impressive throws and tossed the third touchdown pass of his career.
The vaunted Iowa defense allowed at least 20 points for just the third time this season, and while they stopped the run well, the Hawkeyes allowed junior quarterback Casey Thompson to throw for 278 yards and three touchdowns. They did force a single turnover deep in Nebraska territory, but the offense only scored three points on the opportunity.
8. Maryland (7-5) Previous Rank: 9
The Terrapins quietly destroyed Rutgers 37-0 on Saturday, improving to seven wins for the first time since 2014. Maryland won’t garner much credit from the media, but head coach Mike Locksley did an exemplary job considering the circumstances.
Junior quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, the lifeblood of the team, suffered an injury mid-season. Although he only missed one start, he wasn’t the same for nearly a month after going down. In losses to Wisconsin and Penn State, Tagovailoa passed for 77 and 74 yards, respectively, the only two games in which he threw for under 200 yards.
Maryland was dominated in those games but remained competitive in their other three losses, two of which were to Michigan and Ohio State. Playing in the Big Ten East, where three losses are all but guaranteed pre-season, 7-5 is a solid record for a program that lacks the pedigree of most Big Ten teams.
9. Nebraska (4-8) Previous Rank: 10
Nebraska finished off a disappointing season with a glorious victory over the Hawkeyes in Iowa City. The Huskers broke Iowa’s winning streak in the rivalry and eliminated them from Big Ten Championship contention, all while giving Iowa’s defense one of its toughest battles of the season.
The Huskers found themselves in a similar situation as Maryland, losing their starting quarterback for three critical matchups late in the season. Thompson struggled with injuries throughout the year, but his availability may have swung the tide in multiple Nebraska losses.
When he was healthy, Thompson looked fantastic. He finished fourth in the Big Ten in passing yards per game, thanks in part to his electric connection with junior wide receiver Trey Palmer. Palmer caught 71 passes for 1,043 yards and nine touchdowns, breaking the Nebraska single-season receiving yards record in the process.
However, injuries were far from the Huskers’ only shortcoming. The defense was porous, though it did improve down the stretch, and the offensive line played poorly, not to mention the coaching issues that got Scott Frost and Erik Chinander fired before Big Ten play even began. But there is optimism in Lincoln with the hire of new head coach Matt Rhule, and a victory over Iowa certainly leaves a sweet aftertaste despite another losing season.
10. Wisconsin (6-6) Previous Rank: 8
Unlike Nebraska, the Badgers couldn't finish off a tumultuous season with a victory over a rival. They came up just short against Minnesota, failing to capitalize on a potential game-tying redzone possession.
The Jim Leonhard era came to an end on Sunday when Luke Fickell was announced as the next head coach of Wisconsin. Leonhard, the defensive coordinator and interim head coach, was the popular choice among many Wisconsin circles, but his time at the helm was far from perfect. The Badgers finished 4-3 under Leonhard, but three of their wins came against 1-11 Northwestern, Maryland with an injured Tagovailoa, and Nebraska by one point. Their lone impressive win came against Purdue.
The Badgers’ losses under Leonhard were more egregious than under former head coach Paul Chryst — Michigan State, Iowa, and Minnesota compared to Washington State, Ohio State and Illinois. But Wisconsin did reach a bowl game, something the teams below cannot relate to.
11. Indiana (4-8) Previous Rank: 11
The Hoosiers had nothing to play for but spoils and looked like one through one half. Purdue rallied to a comfortable victory, but Indiana deserves credit for being competitive early on — as they have done in multiple games this season.
Still, it caps off head coach Tom Allen’s fourth losing season in six years. The Hoosiers finished with the Big Ten’s worst defense, allowing an average of nearly 34 points and 450 yards per game, and their offense wasn’t much better.
12. Michigan State (5-7) Previous Rank: 12
The Spartans’ loss to Penn State eliminated them from bowl contention — the second losing season of head coach Mel Tucker’s three-year tenure.
Michigan State’s phenomenal 2021 campaign keeps Tucker afloat, but he will need to make a bowl game next season to prove that he’s worth his $95 million extension. That will require significant roster reconstruction and offensive improvement.
13. Rutgers (4-8) Previous Rank: 13
The Scarlet Knights finished the season on a five-game losing streak — four of which came by 30 points or more. Their lone Big Ten win came against Indiana, preventing a nine-game Rutgers losing streak after starting 3-0. The Scarlet Knights have not produced a winning season since 2014.
14. Northwestern (1-11) Previous Rank: 14
The Wildcats completed the near impossible: finishing the season 1-11 after starting 1-0. Oddly enough, Northwestern only lost six games by more than one score. They suffered their share of blowouts, but for a historically bad Wildcats team, one would expect more.