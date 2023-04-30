Nebraska baseball secured the series win over Minnesota on Sunday with an 11-5 victory. The Huskers improved to 24-16-1 (9-6 Big Ten) on the year.
Redshirt sophomore pitcher Will Walsh got the start on the mound. After a slow start giving up consecutive singles, Walsh turned it up retiring the next three batters. Junior second baseman Max Anderson got things started in the bottom of the inning, reaching second on an error. Sophomore left fielder Gabe Swansen followed by also reaching on an error. The Golden Gophers continued to shoot themselves in the foot with a wild pitch scoring Anderson, giving Nebraska the early 1-0 lead.
Minnesota looked to get the run back in the second with a double and hit-by-pitch putting runners on with one out. However, a strikeout and a force out ended the inning. The Huskers went three up, three down in the bottom frame.
Despite a runner reaching second, the Golden Gophers left the third with nothing as well. The bottom of the inning saw promise for the Huskers, as junior right fielder Cole Evans hit a leadoff double and advanced to third thanks to a sacrifice fly. However, consecutive outs left him stranded.
Walsh tossed another scoreless frame in what would turn out to be a massive fourth inning for the Huskers. The Golden Gophers' pitching struggles continued as they loaded the bases with two walks and a hit-by-pitch. A passed ball brought in one run while sophomore catcher Josh Caron batted in another with a RBI single. The wind — like on Saturday — helped Nebraska, as it kept a three-run shot by Evans fair for his third homer on the season.
“That was a foul ball off the bat for sure,” Evans said postgame. “I’m fortunate I guess.”
Nebraska was not done, as junior shortstop Brice Matthews reached on a hit-by-pitch while a Minnesota error on a single by senior center fielder Casey Burnham scored him. Anderson would later bring Burnham home with a sacrifice fly. Swansen capped off the inning in style, hitting a solo shot to right field that made it all the way to the parking lot. Nebraska scored eight runs on five hits in the fourth and extended its lead to 9-0.
The big lead helped Walsh play more relaxed, going three up, three down in the fifth inning. The Huskers came back down to earth in the bottom frame, scoring no runs despite two runners reaching base.
The Golden Gophers hit a one-out triple and finally got on the board in the bottom of the fifth thanks to a sacrifice fly. They added two more runs with a homer to right field. The Huskers could not add to their lead in the bottom of the inning as they led 9-3.
Walsh’s day was over after six innings, and sophomore pitcher Corbin Hawkins took his place on the mound. Hawkins pitched a quick inning ending with a 6-4-3 double play. Nebraska went three up, three down in the bottom of the seventh inning.
Minnesota got another run back in the eighth inning with an RBI single. Burnham got on base in the bottom frame after getting hit by a pitch. Anderson followed that with a 438-foot blast to center field. His team-leading 16th home run of the season made it 11-4 Huskers.
Freshman pitcher Jalen Worthley took the mound in the ninth inning, and the Golden Gophers added another run with a sacrifice fly. A foul out to Caron ended the game and the Huskers took the series victory 11-5.
Walsh threw five strikeouts in six innings while earning his third win on the season. Walsh has taken the Sunday starter spot and run with it, producing several quality outings.
“I’m very very pleased with the pitching from Walsh today,” head coach Will Bolt said postgame. “I thought he threw strike one a lot more often today. From there he was able to kind of get them to chase at times.”
Anderson and Evans each recorded three RBIs and a home run while Swansen went yard for the third time in the series.
Nebraska has won four out of its five Big Ten series to date this season. The three games against Minnesota gave Bolt much to praise after a rough series against Iowa the weekend prior.
“This weekend, I thought we showed up three days in a row with really good focus,” Bolt said postgame. “It wasn’t necessarily perfect all the time, but it was very competitive and we got a series win out of it.”
Nebraska finished with 11 runs on nine hits and one error. Minnesota finished with five runs on nine hits and three errors.
The Huskers will take on North Dakota State on Wednesday in a mid-week matchup before heading to Maryland to take on the Big Ten-leading Terrapins.