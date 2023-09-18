The Huskers overcame injuries to beat Kentucky and improve to 9-0 for the first time since the 2016 season (12-0).
Nebraska defeated the Wildcats in four sets, winning 3-1 (25-14, 25-22, 23-25, 25-21). The Huskers got the victory despite injuries to freshman defensive specialist Laney Choboy — who is recovering from a hit she took during the Stanford game — and junior outside hitter Lindsay Krause.
The match got off to a competitive start with the score being 10-10 early in the first set. The Huskers then turned it on going on a 7-0 mid-set scoring run. They capped it off with a diving dig from junior libero Lexi Rodriguez as she fully extended to keep the ball in play which set up yet another kill by junior outside hitter Merritt Beason to extend the lead to 17–10.
Nebraska’s front line began taking over toward the end of the set, recording kill after kill in the waning moments. Junior outside hitter Ally Batenhorst filled in for Krause. and made her presence known in the set contributing three kills. As a bench player, Batenhorst has not had consistent playing time so far this season but head coach John Cook considers her a game changer.
“At some point we're going to need you and you gotta be thinking that you're gonna come in and be a game changer,” Cook said postgame about his reserves.
Overall, the Huskers had a dominating first set totaling 15 kills and 14 digs a piece. Beason and freshman outside hitter Andi Jackson led the offense with four and five kills, respectively, leading to a .464 hitting percentage in the set for the Huskers. Jackson hit .800, registering kills on four of her five attempts in the set. As has been the case throughout the year, the Huskers’ defense shined, holding the Wildcats to a .130 clip in the set. Star freshman outside hitter Harper Murray finished the set with her third kill, giving Nebraska the 25-14 win.
The second set started off a lot like the first, with another competitive back-and-forth with the teams evenly matched at 10-10 early on. However, it was a much closer set down the stretch with both teams trading scoring runs throughout. Nebraska would gain separation multiple times with Kentucky fighting back. The set-long exchange would end with a kill from Beason to give the Huskers a two-set advantage heading into the third set.
Beason led the way for the Huskers again in the second, tallying six kills with her partner on the front line Murray adding in five of her own. Rodriguez was all over the floor as usual with five digs in the set.
Senior outside hitter and returning Third Team All-American Reagan Rutherford and senior middle blocker Elise Goetzinger kept the Wildcats close in the second set, both finishing with three and six kills, respectively. Kentucky hit the ball better in the second set, improving their hitting percentage to .312 while Nebraska’s hitting percentage regressed a little from the first, hitting .343. Ultimately it didn't change the result as Nebraska still won the second set 25-22.
Kentucky came into the third set with a different energy as they increased their level of intensity, allowing them to get off to a hot start and forcing Cook to call a timeout early.
Nebraska came out of the timeout and immediately began cutting the Wildcats lead going on a four-point run to recapture some momentum. Kentucky responded immediately with their own four-point swing setting the tone for what would be a back-and-forth set. Nebraska would eventually cut the lead again in the middle of the set which had become a battle with both teams trading high-flying kills left and right as Kentucky tried to hold on to a narrow advantage and win its first set of the night.
Down late in the set, Batenhorst got a kill flying in from the left side of the court and Beason got an ace sneaking the ball right over the top of the net just out of reach of the Wildcat front line to cut Kentucky’s lead to one with the Wildcats at set point. It would not be enough as Goetzinger and the Wildcats responded to get the final kill of the set, securing the 25-23 victory. It marks the Huskers' third lost set of the year as they were the last team in the country to lose a set when they dropped their first one to Creighton.
Rutherford led the way with six kills and three digs in the set while Goetzinger had four kills and freshman libero Molly Tuozzo recorded five digs for a team-high of 15 digs to that point. The Wildcats hit their best percentage of the night as they hit .432 which helped them overcome their serving struggles which was a theme for them throughout the night.
“We just couldn't stop them, we were trying everything,” Cook said of Kentucky’s passing and hitting in the third set.
The fourth set was dominated by a ton of spectacular plays with multiple dig efforts being a common theme for both teams.
The Wildcats carried their third set momentum into the start of the fourth as they got out to a 10-5 lead, causing Cook to take an early timeout for the second set in a row. You could begin to hear the small but rowdy contingent of Kentucky fans chanting “Go Big Blue” from the top of the stands during the timeout.
Nebraska responded out of the timeout slowly cutting at the Wildcats’ lead. That’s when the play of the night happened: a minute-long rally which ended with a Murray kill to cut the Kentucky lead to 12-10. The rally also included one of many signature Rodriguez digs as she seemed to be all over the floor for the Huskers.
“All you had to do is see that one rally to see how hard both teams were fighting tonight for points,” Cook said.
The play got the crowd who had seemed a little dazed by the recent Wildcat success back into the game as the building nearly shook after a Kentucky challenge was unsuccessful.
The rally also got the Husker defense back into the game, as they immediately registered two blocks in a row to help cut the Wildcat lead.
“That's why we work out,” Murray said postgame. “That's why we trust our training and all that stuff so I think for all of us what was going through our head was stay disciplined and just give it our all.”
Nebraska would go on to close out the set and secure their ninth victory of the year in a highlight-filled match from both sides in front of an electric crowd. The Huskers move on to conference play next as they are set to face off with Ohio State on Friday in Lincoln.
“It's great,” Cook said of the difficult matchup. “I told the team ‘It's going to be like this every week in the Big Ten for the next 10 weeks so buckle up and let's go.’”