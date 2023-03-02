The month of February was a thrillride for Husker athletics. No week saw less than 10 events occur, which gave ample opportunity for freshman athletes to continue or begin their seasons.
This month’s winner found himself thrust into a starting role and became a key contributor right away. He helped his team embark on an impressive February stretch as it battled adversity.
The DN Freshman Athlete of the Month is guard Jamarques Lawrence
Little was going right for Nebraska men’s basketball heading into February, as it stood with a 10-13 overall record and 3-9 in Big Ten play. But the Huskers put together a month to remember, winning five of their seven games, including multiple signature victories, to improve to 15-15 and put itself in the NIT hunt.
Freshman guard Jamarques Lawrence played an important role in that Nebraska run. After earning his first career start in late January, Lawrence remained a starter for the Huskers throughout February. The Plainfield, New Jersey native gave the Huskers solid production, eclipsing his previous highs in nearly every single individual statistic heading into the month.
Before February, Lawrence had only 53 points, 23 rebounds, 11 assists, five steals and one block through 19 career games. In February alone, Lawrence racked up 57 points, 30 rebounds, 11 assists, eight steals and three blocks. He also had four double-digit scoring games, three of them in big wins for the Huskers. In the one loss among those performances, however, he set a career-high for points scored.
To end the month, Lawrence tallied 15 points in a loss to Michigan State, helping him surpass 100 points on the season. This is the second straight year in which a freshman scored 100 or more points for Nebraska, as Lawrence joined former five-star guard Bryce McGowens.
Lawrence was one of two top-150 freshmen in Nebraska’s 2022 recruiting class and was the second addition from Roselle Catholic High School in Roselle, New Jersey, joining sophomore guard C.J. Wilcher. His freshman year as a Husker began quietly, but his time as a starter for a potential NIT team has given him a bigger presence.
First honorable mention: swimmer Gena Jorgenson
The Nebraska swim and dive team began its postseason journey in February at the Big Ten Championships and the Mizzou Last Chance Qualifier. Though these were the only stints of competition for the Huskers, they didn’t come without some historical performances from their athletes.
Freshman swimmer Gena Jorgenson continued her stellar debut season with record-breaking times at the Big Ten Championships. First, Jorgenson set a new school record in the 1,650-yard freestyle, finishing sixth overall with a 16:13.54. The Aberdeen, South Dakota native not only shattered her previous best time by 20 seconds but also surpassed Audrey Coffey’s record set in 2021. Additionally, this time gave Jorgenson an NCAA B-Standard Cut for the NCAA Championships.
The 500-yard freestyle brought another record setting performance for Jorgenson. While she didn’t set a school record, her 13th place career-best time of 4:45.02 moved her to third in school history in the event and sits just under four seconds behind the record. She also grabbed a NCAA B Standard Cut for the event as well.
These record-setting performances only begin to reflect the season Jorgenson compiled, and she still has one more month of action. With the NCAA Championships a few weeks away, Jorgenson has the potential to chase after more records for Nebraska.
Second honorable mention: infielder Katelyn Caneda
The Nebraska softball team began its 2023 season with 15 games throughout February. After ups and downs caused by an arduous early schedule, the Huskers finished the month with a 9-6 record.
Freshman infielder Katelyn Caneda began her collegiate career as a starter for Nebraska, manning second base throughout the month. Caneda has contributed for her team in the 15-game stretch both on the field and in the batter’s box.
The Cerritos, California native finished the month with a batting average of .303 after producing 10 hits, seven RBIs and a home run. Caneda’s home run came in the team’s 5-0 win against New Mexico State, where she delivered a three-run RBI to put the game away for Nebraska.
At second base, Caneda hauled in 51 catches, 30 of which were assists and 21 putouts, to finish with a fielding average of .944. She also made two double plays in the month. Caneda’s biggest game at second base came in the team’s loss to then-No. 8 Virginia Tech, in which she totaled nine catches.
Prior to Nebraska, Caneda helped her high school to three CIF Southern Section Division 3 Semifinals. She also played with the Corona Angels club team alongside fellow Husker freshmen Dakota Carter and Kendall Mangel. Now, as a starter for Nebraska, she’s earned a spot in the starting lineup.
Third honorable mention: infielder Dylan Carey
The Nebraska baseball team commenced its 2023 season with two series in February, against San Diego and South Alabama. The Huskers started the season off cold with a 0-3-1 start before bouncing back and sweeping South Alabama to improve to 3-3-1.
Freshman infielder Dylan Carey started in all seven games for Nebraska at third base and shortstop, and he is one of just six players to play in all seven outings. Carey’s production, in both batting and fielding, has been crucial for the team.
In the batter’s box, the Castle Rock, Colorado native has the second-most hits for Nebraska this season, with 11, and the third-most RBIs, with six. Carey has a .367 batting average and two home runs on the season. At third base and shortstop, his fielding percentage remains at 1.000.
Carey ranked as the top recruit in Colorado by the Prep Baseball Report and was named Class 4A Player of the Year after batting .527 with 49 hits and 53 RBIs as a senior.