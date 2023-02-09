The fourth quarter has not been kind to Nebraska lately.
Leading 51-41 with 1:30 remaining in the third quarter on Wednesday, the Huskers looked primed to add an impressive victory to their NCAA Tournament resume. Nebraska led comfortably throughout over a strong Illinois team knocking on the door of a top-25 ranking.
However, the final 12 minutes went about as poorly as they could have for the Huskers. Nebraska made just one field goal from there on out and was outscored by the Fighting Illini 31-13 down the stretch. A 10-point Husker lead morphed into a 10-point deficit in under seven minutes of game time, and they never recovered. The 72-64 loss marks the third consecutive game in which Nebraska was outscored by double digits in the fourth quarter.
“We’re pretty disappointed about this loss,” Nebraska head coach Amy Williams said postgame. “Down the stretch, we just were not doing the same things that were causing us to have success early. Feel a little bit like we let one slip away.”
Sophomore forward Alexis Markowski and junior forward Isabelle Bourne, who combined for 23 points and 11 rebounds in the first half, fell completely quiet in the second. Bourne went scoreless after halftime on 0-for-7 shooting, and Markowski, who secured a double-double halfway through the third quarter, tallied just two points and two rebounds in the second half. Without those two leading the way, the Huskers couldn’t counter a sudden Illinois offensive surge.
“We just talked about trying to really make touches hard and front [Markowski] if we can, and at times we brought a double,” first-year Illini head coach Shauna Green said postgame of their defensive adjustments in the second half.
To make matters worse, a duo of Illini sophomore guards showed up out of nowhere. Jayla Owen and Adalia McKenzie scored 22 combined points in the second half after combining for just six in the first. It seemed as if neither could miss, helping Illinois shoot 52% from the field in the second frame. The Huskers, on the contrary, shot only 20%. Junior guard Makira Cook led the way for the Illini with 22 points, a streaky weapon Nebraska couldn't slow down in either half.
From 1:30 left in the third quarter to 4:37 left in the fourth, Illinois put together an unfathomable 20-0 run to take a commanding 61-51 lead. Senior guard Sam Haiby finally broke the massive Husker scoring drought with two made free throws. She took matters into her own hands down the stretch, driving hard to the lane and earning four trips to the charity stripe. She also scored Nebraska’s first and only fourth-quarter field goal with 1:36 left in the game.
The layup narrowed Illinois’ lead to 68-64 and set Pinnacle Bank Arena ablaze, but that was as close as the Huskers got. Haiby’s nine fourth-quarter points were not enough and Nebraska’s comeback effort fell eight points short.
“We just gotta find a way to put 40 minutes together,” Haiby said postgame. “I know we’ve been saying it all year, but at some point we gotta just dig deep and get it done.”
The first 28 minutes of action seemed like a completely different game. Illinois jumped out to an early 11-5 lead, but Nebraska quickly erased it with an 11-0 run. The Fighting Illini had no answer for Bourne and Markowski, who dominated the post with ease. The Huskers took an 18-15 lead at the end of the first quarter and held onto it until the aforementioned final 12 harrowing minutes.
Nebraska took eight 3-pointers in the first quarter and hit three of them, a positive trend that continued into the second quarter. The Huskers shot 36% from deep in the first half but hit only one of ten attempts after the break.
With 5:28 left in the second quarter, Bourne snuck behind the Illinois defense and cashed in a halfcourt feed from Haiby. That extended Nebraska’s lead to 28-21 and forced an Illinois timeout. Green was visibly frustrated with her team after the mistake, but that anger wouldn’t last much longer. Markowski got in on the 3-point flurry a few possessions later to give Nebraska a comfortable 33-22 advantage.
The Huskers led for over 26 minutes of the game, usually by a significant margin. It wasn’t a streaky lead either, as both teams traded scores back-and-forth for most of the night. Nebraska took a 37-29 advantage into the locker room thanks to 11 points from Bourne and 12 points and 9 boards from Markowski.
Illinois began clawing back into the contest at the beginning of the second half, getting as close as 39-34. But the Huskers had an answer — this time at least.
Three minutes into the third quarter, Bourne missed a contested layup but grabbed her own rebound. With three defenders draped all over her, she somehow found sophomore guard Maddie Krull behind the arc. Krull buried the 3-point shot to bump Nebraska’s lead up to nine once again.
Krull wasn’t finished with the crowd-igniting highlights, though, as she got an and-one layup to fall to put Nebraska up 51-41 with 1:43 left in the third quarter. That scoreline may haunt the Huskers should they miss the NCAA Tournament.
The 20-0 Illinois run immediately followed, spelling the end of a mostly-solid Nebraska outing.
“Each game, it's been something different,” Williams said of her teams’ fourth-quarter struggles. “It’s not the same thing you’re trying to solve each time.”
The Huskers fell to 14-10 on the year and 6-7 in Big Ten play with the loss. They have a quick turnaround before they head to Ann Arbor, Michigan to face the No. 12 Wolverines on Sunday.