For the first time in school history, Nebraska has made double-digit 3-pointers in three-straight games. That success from deep helped carry the Huskers to a victory over Samford, 71-46, on Sunday. The win gave Husker head coach Amy Williams her 200th win as an NCAA Division I head coach.
“I've just been incredibly blessed to coach a lot of phenomenal young women,” Williams said postgame. “And I'm just so grateful for each and every one of them and the opportunity that I have to continue to pour into them.”
It was a tale of two halves for Nebraska. Despite the team going just 1-for-12 from the 3-point line in the first half, the Huskers shot lights out in the second half, making 10-of-17 from behind the arc in the final two quarters to achieve the 3-point shooting feat. In contrast to the hot shooting second half for Nebraska, Samford hit only two 3-pointers in the game, both coming in the first half. The Bulldogs shot 2-of-15 from the 3-point line, attempting almost just half the 3-pointers Nebraska did.
It was a slow-moving first half, as both teams struggled to find the bottom of the net. Junior guard Jaz Shelley scored the first points for the Huskers on a driving layup after Samford got out to an early 4-0 lead. That was her only made shot in the first quarter, however, as she and the rest of the offense struggled. The Huskers finished the first quarter shooting 3-of-16 from the field and 0-for-6 from behind the arc. Sophomore center Alexis Markowski was the main focal point for the offense because of the rough shooting, but she was only able to muster four points in the quarter. Samford struggled just as much, but the Bulldogs led 9-7 after the first quarter.
Samford started the second quarter by hitting its second and final 3-pointer of the game a minute in to take a 12-7 lead, the biggest lead it would have on the night. Shelley cut into the lead with a bucket inside two minutes later, but her turnover soon after gave Samford its five-point lead back. In the next possession for Nebraska, freshman guard Callin Hake hit a big 3-pointer for Nebraska to help cut into the lead. That was the only made 3-pointer of the first half for the Huskers, a big reason why they found themselves trailing 16-15 at halftime. Markowski and Shelley accounted for 12 of the 15 points in the first half. The team knew something had to change
“We talked about just resetting and kind of scratching that first half at halftime,” Markowski said postgame. “We hit that reset button.
The second half was a total restart for Nebraska, as the Huskers amped up the intensity in the second half. Sophomore guard Allison Weidner, who was held scoreless in the first half, started the third quarter by scoring inside right away to give Nebraska its first lead of the game. The Huskers gave the lead right back on the following possession, but sophomore guard Maddie Krull hit a 3-pointer a couple possessions later to give Nebraska a 20-18 lead with 7:49 left to go in the third quarter. The Husker didn’t look back from there, as that bucket sparked a 12-0 run and never gave back the lead the rest of the game. After scoring just 15 points in the first half, Nebraska scored 29 points in the third quarter and 27 points in the fourth. Shot selection was the main reason for the huge second half.
“In the first half, they were not the best shots,” Weidner said postgame. “They were okay shots, but the difference in the second half was we were taking better shots and going inside out. That made it easier for us.”
The Huskers had four players finish in double figures. Markowski led the way with 16 points, Shelley and Weidner scored 15 and sophomore Kendall Moriarty finished with a career-high 11 points on 3-of-3 shooting from the 3-point line.
Nebraska improves to 8-3 on the season with the win and is now 5-0 at home. The Huskers will continue their homestand on December 18th against Wyoming.