54 minutes.
That’s the approximate drive from Haymarket Park in Lincoln to Charles Schwab Field in Omaha. It’s a 54-minute trek to the final destination where Nebraska baseball and its fourth-year head coach, Will Bolt, hope to find themselves in June for the College World Series.
Just two years ago, the outright Big Ten champion Huskers found themselves in Fayetteville, Arkansas in a must-win game against former head coach Dave Van Horn and his new No. 1-ranked squad. Up until the bottom of the eighth inning, the game stood tied 2-2 with a cloud of uncertainty as to who would be victorious when the final out was tallied.
It was an eighth inning wild pitch that gave the Razorbacks a one-run lead which eventually manifested into four runs in the inning and a 6-2 victory over Nebraska. Then and there, over 400 miles from home, the Huskers’ season ended and the journey to Omaha was stopped short.
Nebraska’s loss that day was not only on the diamond but also on its roster.
Some of the Huskers’ biggest departures came from its pitching staff, as junior right-handed pitcher and infielder Spencer Schwellenbach was drafted in the second round of the 2021 MLB Draft as the 59th overall pick by the Atlanta Braves. Schwellenbach had arguably one of the better bats on the team, ranking among the top five in batting average, runs scored, RBIs, home runs and stolen bases.
He was joined in the draft by junior southpaw Cade Povich, who was drafted in the third round as the 98th overall pick by the Minnesota Twins. In just 88 innings of work, Povich captured six wins and led the team in ERA, strikeouts, wins and opponent batting average.
The loss of these upperclassmen in the bullpen made a difference for the youthful team as it entered the 2022 season. Entering last season, the Huskers’ roster contained 16 freshmen (including redshirts), four sophomores and a combined total of 18 juniors and seniors. In 2021, there were 21 combined juniors and seniors on the squad and only 10 freshmen. Although the changes were slight, the loss of seasoned veterans reflected in the record as Nebraska, which posted a 34-14 overall record in 2021, fell 11 games shy of that mark, finishing 23-30 in 2022 and missing the Big Ten Tournament.
The lack of a consistent pitching staff continued to affect the Huskers as they lost two pitchers during the season: senior left-handed pitcher Tyler Martin and junior right-handed pitcher Jaxon Jelkin. Coupled with a stagnant offensive attack, Nebraska’s pitching woes were displayed against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in late March as it fell 21-4, then lost at home to Rutgers 19-1. But it wasn’t the lopsided defeats that told the story of a struggling pitching staff. Instead, it was the one-run losses which became a commonality. The Huskers lost 11 games by one run in 2022, many of which came from late inning collapses.
Despite an underwhelming response to a near-Cinderella story season, Nebraska is set to return critical pieces of its team in seniors catcher Griffin Everitt and right-handed pitcher Shay Schanaman as well as junior infielder Max Anderson. It was Everitt and Anderson’s bats, often in the three-hole (third in lineup) or cleanup (fourth) that often aided the Huskers and made differences in key moments. For Schanaman, who was a crucial asset in the pitching staff that anchored Nebraska in 2021, the 2023 season serves as a chance for one last hoorah with a team seeking its first appearance in Omaha since 2005.
Even with key pieces returning, the Huskers still lost senior infielder/outfielder Cam Chick, who often batted second, to Missouri in the transfer portal. Chick, a Missouri native, was among Nebraska’s top five in batting average, slugging percentage, walks, RBIs and home runs during the 2022 season.
A lackluster year, the absence of offensive and defensive consistency and a roster riddled with inexperience affected Nebraska in 2022. However, with roster changes including 25 new additions, a new outlook for the team and practices beginning (not to mention a flashy new home uniform) the Huskers have a chance to make a case for another conference title and a College World Series appearance. Still, the onus remains on many of last year’s starters to propel the team forward toward these lofty goals.
Nebraska’s 2023 season will undoubtedly have to be driven by several elements it lacked just a year prior—pitching, offensive efficiency and closing out games in the late innings.
The Huskers get the opportunity to set their own tone for the upcoming season soon enough, with eight games against San Diego and South Alabama, split at four apiece, from Feb. 17-26. In what might be a defining year for Bolt and his team, an early start and a strong finish could be the ingredients needed for a long-awaited return to Omaha.