Nebraska women’s basketball tips off its season in just a matter of days on Nov. 7 at home against Omaha. The Huskers enter the season with great expectations, ranked No. 22 in the preseason AP Top-25.
The Huskers put together a strong campaign last year, finishing 24-9 and reaching the Big Ten Tournament semifinals, but were never ranked. Still, the Huskers reached the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2018 and did so as a No. 8 seed before losing in the first round to Gonzaga.
The Huskers return with much of the same roster from last season with eleven players coming back, including all five starters. However, junior guard Sam Haiby, the team’s leading scorer in 2020-21, suffered what could be a season-ending injury over the summer. Still, after a very successful year, the Huskers are looking to build upon a strong campaign. Here’s a look at the roster entering what could be a very fruitful season for Nebraska women’s basketball.
Returning Starters
The majority of Nebraska’s roster is made up of returning players, and five women with considerable starting experience are back for the Huskers. The most notable returners for the Huskers are sophomore center Alexis Markowski and junior guard Jaz Shelley. The 6-foot-3 Markowski is coming off of a very impressive freshman year, earning her a spot on this season’s preseason All-Big Ten first team. Last year, the Lincoln native averaged 12.8 points and 8.0 rebounds per game to earn Big Ten Freshman of the Year honors. Markowski started 20 of the 33 games she played in for the Huskers last year and will continue to control the paint at Pinnacle Bank Arena this season.
Shelley was a second-team All-Big Ten selection in 2021-22 and returns as Nebraska’s leading scorer after starting in all 32 games she played in. Shelley, a 5-foot-9 former Oregon transfer, led the Huskers in scoring, assists, steals, and blocks last year, averaging 13.1 points, 5.0 assists, 6.3 rebounds, 1.8 steals, and 0.9 blocks per game. She was also among the best 3-point shooters on the team last year, shooting a praiseworthy 40% from distance while attempting a team-high 202 3-pointers. Shelley also led the team in average minutes played per game, as she played 31 minutes a game. Shelley was the go-to scorer last year for Nebraska and should be expected to continue to fill that role as she orchestrates the offense this season.
Haiby, another double-digit scorer, was second in minutes and assists per game. Her injury removes an experienced ball-handler from coach Amy Williams’ arsenal, but a potential return later in the season hasn’t been ruled out entirely.
Two regular contributors returning for Nebraska are junior forward Isabelle Bourne and sophomore guard Allison Weidner. Bourne, at 6-foot-2, has been a reliable player for Nebraska as a two-time honorable mention All-Big Ten selection. She averaged double digits in the scoring column each of her two seasons to date and will likely have to do so again with Haiby sidelined.
Weidner, a Humphrey native, is the final starter returning for Nebraska. Last year, the 5-foot-10 guard averaged 7.2 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. Weidner started the last eight games for the Huskers last year and nine in total. She was productive when called upon as a rookie, particularly as a defensive pest. She’ll be a complementary ball-handler for Nebraska alongside Shelley.
Other Returning Players
Nebraska returns much of their rotation from last year. The list includes sophomores Annika Stewart, Kendall Coley, and Kendall Moriarty, and juniors Trinity Brady and Nailah Dillard.
Stewart is a dangerous three-point shooting forward for the Huskers, knocking down nearly 40% of her threes over her two seasons with Nebraska. And at 6-foot-3, her combination of size and shooting ability makes her a nice piece off the bench for the Huskers. Stewart played in 27 of the 33 games for Nebraska last year and averaged 5.1 points and 2.1 rebounds in 9 minutes per game.
Coley was one of the top recruits in the nation in the Class of 2021 when she signed with the Huskers. Last year, the 6-foot-2 forward played in 27 games, averaging 2.4 points and 1.7 rebounds in 11 minutes per game off the bench. Coley, despite seeing less time than classmates Markowski and Weidner, showed flashes as to why she was one of the top recruits of her class and one of the better athletes on the team.
Moriarty is a physical 5-foot-10 guard who saw time in 30 games as a true freshman. While she only averaged 1.5 points in 9 minutes per game, her impact largely lies on the defensive end. She may see a slightly increased role this year but is a nice piece to have off the bench.
Brady didn’t play last year for the Huskers as she recovered from a season-ending injury suffered in 2020-21. She began that season as a starter for the Huskers before suffering a season-ending hip injury two games in. If healthy, Brady could prove to be a constant contributor on the wing this season as she is reintegrated into full-speed play.
Dillard has yet to see the court for Nebraska in her two years with the program. Her first year with the Huskers, she also dealt with a hip injury during the summer that required surgery, then she suffered a season-ending knee injury last year. When the 5-foot-10 guard was last on the court, she averaged 3.6 points and 1.7 rebounds in just under 10 minutes per game for Texas Tech.
Transfers
Nebraska had only one transfer this year, but it was a notable one: sophomore guard Maddie Krull. An Omaha-native and former four-star recruit, Krull started all 35 games last season for a South Dakota team that reached the Sweet Sixteen in the 2022 NCAA tournament. The 5-foot-9 guard averaged 7.8 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 1.2 steals across two seasons for the Coyotes. She’ll be expected to fill the void left by Haiby in the starting lineup.
Freshmen
Nebraska brought in two freshmen this offseason: guard Callin Hake and center Maggie Mendelson. Hake averaged 22.2 points per game and won Metro West Player-of-the-Year honors as a high school senior in Minnesota last year. While the 5-foot-8 guard is unlikely to play much this year, she offers elite scoring potential for the Huskers down the road.
Mendelson is currently a member of the Nebraska volleyball team and is expected to join the basketball team full-time following the conclusion of the volleyball season. At 6-foot-5, Mendelson provides much needed size for the Huskers as the tallest player on the roster. While she still needs to integrate into the team, don’t be surprised if the top-50 recruit sees early playing time for Nebraska.
Overview
Head coach Amy Williams enters her seventh season at Nebraska with high expectations, returning with a roster that looks much the same as last year with strong reinforcements to fill the gaps. Ranked for the first time since 2015, there is plenty of reason to expect the Huskers to take another step forward.
How Nebraska will replace Haiby will be the main question entering the season. Nebraska is likely to plug Krull into the starting lineup, and she should be mostly capable of taking the captain’s place at guard next to Shelley and Weidner. The post duo will consist of Borne and Markowski once again. Coley, Stewart and Brady should see key time off the bench, as could Moriarty and Mendelson.
Nebraska seeks their first NCAA Tournament win since 2014, and the Huskers have the requisite talent on the roster to do so. If Nebraska can take that next step this season, it will join the top of the Big Ten ranks and put forth one of its best seasons in recent memory.