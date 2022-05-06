If graduating super-senior Nash Leef looks like an organic farmer — knit beanie, well-worn flannel, dusty work pants and mud-caked brown boots — it’s not for the sake of the aesthetic. According to Leef, he was interviewed on a “farming day,” one of two times a week he focuses solely on tending the farm he co-owns.
Leef, a sixth-year environmental studies major at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, has spent his time in college in and around agriculture. Presently, he’s working as the environmental health intern for the city of Lincoln, as the urban agriculture coordinator for the Lincoln-based non-profit Community Crops and, as one of his business partners said, acting as the brains behind local farming venture Salt Slope Farm.
“In a garden, you put in a lot of time and effort, and you get to feel that,” Leef said. “You come home tired. You have calluses on your hands. You are a stronger person, and you look behind you and see… the fruits of your labor have been harvested. I think that’s what attracted me to it.”
But coming to UNL in 2016, Leef had sworn off a future in agriculture.
“I grew up with row cropping and feedlots,” Leef, a son of Coloradan farmers, said. “When I was growing up, I was a vegan for about six or seven years because I grew up next to a feedlot and I didn’t approve of how those animals were raised.”
He suspected, too, that agriculture had a mortal toll on his family. His dad, Blaine Leef, died of lung cancer — from agricultural chemicals, Leef believes. Cancer caught up to the elder Leef’s dog and farming partner, too, both within the same three-month period as Leef’s father.
Nash Leef’s grandfather, a farmer as well, also died of cancer, but not during the same period.
“That’s the reason I went organic, and why I sort of loathe conventional ag,” Leef said. “I wouldn’t want to leave my children without a father just because I was trying to grow crops for the most money.”
When Leef’s academic adviser told him the Student Organic Farm, a student-run plot of land on East Campus, was seeking volunteers, Leef showed up. At the end of a hot August day in 2016, he was the last volunteer to leave.
Leef remembered meeting Daniel Rogue, the graduate student running the community farm, who approached Leef and said, “You’re the only one I’ve found who’s willing to work on it.”
The Student Organic Farm, according to Leef, passed through multiple hands after Rogue left UNL; eventually, Leef himself took the reins. For six years, Leef said, he ran the community farm.
Without university funding, Leef said the Student Organic Farm earned its money from GoFundMes or student dollars provided through the Association of Students of the University of Nebraska. But over those six years — and with $10,000 of his own capital — Leef turned the profitless, donation-based community farm into one capable of giving 100% returns for investors who bought shares of the farm in exchange for profit and a selection of the crops.
Dyllan Usher, a co-owner of Salt Slope Farm, said Leef was an off-and-on volunteer at the Student Organic Farm.
“[Leef] was literally the only person that was holding that whole operation together,” Usher said. “He had [taken] this garden that was dead when he got it and… he was really adamant about taking care of that place.”
The darkest time for the Student Organic Farm, Leef said, was when the COVID-19 pandemic hit campus in 2020. Leef had taken a break over the spring and returned in the summer to a plot full of weeds and overgrown crops.
Leef worried the university could take away the Student Organic Farm’s plot and began transplanting tomatoes from his home garden to the community farm, hoping to prove the plot was being cared for. As Leef was tending to it, he said he was confronted by a stranger.
“He’s like, ‘Nobody can be out here, you have to isolate,’” Leef said. “So I bought a headlamp, and I was out there, transplanting and seeding before the sun rose and after the sun went down, in the dark, so that people wouldn’t notice that I was planting things.”
As Leef’s undergraduate career was coming to an end, he began exploring options to cultivate land of his own. A past co-worker, Margot Conrad, offered to let Leef farm her eight acres south of Lincoln in exchange for a share of the crops and a promise to take care of the land.
“‘We don’t want to see it turned into condos,’” Leef paraphrased.
Those eight acres make up Salt Slope Farm, a business co-owned by Leef, Usher and their friend John Harkendorff. Leef’s fiancée, Megan Hamann, also helps out by designing advertisements. The name describes the location of the plot, overlooking the Salt Creek valley south of Lincoln. According to Leef, all the money the business made this year will be reinvested.
“He’s [Leef’s] definitely the brains of the operation,” Usher said.
For Usher, Leef is a close friend and mentor as well as a business partner. The two bonded over gardening five or six years ago, Usher said. Leef asked him for help tearing out the turf of his self-described ratty lawn to replace it with native sunflowers, a task which Leef said took all of March.
“There’s something about doing manual labor with someone that makes you really close,” Usher said.
Over the years, according to Usher, Leef has introduced him to better cooking habits — “before, my gourmet meal was ramen with beans in it,” Usher said — shown him how to grow plants and flowers and taught him to be more comfortable with friendship.
“I grew up in suburbia, in Elkhorn, for my high school years, and everyone is just so insulated,” Usher said. "And so, he kind of taught me what it means to start caring about your community. ... Above all else, he has taught me the importance of establishing your roots.”
In September, Leef and his fiancée bought a blue colonial in the Near South neighborhood. The house has enough space to host guests — which they do about every weekend, according to Leef. Leef said his fiancée is painting murals on the kitchen cabinets, where people always gather, “because that’s where the food is.”
Tracing the perimeter of their house, on an unassuming 16th-of-an-acre — “a lot to work with,” Leef said — a troupe of sedum, sweet woodruff, sweet alyssum, Dutch clover and flowers soak in the sun.
As for his upcoming graduation ceremony, Leef said he’s not the type to take time off work and celebrate.
“It’s planting season,” Leef said.