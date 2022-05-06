Nebraska has a diverse music scene with multiple local DIY bands producing music in genres from rock to indie to hip-hop. While the musicians’ talents reside in vocals and instrumentation, equally impressive people work behind the scenes as music producers.
These master puppeteers work to bring musicians’ visions to fruition through audio adjustments and sonic arrangements. Producers ensure every small sound flows smoothly within a composition and that the final product is created, recorded and refined to its fullest potential.
Jeremy Wurst, a music producer and the owner of Coyote Face Recording, said a music producer doesn’t create brand new ideas, but rather helps an artist’s ideas become reality.
“As a music producer, I don’t come up with the initial seed of the idea, but I make it grow,” Wurst said. “I help craft a record. I put pieces that fit, sound and feel good together, and I remove distractions.”
Wurst and two other music producers, who currently live and work in Nebraska, reflect on the trials, tribulations and triumphs of making music production their career of choice.
The road to owning a recording studio can be rocky
While Wurst now successfully runs Coyote Face Recording, he didn’t have a smooth path to owning his own recording studio.
Wurst started his career in California assisting well-known music producers, such as Sam Pura and Don Gunn. He gained notoriety and connections through his work and even got to help with important record deals.
“Working in California helped me fast track my career by at least three to five years,” Wurst said. “It was an amazing opportunity, but it also was some of the most difficult years of my life.”
In California, Wurst had to drive two hours to the recording studio where he worked long hours all week. Then, to help cover the high cost of living in California, Wurst also played in a small band on the weekends.
On top of the financial and vocational stressors, Wurst was flying back and forth to the Midwest to work with bands that wanted his help; to put it lightly, he had very little free time. Finally, after working hard with minimal payout, Wurst reached his tipping point.
“I was making practically no money. So then, I thought I would start my own studio,” Wurst said. “Of course, finding an affordable place to rent for a studio space in California would’ve cost me way too much, so my wife and I looked at the cost for houses in Nebraska. We saw it would work for our budget and moved here, and well, here I am.”
A couple of pale green paint cans later, Wurst had converted his Lincoln garage into his own recording studio, Coyote Face Recording, named in honor of his dog who recently passed away.
“I had this corgi named Roger. One time we were on a trip and the wind was blowing and his face skin was flapping around,” Wurst said. “My wife was like ‘Oh, he’s making a coyote face.’ I instantly thought that would be a cool band name, and when I started my studio, I just thought it was appropriate.”
Music is a locational industry
According to Wurst, he’s glad he started his recording studio in Nebraska, which has a more inclusive music environment compared to California.
“People in Nebraska appreciate creativity and diversity. You can go to a concert and see bands playing hip-hop, folk and rock all in one night,” Wurst said. “That’s not something you can find in California and, honestly, most other places.”
James Fleege, a Lincoln native and a lead music producer and engineer with Silver Street in Ashland, Nebraska, has a different perspective on Nebraska’s music scene. Fleege spent time working on music projects in Nashville after attending the Berklee College of Music in Boston. Therefore, he’s used to big city life, which is entirely different from the small town of Lincoln.
“I remember the first night that I moved to Nashville,” Fleege said. “It was midnight on a Tuesday. We had just driven a U-Haul all the way from Lincoln, and I was tired of sitting in the car, so I drove [to] downtown Nashville. There were people everywhere and bands were playing in packed clubs. That’s not something you’d see if you went downtown at night in Lincoln on a Tuesday. Nashville just has constant music all the time, and I think that’s pretty cool.”
The battle between analog and digital equipment
Fleege’s passion for audio engineering started when he’d skip class in high school to go to the music room and fiddle with equipment the music teacher would lend him.
“My high school music teacher was a really cool guy. He let me take home a digital recorder to mess with sometimes,” Fleege said. “While playing with the recorder was fun, I really got into learning the specifics behind music construction when I got my hands on the GarageBand program.”
Unlike Fleege and his first digital gadget, Hunter Arias, the owner of a Lincoln music production company called Compass Recordings, bought an analog recording device as his first piece of recording gear.
Analog recording is a process that involves imprinting electrical signals onto reels of polyester tape that are then manually edited and copied onto a vinyl record to be later sold. Arias uses a mixture of both analog and digital recording. Depending on how he wants the end product to sound, he sometimes records on analog and converts it to digital or vice versa.
Arias said music producers just getting started in the industry should first record on an analog device.
“In my opinion, analog is the way to go all the time,” Arias said. “Recording on a limited analog recorder of only eight tracks, for example, inspires creativity. You have to work with what you got.”
Arias’ first endeavor into recording music started in 2018 with his recording company dubbed Shallot Records. He started the business because he wanted to record music to put on cassette tapes. Since then, he has rebranded to Compass Recordings to honor his constant need for exploration in life and in the music industry.
Music production is a way of life
According to all three music producers, they learned valuable life lessons from being in the music producing field.
Fleege said he discovered more about himself and how to survive in the fast-paced world of music.
“I had to push my boundaries socially just to exist in areas like Nashville and Boston,” Fleege said. “I had to go and actively find producers and tell them ‘Hey, I want to see what you do, let me learn the ropes.’”
For Arias, he said he had to test his physical limitations when it comes to making time for his various endeavors.
“I’ve had to learn a lot about time management. It’s difficult producing music as well as going to grad school and making time for my family and friends,” Arias said. “It’s helped me categorize all my different life roles and prioritize certain ones because, at the end of the day, I can’t afford to waste time.”
Wurst learned about working hard to get what he wants no matter the setbacks.
“My motto is to just out-work everyone,” Wurst said.
All in all, the three music producers said in various ways that if you love music, then you should look into music production.
“If you’re curious about producing music, chase it down and figure out how to do it,” Fleege said. “You really won’t know if you like something until you give it a shot.”
Editor’s Note: Hunter Arias is a former employee of The Daily Nebraskan.