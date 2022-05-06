e-listicle_AndreaAtkinson.png
Art by Andrea Atkinson

Music

“Oklahoma!”

Lied Center for Performing Arts

May 10 and May 11 at 7:30 p.m.

New Kids On The Block, Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley & En Vogue

Pinnacle Bank Arena

June 11 at 8 p.m.

Bon Iver

Pinewood Bowl Theater

June 18 at 7 p.m.

Wallows

Bourbon Theatre

July 1 at 8 p.m.

“Weird Al” Yankovic

Lied Center for Performing Arts

July 22 at 7:30 p.m.

Maha Music Festival

Stinson Park in Omaha

July 29 and July 30

For more local shows, check out the Bourbon Theatre, HQ, the Zoo Bar and other local venues for updated concerts and performances throughout the summer.

Art

Omaha Summer Arts Festival

Aksarben Village in Omaha

June 10 to June 12

Lincoln Arts Festival

Canopy Street and The Railyard

June 18 to June 19

First Friday Artwalks

May 6, June 3 and July 1

Food and Drink

HopeSpoke’s Gourmet Comfort Food Classic gala

Scottish Rite Ballroom

May 6 at 6 p.m.

Haymarket Farmers Market

Haymarket District

Every Saturday morning starting May 7 to Oct. 15 from 8 a.m. to noon

Sunday Farmers’ Market at College View

4801 Prescott Ave

Every Sunday starting April 24 to Oct. 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Mimosa Fest

The Royal Grove

May 15 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

