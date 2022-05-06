Music
“Oklahoma!”
Lied Center for Performing Arts
May 10 and May 11 at 7:30 p.m.
New Kids On The Block, Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley & En Vogue
Pinnacle Bank Arena
June 11 at 8 p.m.
Bon Iver
Pinewood Bowl Theater
June 18 at 7 p.m.
Wallows
Bourbon Theatre
July 1 at 8 p.m.
“Weird Al” Yankovic
Lied Center for Performing Arts
July 22 at 7:30 p.m.
Maha Music Festival
Stinson Park in Omaha
July 29 and July 30
For more local shows, check out the Bourbon Theatre, HQ, the Zoo Bar and other local venues for updated concerts and performances throughout the summer.
Art
Omaha Summer Arts Festival
Aksarben Village in Omaha
June 10 to June 12
Lincoln Arts Festival
Canopy Street and The Railyard
June 18 to June 19
First Friday Artwalks
May 6, June 3 and July 1
Food and Drink
HopeSpoke’s Gourmet Comfort Food Classic gala
Scottish Rite Ballroom
May 6 at 6 p.m.
Haymarket Farmers Market
Haymarket District
Every Saturday morning starting May 7 to Oct. 15 from 8 a.m. to noon
Sunday Farmers’ Market at College View
4801 Prescott Ave
Every Sunday starting April 24 to Oct. 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Mimosa Fest
The Royal Grove
May 15 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.