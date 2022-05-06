Chloe Iossi’s bedroom captures both her pop-art and minimalist aesthetics. In the next bedroom over, Cicely Pickel’s cottagecore aesthetic fills up her space. Their neutral apartment living room acts as a style-DMZ, keeping the two artists’ different aesthetics at bay. The two roommates do not have similar styles, but their artistic conceptions are comparable. Through their capstone pieces, these young women in art grapple with their childhood nostalgia.
The two roommates spend a lot of time at Richards Hall together with late nights working on projects in the painting and drawing rooms. When one is at Richards, the other roommate is often on her way so that the two can work together.
Pickel, a senior art major, has a workstation in Richards near the window facing Memorial Stadium. Her embroidery lays on the windowsill, and her art sprawls across the space — hung on her work walls and laid on tables. A few stations down, advertisements hang on the work wall. Artwork is photoshopped into gallery scapes where Iossi, a senior art major, blends her pop art style with her love of fashion advertisements.
Pickel has a concentration in printmaking, but she works with mediums like painting and sewing as well. Over time, Pickel’s art has gotten more vulnerable as she has grown as an artist, particularly in this past semester with the pieces for her capstone project.
Pickel said her pieces tend to focus on themes of nostalgia and the past, recalling the moments that individuals do not realize are the end of an era. She used a quote for one of her capstone pieces from “A Futile and Stupid Gesture,” which reads, “These last few days are among the happiest I've ever ignored.”
“I’m using [the quote] to talk about childhood nostalgia. Like those moments when we think ‘When was the last time I rode a bike or played with my cousins in the alley and I never thought about it again,’” Pickel said. “You just got to take advantage of those moments.”
Her other pieces for her capstone feature embroidery of evening creatures such as cicadas and dragonflies. Behind the embroidered insects, quotes are printed, featuring keywords such as “miss” and “moments,” which were all written by Pickel.
Pickel said her use of embroidery as a medium reflects the historical importance of embroidery for women, as well as the personal importance of learning how to sew at a young age.
“People wouldn't do this for fun,” Pickel said about embroidery. “They would do it because they had to and they wanted their clothes to look prettier. They wanted to fix the clothes that they had, and now I'm using them to make crass jokes.”
Pickel reimagined the narrative of embroidery by stitching a feminist quote or a modern saying to her creations, which juxtaposes the association of femininity and embroidery with empowerment.
“A lot of it has to do with that feeling of nostalgia or being ladylike to different generations. To certain generations, that's like keeping all your thoughts and putting on this pretty face,” Pickel said. “For others it's like, ‘Anything guys can do I can do better.’ Now, it's really up to what each girl defines themselves, and that's why I like to work with embroidery.”
As she is creating a piece, she said that she sometimes doesn’t fully understand the meaning behind the choices she has made until later on.
Pickel said the quotes chosen for the cicada piece didn’t have to have much meaning and could make the viewer laugh. She said that sometimes what is being said doesn't need to be super meaningful.
“It says ‘I cried every 17 years,’ like it doesn't need to be super meaningful just to say something,” Pickel said.
While Pickel has been finishing her embroidered pieces, Iossi has been wrapping up her last piece for her capstone.
Iossi's last piece is an interpretation of her hometown experience in Arlington, Nebraska. Following her pop art style, Iossi paints a picture of a Shell gas station, a goldfish bowl and large blueberries.
“I reflected on the last time I graduated from high school, so there are just weird symbolic pieces that relate to my hometown, which was super small with 1,400 people,” Iossi said.
Iossi’s hometown sits at 326 acres, and for small town high school students, gas stations and chain stores are some of the only spots to hang out. The Shell logo is prominent on the canvas, and a goldfish bowl stands below the gas station sign, a throwback to all of the goldfish she had growing up.
When Iossi goes to eat a blueberry, she doesn’t know if the one she picks up will be sweet or bitter, which she related to the friendships she had in high school. So, two life-size blueberries are featured on the canvas.
“This is really the first one that I’ve given a lot of forethought to and one of the first ones that has a lot of conceptual meaning behind it,” Iossi said about her last capstone piece. “The other ones though, honestly, are more discovered towards the end.”
Iossi said her work takes inspiration from fashion and consumerism. These two concepts are exemplified by a particularly interesting painting featuring two rats sitting below the Gucci logo, with a Gucci Jackie 1961 bag sitting in between the luxurious rodents.
In most of Iossi’s pieces, there is an allusion to branding, whether they are from fashion magazines or TV commercials.
“I am still trying to figure out why I am so drawn to advertisements,” Iossi said. “It could just be the simple fact that we're surrounded by them. I think it's because of consumer culture and how that's hurting us and the environment.”
In another piece, red-and-white swirled toothpaste is illustrated on a canvas, the words above reading, “Suave 38-in-1.” Iossi said she wanted to make fun of the “three-in-one product.” Iossi added a list of different uses for the product, saying that it could be used as shampoo or motor oil.
Iossi’s take on advertisements tends to connotate a bit of sarcasm, which she said is because of growing up with her dad’s dry humor. When someone looks at her pieces, she wants them to laugh just as much as she wants them to think about the deeper meaning.
Her newest piece, she said, is the first one where she has really thought beforehand about the meaning. For other pieces, she’ll photoshop ideas together and play around with what looks best, thinking about the end goal for the aesthetics of the piece.
Both artists have found the meaning in their art once it is finished. The aesthetics of their pieces has been a big factor in what they create, but their capstones have prompted the two artists to create pieces with a deeper meaning.
The pieces these roommates have created are very different, but all their pieces have meaning that is similar. Reflections on their childhoods are ingrained in their art, whether that is represented through a cicada or a large blueberry.