Joseph Rathe started with a space that was too big for his photography company and didn’t know what to do with it. That, combined with the realization that accessible art was hard to find due to its high price point, led him to open his own community center called HQ.
HQ, located at 1717 O Street, offers a safe space for people to create art and music. According to Rathe, it is just one of the few venues in Lincoln pushing the safe and accessible narrative in music and art.
The community center also hosts free art classes on top of showcasing local bands at an affordable cost, which Rathe said makes the venue attainable for more people and artists alike.
“I’ve always loved a lot of other art centers, but there's almost always a cost attached to what they offer and that makes it inaccessible to myself,” Rathe said. “Offering free art classes that are offered by passionate members and teachers in the community has just made art truly accessible.”
Downtown Lincoln is flourishing with musicians and artists that want to cultivate and promote their skills. Yet, even with abundant venues and galleries, many musicians and artists struggle to find locations like HQ to display their art or perform their music, according to Brooks Bailey, a local artist and University of Nebraska-Lincoln senior psychology major with a minor in art.
Rathe said most venues charge bands and artists fees to present their work, which can make performing unaffordable for some local creators.
Another venue that helps economically and culturally disadvantaged youths in Lincoln is The Bay, located at 2005 Y Street. This venue has recorded over 3,000 safe space hours throughout the year and hosts programs for skate, art and music, according to its website. The Bay is very age inclusive, according to Bailey, which allows all ages to have access to their programs and events.
Bailey said the stressor of space also permeates into other artistic areas. She said many of Lincoln’s art galleries were created with the idea that they have to maintain a certain image — most spaces are dedicated to artists that want to sell their art. Bailey said there are very few spaces for those who are hobbyists of the arts to come together and share their creations.
“There’s definitely a vibe of an artist at places like the LUX [Center for the Arts] and the Sheldon [Museum of Art],” Bailey said. “It’s very consumable abstractism and digestible surrealism because it’s easier to bring in a wide audience with that stuff, whereas there is art that is a little more nuanced, a little more referential to the community that I think doesn’t get as much [of] a spotlight.”
While the art community often struggles to find spaces to convene with other artists, the local music scene is experiencing its own disparities. According to Hannah Romell, a freshman Emerging Media Arts student and the bassist for the Lincoln band Estrogen Projection, local musicians are not getting paid the proper amount, and sometimes they’re not paid at all, which is an ongoing issue that may deter local bands from performing at places like bars and other venues.
Romell has seen this issue firsthand. It is typical for venues to include a fee when performing because musicians and bands are renting out the space. According to Romell, some venues will include extra fees on top of the already existing charge that can result in unfair wages for bands.
“There was one time where we didn't get paid, but we should have gotten paid,” Romell said. “There was a ticket fee — because I wouldn’t have expected to get paid if there wasn’t. We never got anything from them, and they never said anything about it.”
Along with extra fees, some venues around Lincoln are not willing to reach out first when it becomes time to pay the bands.
“I think it’s more of a thing where they will not go out of their way to give you the money that you earned,” Romell said. “You have to kind of hound them for it.”
Many local bands are able to perform at bars, but age restrictions stop younger audiences from seeing these local bands. These venues can have an age restriction of 21+ or 18+.
There are few all-ages venues in Lincoln, and many bands will perform wherever they can, meaning bands have to deal with the age restriction policy, Romell said.
Many people who are under those ages of 21 or 18 are often left to their own devices when it comes to discovering new bands, according to Bailey.
“I would try to go, but I wouldn’t be allowed in because I wasn't 21, so I wouldn’t get to see the bands,” Bailey said. “Being able to go into the shows, I learned about way more bands than I would have just by following the individual bands on Instagram, which is kind of like the outlet that people who aren’t 21 have to go through to experience the community, more so than getting to go.”
Not only do bars restrict the audience, but bars and other venues are not quiet spaces where artists can convene, relax and interact with people who share similar interests, Bailey said.
“A lot of artists and a lot of musicians are kind of lowkey, so there's not very many comfortable spaces,” Bailey said. “You think, compared to a loud bar versus a more personal open mic night, it’s more comfortable, more calm.”
HQ offers two different kinds of music shows: plugged, a traditional band setting, and unplugged, a completely quiet setting that offers a more focused audience. According to Rathe, he hopes the unplugged option will allow HQ to create one of those calmer spaces. In the future, with the addition of a new location, he hopes to still provide a space safe for those who thrive on chaos.
Rathe said he hopes to continue expanding HQ by opening another venue that has a more open and calm feeling, where people could go for a more comfortable and quiet space.
“We have a very, very welcoming community, and I hope it continues to be more welcoming moving forward,” Rathe said. “The art is just an excuse to just be around people who will care about you, will want to hear how your day went and want you to be there.”