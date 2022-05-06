Up until last summer, National Collegiate Athletic Association student athletes were unable to profit off of their name, image and likeness.
The matter of compensating NCAA student athletes has become an increasingly controversial issue, and especially in recent years, athletes have been fighting for the right to profit off of themselves. When the NCAA finally decided to approve of student athletes doing so, it completely changed the landscape of collegiate athletics.
On July 1, 2021, around 480,000 athletes won a new opportunity they didn’t have before. Aside from what they accomplished in the classroom and on the field, they also began to legally profit off of themselves through the NCAA’s Name, Image and Likeness policy (NIL).
“We are walking brands,” Nebraska football junior defensive lineman Casey Rogers said. “We represent our brand, and that is what [NIL] means to me. It turned how I play into a brand. How I walk, how I talk – it turned it into a brand. Everything I do can contribute to money or can take away my money.”
Student athletes around the country were itching to start marketing themselves, with several athletes and brands teasing potential NIL deals in the days leading up to July 1.
Similarly, Rogers (who entered the NCAA transfer portal on April 20) didn’t waste any time. Opendorse representatives came to speak to the football team on how to navigate NIL, the main operational goal of the company. On that same day, Rogers and his teammate were at Honest Abe’s talking to the manager about how they could strike a deal.
“I just went up to the counter and said ‘Hey, can I talk to your manager or marketing? We are allowed to benefit from our name, image and likeness, and we would love to do a deal with Honest Abe’s,’” Rogers said. “The next day, we had a contract.”
According to Rogers, Honest Abe’s was his first NIL deal, and it remains his most enjoyable.
“Seeing how much [former junior defensive lineman] Tate [Wildeman] and I’s name, image and likeness would really affect the community because we were able to raise, I believe, $4,000 for the food bank,” Rogers said. “It was cool to see that, cool we made money, but we really got to see our worth to the public, and I made better french fries, [so] I won the deal.”
Rogers is just one of many Husker athletes that have tried to brand themselves. Volleyball senior outside-hitter Lexi Sun, women’s basketball junior guard Sam Haiby, men’s basketball junior guard Trey McGowens, freshman guard Bryce McGowens and former football junior quarterback Adrian Martinez are just a few notable examples. These athletes utilized their NIL rights in many different ways, from podcasts to merchandise to deals with local businesses.
Haiby, who helped lead the women’s basketball team to an NCAA Tournament appearance this year, collabed with dodolclothing and created a shirt to represent herself with her name and number on it.
“I personally wanted to do something that meant something to me,” Haiby said. “I didn’t want to just accept deals from random companies just to make money. I am a pretty busy student athlete, but the clothing was a cool option for me.”
Other examples include Sun agreeing to a collaboration with REN Athletics to make her own line of clothes called the “The Sunny Collection.” On the collection’s webpage, she said she made the collection because she wanted a way to give back to the community of fans that have supported her along the way, and REN Athletics was able to make that platform for her.
The McGowens brothers, Trey and Bryce, used their platform to start the “Off Court with the McGowens” podcast. The brothers’ podcast had sponsors such as Tanner's Bar & Grill and Tavern 180. Martinez’s “Athletes Unfiltered” podcast joined the McGowens brothers as two of the leading podcasts starring Husker athletes.
In the ever-changing world of NIL, occupied by several Husker student athletes, identifying potential financial opportunities is just one route they have taken on their journey to profiting off of their NIL. As such, universities like UNL have started to expand their sourcing to third-party companies that can help student athletes profit.
Nebraska football senior wide receiver Omar Manning was the first of such to do so, signing to be a part of Proactive Sports Agency in early April.
Athletic departments are also trying to bring their student athletes under one general third-party mediator, evident by Nebraska’s athletic department announcing a partnership with Altius Sports Partners on April 12. According to Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts, the Huskers coupled with Altius to give their athletes the type of support to fully maximize name, image and likeness opportunities. Nebraska joined schools like Duke, Georgia, Louisiana State University, Oklahoma and University of Southern California in bringing Altius aboard.
NIL’s new rules and regulations impact more than just the players who directly benefit from it. Recruiting is going to look different as teams will have to adapt to a continuously changing landscape.
“It's completely changing the game,” Rogers said. “It's not even comparable to what it used to be when I was getting recruited. There was no such thing as agencies coming down and talking to me at the same time as coaches are.”
In a recent interview with Barstool Sports podcast “Bussin’ With The Boys,” junior quarterback Casey Thompson said being at Nebraska and starting on the football team can unlock six figures worth of deals.
Thompson also said he was getting offers as early as July and August of 2021, which was before the starting quarterback of Texas was named. He said that with the new rules, any student athlete that has a platform and puts in the work can expand their brand.
Recruiting pitches will likely have an added dimension as well. Some athletes make more in other cities, which could impact recruiting.
“I think if there was one spot to be when this whole NIL started, it was Nebraska,” Rogers said. “It’s a great place to start getting those NIL deals because there are so many out there for us.”
Along with recruiting, female athletes are some of the most followed college athletes on social media, and adding in NIL to the mix will make them more visible. According to Haiby, athletes being able to get compensated for their name is a huge help because of the demanding schedule of a student athlete.
“NIL right now already has many female athletes who have a massive following and are benefiting off of NIL,” Haiby said. “I think that the platform that they have and that the NCAA is giving us will help.”
Women’s basketball teams this year saw a huge uptick in viewership, in the NCAA Tournament specifically, from the NCAA trying to level the playing fields in collegiate basketball. Haiby said she could see that and hopes that NIL will start to give the players that have a lot of presence on social media even more attention.
“I think just with more [recognition], the [NCAA] tournaments are now called the same, especially for new viewers,” Haiby said. “I know the viewers increased a crazy amount this season. There is no difference between the men’s and women's tournament right now.”
The territories of NIL are fairly new, and as the process continues, teams will become more efficient at handling them. In the meantime, Nebraska and its athletes will focus on giving support whenever possible and continuing success with their performances.
“It's just going to change college football, but that's kind of how sports have always been. Things change, and that's what makes it exciting is when new things happen,” Rogers said. “I don't think it's going to be a bad thing; people are saying that NIL is going to ruin college football. I just think it's going to be a different type of perspective, which will be cool to see.”