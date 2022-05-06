As COVID-19 restrictions eased, the collegiate sports landscape drew nearer to its usual schedule, and in few places does a year of college athletics have as high of stakes as in Lincoln.
Nebraska played a full football schedule, men’s and women’s basketball teams played largely interruption-free schedules with fans in the arena, the volleyball season was not pushed to the spring and several other sports had the fortune of playing unaltered schedules.
The return of college sports in full brought many highs and lows to a fervent fan base. Let’s recap the fall and winter sports of the 2021-22 academic calendar:
Volleyball
As successful a Husker program as any in recent decades, Nebraska volleyball’s 2020 team had its worst finish in the national rankings since 2014 at No. 6 — before it won two national championships in three years. So it was fitting that 2021 served as a return to proud tradition, even if it did not culminate in an NCAA championship. However, a return to national prominence seemed extremely unrealistic given how Nebraska started its season.
The Huskers lost three consecutive nonconference games in mid-September, getting swept by Louisville in the final game of the skid. While they soon got back on track, that was not the Huskers’ last time getting swept. They won 10 straight games to open Big Ten play, going a combined 30-3 in the sets, before not winning a single set against Wisconsin and Ohio State.
The Huskers lost to Wisconsin again before the NCAA Tournament, which they entered as the No. 10 overall seed. But, the team then swept their first three opponents to reach the Regional Final. Once there, they continued their run as the underdogs. Nebraska upset No. 2 Texas, the team that vanquished the Huskers in the Elite Eight the year prior, 3-1 to advance to the National Semifinal in Columbus, Ohio.
They then beat No. 3 Pittsburgh to advance to the national title game against a familiar foe: Wisconsin.
The Huskers made it significantly closer this time but fell 3-2, finishing as the national runner-up. Freshman libero Lexi Rodriguez finished as an American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) First-Team All-American and the AVCA National Freshman of the Year. Senior middle blocker Kayla Caffey was a Second-Team All-American. Junior outside hitter Madi Kubdubik was a Third-Team All-American. Senior setter Nicklin Hames was an Honorable Mention All-American.
The success hardly came without growing pains as three-time All-American senior middle blocker Lauren Stivrins missed the first part of the season with injuries and senior outside hitter Lexi Sun, a two-time All-American, was supplanted by freshman outside hitter Lindsay Krause.
In 2022, Nebraska will return Rodriguez, Caffey, Kubik, Krause, Hames in a new position and several other key contributors like sophomore outside hitter Ally Batenhorst, junior defensive specialist Keonilei Akana and senior defensive specialist Kenzie Knudubckles. They’ll be joined by a touted freshman recruiting class and senior middle blocker Kaitlyn Hord, a three-time All-American by way of Penn State. There’s a reason Nebraska volleyball is already viewed as a national title contender for 2022.
Football
Nebraska football head coach Scott Frost’s fourth season at his alma mater was a record-breaking one for all the wrong reasons. At 3-9, the Huskers compiled their worst season record-wise since 1957 but did so in historic fashion, becoming the first team in Division I history to have every loss come by single digits, with eight coming by one possession. They ended with an even point differential in Big Ten play despite going 1-8 by virtue of beating Northwestern by 49.
There were several memorable efforts in that string of defeats — an overtime loss at then-No. 20 Michigan State, a three-point home loss to eventual Big Ten champ Michigan, seven-point road losses to then-No. 3 Oklahoma and No. 15 Wisconsin and the season finale meltdown loss to then-No. 16 Iowa. Amidst the ups and downs, the team almost lost its sellout streak.
The near success was largely made possible by the defense, the program’s best in points allowed — 22.7 per game — since 2010. The AP rewarded senior linebacker JoJo Domann with a spot on the AP All-American Second Team.
On the other side of the ball, the offense ranked 22nd in total offense, but just 71st in points per game. Junior quarterback Adrian Martinez became a four-year starter at the position, the program’s first three-time captain and Nebraska’s all-time leader in total offense as he played through injuries. He transferred to Kansas State at the end of the season. Junior tight end Austin Allen was named the Big Ten Tight End of the Year and broke Nebraska’s single season record for receiving yards at the position.
The Huskers overhauled their offensive coaching staff in the offseason and brought in a lauded transfer class, including Martinez’s heir apparent in former Texas quarterback and current Nebraska junior Casey Thompson and former LSU wide receiver and current Husker junior Trey Palmer, which invites more optimism for 2022.
Women’s basketball
Nebraska women’s basketball head coach Amy Williams had her best season with Nebraska in 2021-22, setting up the program for success in the near future as well. Newcomers helped the Huskers over the hump as last year’s leading scorers — junior guard Sam Haiby and sophomore forward Isabelle Bourne — handed much of the scoring load to freshman center Alexis Markowski and sophomore guard Jaz Shelley, an Oregon transfer.
That group was the chief orchestrator in getting the team to its first NCAA Tournament since 2018. The Huskers lost in the first round as the No. 8 seed to No. 9 seed Gonzaga but forged a memorable path to get there. They finished the 11-game nonconference schedule undefeated, including a win over an eventual Elite Eight team in Creighton. They also secured top 10 wins twice against Michigan and Indiana in Big Ten play.
Despite sophomore guard Ashley Scoggin’s removal from the roster and assistant coach Chuck Love’s simultaneous suspension, the team enjoyed considerable late-season success.
With Markowski, the Big Ten Freshman of the Year, Shelley, a second-team All-Big Ten selection, and Haiby, Bourne and sophomore Allison Weidner back for 2022, the outlook for next year is already aimed even higher.
Men’s basketball
Despite tangible hype entering the year due to a small dose of continuity plus a heralded incoming freshman and transfer class, Nebraska men’s basketball head coach Fred Hoiberg’s third season at Nebraska was another disappointment.
From the opener, which the Huskers lost at home to Western Illinois, something was amiss. The whole never lived up to the sum of its parts, but the Huskers did salvage the season a bit by winning their last three games, all on the road, to avoid a third straight dead last finish in the Big Ten.
Seemingly out of nowhere, Nebraska beat Penn State by 23 on the Nittany Lions’ senior night and then won at then-No. 23 Ohio State for Hoiberg’s first AP Top 25 win as Nebraska’s coach. In the regular season finale, Nebraska spoiled yet another senior night, coming back to beat No. 10 Wisconsin without freshman guard Bryce McGowens for Nebraska's first AP Top 10 win since 2014. The Huskers then squandered a 14-point halftime lead to lose to Northwestern in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament and finished the season 10-22.
McGowens, the first five-star recruit in the history of Nebraska men’s basketball, arguably outplayed his billing and finished third among true freshmen in points per game with an average of 16.8. He finished runner-up in Big Ten Freshman of the Year voting, was the only Husker named to an All-Big Ten team (third team) and then declared for the NBA Draft as a potential first-round pick.
Though he has another top recruiting class coming in, Hoiberg will again be left to reconstruct a roster through the transfer portal after his top players have departed.
Other sports
For the track and field teams, six athletes won individual Big Ten titles and four recorded All-American finishes at the NCAA Indoor Championships on March 11 and 12. The men’s team finished third at the Big Ten Indoor Championships, and the women’s team tied for seventh. The cross country teams weren’t so fortunate, finishing ninth for the men and 11th for the women with no individual NCAA Championship qualifiers.
Men’s gymnastics finished as the Big Ten runner-up, and the women's team finished sixth in the Big Ten, while women’s swimming and diving placed ninth in the conference. Women’s soccer started off the year 3-0 with wins over two former Big 12 rivals — Missouri and Baylor — but finished 7-9-2. Men’s wrestling had the best team finish outside of women’s volleyball, finishing fifth at the NCAA Championships despite placing seventh in the Big Ten Championships. Sophomore Ridge Lovett was an individual national runner-up at 149 pounds.
Nebraska’s only national championship squad from a season ago, the bowling team, had its championship defense cut short at NCAA Regionals.
The Nebraska men’s and women’s golf and tennis seasons begin in the fall and conclude in the spring, while baseball and softball only play in the spring.