Dear readers,
Another academic year has come and gone.
In some ways, the 2021-22 school year was like any other. Students went to classes (sometimes), studied at the library, went to support a mediocre Nebraska football team at Memorial Stadium and hung out with their friends. We’ve all experienced it before.
However, it also was a year like no other. It kicked off with protests on Greek Row against sexual violence on campus, as thousands gathered over the course of a week and a half to demand change at the university. The University of Nebraska system became a political battleground over critical race theory, as the Board of Regents held a controversial vote on the subject in August. Mask mandates were constantly in flux, the student government held a contentious election and Sister Cindy made a guest appearance on campus to tell us to be a “Ho No Mo.”
This magazine is dedicated toward commemorating the ups and downs of this year while also highlighting prominent moments and people you may have missed. From a comprehensive timeline of this school year with recaps of big moments to features on student athletes and artists, we wanted to tell important and compelling stories from the year with this project.
Looking ahead to next year, we hope that we move further away from the COVID-19 pandemic while realizing that we’re just a new variant away from a return to mask requirements and remote learning. We’re looking forward to more Husker games, campus events, breaking news and more, and we’ll be there to cover and chronicle it all.
Just like many of you, The Daily Nebraskan staff is taking much of the summer off to unwind and regroup. We’ll be back in the fall to keep informing the campus community, like we have for the last 121 years. We hope you enjoy reading and have a restful, safe and healthy summer!
With summer vibes,
The Daily Nebraskan Editorial Board