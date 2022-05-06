Between hardcore metal bands, powerful girl groups and passionate solo artists, the local music scene in Nebraska is vibrant and saturated with talent. Unless you follow every single local artist on social media, keeping up with the local music scene can often be a challenge. So, in case you missed it, here are some local artists to keep an eye on and what they’ve been up to this spring.
Social Cinema
Social Cinema is a DIY alternative band from the Wichita, Kansas and Lincoln areas. On Feb. 17, they released their most recent single, “Waiting by the Phone” and dropped the accompanying music video on Feb. 25. Social Cinema had the opportunity to play their new single live multiple times this spring on their “Star Quality Tour,” which ran March 16-20. But fear not, you have not missed your chance for live viewing. Social Cinema will play a show at The Bay on May 5 with Bad Bad Hats, The Ophelias and Bad Self Portraits. Additionally, the band released their debut EP on April 29 entitled “Causing Scenes.” You can find the links to all of their music and upcoming show information on the band’s Linktree.
No Functional Purpose
This bass-driven, emotional pop-punk band from Omaha released their debut EP “Black Ring” on Feb. 4. The album title is in reference to the ring an asexual person would wear on their middle finger to identify their sexuality. Multiple songs on the album were inspired by frontman and University of Nebraska-Lincoln alumnus Efren Cortez’s own journey with his sexuality. The deeply personal EP is available on all major streaming platforms, and future show dates can be found on the band's Instagram.
The Credentials
On April 15, The Credentials, a Lincoln-based rock band, released their second album, “Memoria.” It is the group's first album since 2020 and features nine new songs. The album is available on Bandcamp and all major streaming platforms.
Pagan Athletes
On Nov. 5, 2021, Pagan Athletes released their debut, 10-track self-titled album. The album is available on all major streaming platforms, and you can hear the duo talk about the album in a podcast they did with Shallot Records in December 2021. On March 4, the Omaha-based brother duo released their cover of “Walk Like An Egyptian” on their Bandcamp and SoundCloud.
Schro
Tanner Schroder, known by his musician name Schro, is relatively new to the Lincoln rap and hip-hop scenes. His debut single “Viridian” was released on Jan. 10. He released another single, “Void” on March 5.
The Real Zebos
On Feb. 8, this Omaha pop band announced the official release of their single “Roulette.” According to the group, the song was previously hidden at the end of their 2019 track “Get Around” from their “Strictly Platonic.” album. Now its own single, “Roulette” is not the only release coming from The Real Zebos this spring. On April 12, the band teased a new single on Instagram called “Just For A Second” which features musician, Noah Floersch. “Just For A Second” came out on April 20.
The Killigans
Kicking off their spring releases, Lincoln-based band The Killigans put out a new music video on Feb. 22 entitled, “Who Stole the Keeshka?” The song is a new track off of the EP they released on April 9 entitled “Dread Naught.” The four-track EP is available for listening on Spotify.
Mad Darling
MJ Peters, also known as Mad Darling, released both a new song and accompanying music video on Valentine’s Day. “Break Free” is three minutes of melodic pop, dream-like and cool-toned. The music video can be found on Mad Darling’s YouTube channel. The over five minute video is cinematic in that it tells a story. In the description, Mad Darling said, “Break Free is inspired by the initial thoughts and feelings that you experience when you have a crush on someone then breaking free of any fears and self-doubt by diving into that unpredictable emotion of love.”
IDY MYSTIC
IDY MYSTIC is a 16-year-old hip-hop and rap artist from Omaha. On Feb. 18, IDY MYSTIC released “REBIRTH!,” a 10-track album that features various other local artists such as IDY iann and IDY bran. “REBIRTH!” can be found on IDY MYSTIC’s SoundCloud alongside other songs IDY MYSTIC produced this spring and earlier.
Midwest Coast
While Midwest Coast may not have released any new music this spring, this Omaha-based electric R&B group still had a lot going on. The first of their news is bittersweet. On Jan. 13, the band announced that their lead singer, Olivia Klein, will be departing the band this summer as she will be graduating and moving to the East Coast. In the same Instagram post, the group announced that they had chosen Maggie Vlassakis of TerraGram to take Klein’s place following her departure.
Upcoming Local Releases
Here are some honorable mentions as some bands have not yet released music but plan on releasing music later this year.
Estrogen Projection, an all-girl punk group from Lincoln, posted to Instagram on Dec. 31 saying there would be an EP coming in 2022. On April 14, the band posted again saying a single entitled “Worker’s Revolution” is recorded and ready to go.
Lincoln pop-rock band PEACHIE is also working on music this spring. They said they have just finished mixing a 6-track album to be released later this spring or summer.
The Zooeys, a Lincoln-based rock and roll band, said they are in the process of recording new music. They hope to release an album by the end of the year.