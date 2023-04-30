When name, image and likeness (NIL) became legal for collegiate athletes, Nebraska wrestler junior Ridge Lovett was excited about its potential benefits. Lovett saw NIL as a good way to make some extra cash as well as connect with his fans, whom he always wanted to get more involved with but could not due to restrictions against NIL.
Since making an account with Opendorse, an online platform for NIL based in Lincoln, Nebraska, Lovett has been busy. He hired an agent, signed a yearly deal with apparel company Chain Wrestling and has connected with his fans through video shout-outs and appearances. While Lovett boasted a considerable following before NIL was permitted for college athletes, he has since grown his social media influence, now topping 16,500 followers.
Fortunately for Lovett, he is not alone as he navigates the new world of NIL. There are multiple University of Nebraska-Lincoln staff members who help athletes through these new opportunities, such as Jonathan Bateman, the associate director of compliance for Nebraska Athletics, who approves NIL deals, including Lovett’s.
This accountability provided by the university is vital for student-athletes’ success.
“Bateman and the compliance office give lots of support to student-athletes,” Lovett said. “I’m glad that the university helps us with the NIL process, which makes it easy for anyone to use.”
Along with offering accountability to support student-athletes, UNL and Opendorse are also transparent about the NIL process. That starts with the NIL marketplace, an online site where fans and brands can connect with student-athletes.
Opendorse is rooted in Nebraska Athletics. The company was founded in 2013 by two former Husker football players, Blake Lawrence and Adi Kunalic, who have maintained a close relationship with the university ever since. In fact, the Opendorse headquarters is right off of campus in downtown Lincoln.
When NIL became permissible in July of 2021, Nebraska was ready for it with the help of Opendorse, who had been a leader in NIL before it reached college athletics.
“What sets us apart is that we have done this for so long,” Elizabeth Wyman, a communications and public relations specialist for Opendorse, said. “NIL is new to college, but NIL is not new to sports. Our background doing this at a professional level has set us up for success in the new era.”
Wyman said Opendorse’s partnership with Nebraska has grown immensely since NIL became authorized for college athletes, as UNL became one of the first schools to have a marketplace on Opendorse, putting its athletics programs ahead of the curve. Following Nebraska’s entrance into the NIL world, the student-athlete marketing industry grew by half a million student-athletes.
According to the NCAA, a 2021-22 report shows an increase of nearly 30,000 athletes from the previous year. This increase has been a gold mine for Opendorse, who currently has over 100,000 athletes on its platform.
While student-athletes can use Opendorse to find deals and connect with brands, the NIL marketplace is where they can connect with fans.
Opendorse’s NIL marketplace interface allows users to scroll through hundreds of student-athletes from any school that has created an account with Opendorse. Creating an account is free for student-athletes, making NIL widely accessible.
On the NIL marketplace, fans and businesses can purchase a variety of things, including a recorded shout-out, social media post, appearance or autograph.
Last fall, Opendorse debuted the “Athlete Rate Card,” which is an algorithm that sets prices for athletes based on a number of factors, such as reach, engagement and following. However, athletes can still change the prices to whatever they want with no price cap.
According to Wyman, it's important for athletes to know what they are worth, but right now athletes don't always know what's a good deal and what's not. Therefore, Opendorse’s goal moving forward is to educate athletes on what the fair market value is to help them better understand the business model behind deals. UNL staff are an essential part in helping student-athletes understand the business side of NIL.
According to freshman bowler Jillian Martin Opendorse is easy to use and centralizes opportunities, making it easy to increase personal brand awareness. The process of getting deals approved is very quick, often within the same day, according to Martin.
Unlike Lovett, who entered the NIL space with no prior knowledge before he was in college, Martin had actually been doing NIL brand deals before stepping foot on the UNL campus. Martin was in high school when NIL became legal, and with her celebrity-like status in the bowling world, she said she jumped on the opportunity to take advantage of it despite not yet being in college.
Martin was able to build relationships with bowling-related companies and has continued to maintain those deals as she transitioned into college. While she did everything on her own in high school, Martin said Opendorse allowed her to become more educated on NIL, making it easier for her to navigate the logistical side of deals.
Most importantly, she said she’s thankful for the support of UNL staff who have made her NIL transition from high school to college as smooth as possible through helpful information sessions.
“It's sometimes hard figuring out how to balance academics and bowling,” Martin said. “But the staff support has allowed me to focus on these things rather than making NIL another thing to worry about.”
A number of Nebraska athletes have already been benefiting from NIL, such as junior track and field athletes Jessica Gardner and Ashley McElmurry who have about 209 thousand and 152 thousand TikTok followers, respectively.
According to a recent Associated Press article, Gardner has monetized her social media following by partnering with 15 brands, leading to projected earnings of $111,000. This would rank her earnings third among Division I female track and field athletes, according to On3.com.
With her rising social media influence, Gardner has addressed safety concerns — one of the downsides of becoming an influencer through NIL. According to AP, the UNL athletic department is aware of Gardner’s social media following and has put into place security measures to keep her and other athletes safe.
While Lovett sees mostly positives with NIL, he points out that a downside could be athletic staff offering money to high-level recruits. He doesn't see it much within wrestling, but he said he is more concerned with more profitable sports like football and basketball. This is an area that will have to be addressed more as the NIL space continues to grow.
Despite some downsides, NIL has allowed student-athletes to further connect with their fans, an invaluable capability for Lovett, he said. What's more, NIL has removed one of the largest barriers for student-athletes: the inability to make money.
“NIL brings more equality between athletes and nonathletes,” Lovett said. “This is the one thing we were really missing.”
With this new opportunity, however, the university must continue to take accountability in guiding student-athletes through the business side of NIL and protecting the safety of its social media influencers. As NIL changes the recruiting scene, the university must take some accountability in this area, too.
As Wyman points out, everyone is still learning how to navigate NIL, but the most important factor is putting student-athletes first.