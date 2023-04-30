Before I came to college, I often heard about how it was nothing like high school. I heard that college professors are not accommodating, forgiving or understanding like high school teachers.
I went into college with that idea in my head, and I was surprised by how inaccurate that belief is. I have had many classes with wonderful professors and lecturers who are accommodating and care about me as an individual. A lot of them do care, but others really don’t. Professors are under no obligation to be understanding, but they need more accountability.
Students pay for their education; therefore, we should expect quality educators. Mastery of a subject alone should not qualify an individual as a lecturer or professor. Understanding the material doesn’t mean a professor can explain the concepts in a clear and effective manner.
Moreover, a quality educator needs strong communication skills. I have seen a warning on many syllabi that its content might change. That is reasonable due to outside factors like sickness or unforeseen life events. However, I have experienced a professor adding assignments with a one-day turnaround. This is both stress-inducing and unfair to students.
Another issue is that some professors will cancel a significant amount of classes. Repeated class cancellation, a low amount of assignments or even late grading of assignments can hinder a student’s learning. There should be restrictions on a professor’s power to make sudden changes so students don’t get blindsided.
Professors have a large influence on a student’s ability to learn and pass a course. As a former secondary education major, I can confidently say that effective teaching requires empathy. A student is a person first and foremost — as are educators. Since we are all people, quality learning requires a mutual effort of communication and collaboration between student and professor.
It is unrealistic to expect professors to cater to each student, but there are ways to accommodate students with varying strengths. While traditional tests are necessary for courses with concrete subject matter, a myriad of other courses have the potential to utilize different mediums as test replacements.
In 2015, a study was conducted with undergraduate students and project-based learning. While the study was limited to science education majors, there was evidence that students who had classes structured by projects improved their academic performance compared to students taught with traditional methods. The students from the project group even expressed positive opinions about the non-traditional teaching method.
Some of my favorite and most stress-free courses have had at least one independent project. Not every student is the same, so some may flourish in a traditional testing environment while others may not. In the latter case, the test grade does not accurately reflect the knowledge of the student.
By having a varied range of test substitutions and multiple options for assignments, students can demonstrate what they learned in a manner that is comfortable for them.
Another issue I’ve noticed is when extenuating circumstances arise, professors hold more power than they should. While there are resources like the Services for Students with Disabilities and Student Advocacy and Support, it can be difficult seeking help from those places, and their influence can be limited.
I have been in a situation where I had an extenuating circumstance and SSD advocated for me. But the professor was passive-aggressive and made me feel uncomfortable taking the time I needed to heal, so I didn’t. That ended up taking a large toll on my health and well-being. It was the hostility from my professor that deterred me from prioritizing my health. Because of this, I no longer felt I was in an inclusive learning environment.
Even when working with SSD, there are some instances where professors have the final call. They choose whether to honor the advocacy by SSD. It is terrifying to imagine dealing with an extenuating circumstance in which one has to build the courage to get support from SSD or Student Advocacy and Support just to have the professor disapprove or fight against the needed support.
It is unfair for students to spend thousands of dollars to be disrespected by an educator they are actively paying to learn from. In the end, there is only so much a student can do to be successful.
This does not mean that students shouldn’t be held accountable. College is not mandated, and it is a choice that all of us students make. Because of this, professors are not obligated to cater to each student or even inspire us to learn. While those traits are nice, they are ultimately unrealistic. Even though it’s unrealistic, it is still an issue. Even though it is our own responsibility to be motivated and accomplish whatever task needs to be done, a professor can really impact a student’s morale.
Education is a two-way street, and professors should be held accountable like students. I believe having stricter regulations over the power professors hold can benefit the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Making education more individualized can create a more productive, positive and inclusive learning environment. Overall, professors need more accountability for the good of all students.
Alexia Woodall is a sophomore English and journalism double major. Reach her at alexiawoodall@dailynebraskan.com.