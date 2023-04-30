Throughout a college career, students are exposed to new ideas, perspectives and experiences. However, college can also be a time of frustration and concern, specifically when dealing with professor difficulties. Some University of Nebraska-Lincoln students have reported professors being unhelpful, inexperienced and unorganized.

Oftentimes, a conversation with the professor can solve these problems, but many students wonder where to take their concerns if that option doesn’t work.

The Daily Nebraskan explored the topic of student-professor accountability to answer this question. In our research, we discovered a departmental process for holding professors accountable, along with what course evaluations mean, issues with them and some ideas for improvement.

The process

James Le Sueur, faculty chair for UNL’s Department of History, said the accountability process begins with a conversation between the student and the professor, addressing what the issue is.

If a student feels that they have not gotten a fair response to their issue, they can contact their department chair with the complaint.

While the process might be different across departments, it tends to be relatively synonymous, according to Le Sueur.

As department chair, Le Sueur said that students generally contact him with complaints. He sends the grievance to the department's undergraduate or graduate chair depending on the student’s enrollment. The department and undergraduate chair make up a form of leadership team for the history department.

According to Cynthia Cress, an associate professor in communication disorders and member of the Faculty Senate Board, students are always encouraged to approach their instructor first if they are uncomfortable in a class, have concerns with their accommodations or have another issue.

“If the student still feels like they have not gotten a fair response to accommodations, then the next step is they would go to the department chair,” Cress said.

The student would then meet with their specific department chair for the college in which the grievance was involved.

From there, the student is asked to write a letter defining the nature of the complaint. Then, the department chair alerts the faculty of the complaint but does not give them the student’s name in order to protect their identity, if requested.

As grade grievances are connected to an individual, anonymity isn’t a concern there, according to Le Sueur.

If a grievance is considered serious enough, the department’s undergraduate or graduate council, based on the student’s enrollment, is called to assess and resolve the complaint.

If a student is still feeling unsatisfied with the response to their complaint after bringing it to the attention of the department chair, they can take their grievance to the dean of that specific college, according to Cress.

“You just keep moving at the administrative level,” Cress said.

Le Sueur clarified that this process is solely for academic complaints – anything involving Title IX or criminal offenses told to a department chair is immediately reported to the correct departments.

Title IX complaints should be filed with the Office of Institutional Equity and Compliance, and campus-related criminal offenses can be reported to the UNL Police Department.

This process is primarily for when a student is unhappy with a course, feeling as if they’ve been treated unfairly or graded improperly, according to Le Sueur.

However, history department leadership actually doesn’t get many complaints.

When they do, Le Sueur said that it has led to faculty disappointment at times if they chose to side with students. Grades can be overwritten, for example, if the student’s grievance is found to be valid.

“If there’s an issue with teaching for us, it’s really important that we understand what the nature of the complaint is,” Le Sueur said. “We do our best to address the students’ concerns.”

Students in the dark

This process is only effective if students know to use it. A problem that students reported arose with this system was a mere lack of awareness that it exists.

Students across campus talked about problems they had with professors, but none who spoke to The Daily Nebraskan knew what to do after bringing issues to the attention of their professor. When professors didn’t cooperate, their problems went unsolved.

Harish Krishnappan, a junior computer science major, said he has had multiple professors take off points on assignments for requirements not on the rubric.

“I would go to office hours and talk to them about that, but they just would not go and give the points back for some reason,” Krishnappan said.

Krishnappan did not take the matter to a department chair and said he wasn’t aware of this option. He isn't alone in his lack of awareness of the system to hold professors accountable.

Jace Grunden, a freshman agricultural engineering major, said that earlier in the year he struggled with his laptop. After going through three computers in three weeks, he said one of his professors refused to help him even as he fell behind.

“Even though I would go to Husker Tech and rent out a laptop, they were still very unfriendly and didn't give extensions on work,” Grunden said. “It made my life difficult.”

He added that his other professors were helpful by offering accommodations and extensions so he could stay on top of work. Still, he didn’t know where to go to address his struggles with the one he had disagreements with.

Simone Hill, a sophomore emerging media arts major, said she has a professor who is highly respected in his field but has never taught. She claimed that due to his inexperience in teaching, he had higher expectations and a higher amount of work compared to other professors, despite it being a freshman-level course.

She added that he was “torn apart” in course evaluations her previous semester in one of his courses, and as a result of this, the professor said he would make a change. Hill said the workload has lightened a bit, but the class was still difficult.

Hill said she was also unaware she was able to reach out to a department chair to resolve any issues, which have thus gone unresolved.

The resolution process would be much more beneficial if it was better advertised to students, according to Grunden.

“I just wish that that was more widely known or that it was talked about a little bit,” Grunden said. “Without knowing that, I would have probably just put my nose to the grindstone and got through the class and moved on.”

Krishnappan said it would be helpful if it was mentioned in his courses’ syllabi.

“In [syllabi] there is, in fact, if you have a concern with faculty, please take it up with the faculty at first, if that is not resolved, you can bring it to the chair and here’s the chair's name and contact info,” Cress said.

“That’s in my syllabus and all the syllabi in our department and it’s a boilerplate statement that should be in everyone’s syllabus,” Cress added.

Cress also had advice for students who are having difficulties approaching professors or department chairs with problems out of nervousness.

“You can enlist another student as a mediator and say, this student is not involved in this, but they’re helping me raise it and they’re just here as a neutral party,” Cress said. “Going along with another student might be a recommendation or finding a neutral faculty member to mediate the process so they have a faculty member in that department that they trust.”

Tess Jisa, a senior electrical engineering major, said the structure of one of her classes was changed during the COVID-19 pandemic. After the pandemic, these changes were never reversed.

“I brought it up to the professor himself saying, ’Why are you doing this?’ and he said, ‘This is how it is now,’” Jisa said.

After being informed of the complaint process by her advisor, she reached out to her department chair, but nothing changed.

UNL also has multiple hotline numbers set up for students, along with faculty and staff, to address a variety of issues that may violate NU or UNL policies, along with federal, state or local laws and regulations.

People can call (844) 348-9584 — the UNL compliance hotline — to report concerns regarding policy or legal violations. These concerns, once received by a third-party organization, will be investigated and follow-up actions might be taken, according to the UNL website.

The website gives reasons for calling this number including violations of human subjects’ research protections, research or scholarly misconduct, compliance concerns with animals, conflicts of interest or concerns with export-controlled research.

If someone knows or suspects that research is being conducted that violates federal, state or university requirements, they can contact the Research Compliance Services at 402-472-6965 or over email.

When worried about research misconduct using animals, one can call the Institutional Animal Care Program at 402-472-4486.

The power of course evaluations — or lack thereof

When asked, some students said they thought the semesterly course evaluations that only pop up at the end of each term were the only effective way to hold professors accountable and file complaints.

However, Amy Goodburn, dean of Undergraduate Education, said the main purpose of course evaluations is to give professors general feedback rather than address individual problems.

Goodburn explained that end-of-semester course evaluations are used for two things when analyzing courses and professors.

“There's the formative approach for faculty to just continuously improve and then there are certain summative moments throughout their teaching careers,” Goodburn said.

The course evaluations are formative in how they provide professors with an understanding of where students are at, she said. An instructor’s ideas of where to go in the following semester can be influenced by their students’ input and confirmation that they met their learning goals.

“It's really about getting feedback from students so that faculty can be reflective and think about how to improve over time,” Goodburn said.

Although these evaluations are designed to address academic problems, Goodburn emphasized that, largely, teachers still look to them as a way to improve their teaching in the future.

“People pay attention,” she said. “They care about what their students think about how they're organizing the class and whether students feel that they're learning.”

Cress said she agrees with course evaluations being a great way to display improvement over a longer period of time and sees them as very important to her growth as an educator.

“The course evaluations are taken seriously, and again, I can only speak for our department and our college, that we are a college of education so we take education seriously,” Cress said.

These evaluations are summative for professors as well, according to Goodburn: evidence of their teaching abilities.

Committees assess the teaching ability of faculty partially on the results of course evaluations – as well as based on syllabi, sample student work and other items – which may influence their path to promotion or tenure, according to Cress.

Additionally, the committee also judges the research professors produce and their service contribution, she said

The number of students who fill out course evaluations has fallen in the past four to five years, according to Ben Lass, UNL’s course evaluations administrator.

Lass said that before course evaluations had been administered solely on Canvas in 2019, they would be administered in different ways by different departments – often physically. At that time, he said the response rate was around 70-80%.

That number has since fallen to around 40%, he said.

The decrease is largely because instructors don’t always provide time in class to administer these evaluations, and so, despite multiple reminders in email and through Canvas, students respond less, according to Lass.

“Unless your instructor has you come in and bring all of your devices and do it in class or they are more active in the process, then response rates are going to be low,” Lass said.

This isn’t the trend for all professors, however, as Cress said over 90% of her course evaluations are filled on average. She has a two-step process she claims has resulted in heavy course evaluation engagement.

“Number one is that you give them the first 15 minutes of class to do their course evaluations in class, not the last 15 because they’re gonna poke out the door,” Cress said. “Number two is I give them an incentive. If I get 100% completion, I bring popcorn on the last day of class, it’s amazing what students will do for chocolate or popcorn.”

However, Wes Peterson, a professor and interim department head of agricultural economics, largely blames the shift from hard copy evaluations to electronic for the massive decrease in evaluation participation.

“Prior to that, on my last day of class, I would reserve the last 20 minutes of class and I would hand out paper copies, and they would fill them out and they would choose someone to collect them and I would leave the room,” he said. “But with the switch to the electronic, I never get more than four to five percent of the students responding, the vast majority of students don’t turn them in.”

Peterson said that with paper copies, he would get almost 100% of student responses.

Peterson also said online course evaluations can mess up the legitimacy of the surveys because only students with strong opinions may complete them.

“Before, I could say I have a representative sample of the class, but now I can’t. You may just get the guy who’s ticked off and gives you all these terrible things and stuff, and then everybody else in the class may be very happy, but you wouldn’t know that from the evaluations,” Peterson said.

Peterson said unacknowledged biases are another reason why he does not view course evaluations as effective as other means of evaluating.

“There’s a lot of research and evidence to suggest that student evaluations are biased against women and people of color so that makes them sort of unreliable,” Peterson said.

As opposed to student-focused course evaluations, Peterson said he believes peer evaluations done by other faculty members would be more beneficial, accurate and worthwhile for professors.

To do this, fellow faculty members would sit in on several classes and note the professor’s strengths, weaknesses and ways the course could improve from an outside perspective.

Peterson also acknowledges that some professors prioritize research over teaching, which can heavily impact course improvement despite the systems in place to improve teaching quality and the student learning experience.

“It’s clearly going to be the case that there will be some folks who have been around forever and don’t care too much about teaching and are interested in their research and so they’re just sort of going through it and they don’t try to improve the courses or make them better or pay attention,” he said.

“I was a student once, and I had people like that, we all do, it’s just part of the game, you learn what you can from them.”

Stepping outside the box: midterm course evaluations

Goodburn identified an additional way of maximizing course evaluation benefits to address problems in class more effectively: implementing another round of evaluations during the midterm season.

Midterm course evaluations would enable instructors to change course mid-semester if they find out certain aspects of their instruction aren’t the most effective for their class, she said.

If a professor finds out from a midterm evaluation that one part of instruction isn’t going as well as they thought, or are able to identify where students are the most confused, they can address issues within the semester, instead of reflecting once those students have already left the class, according to Goodburn.

“I often say ‘keep, stop or change,’” she said. “And that can be really powerful to say ‘Okay, you said this, and so here’s what we’re going to do.’ It puts students as sort of co-participants in the process.”

When Goodburn was an active professor, she incorporated a student evaluation in the middle of the semester. From these, she would break down what her class thought was working and what they thought could be improved

“There's always opportunities to learn from feedback from students,” Goodburn said.

Cress uses her own version of midterm evaluations she believes has been really helpful in fixing problems during the semester.

“What I do, at least in my undergrad classes, is on the back of every test – and there are usually four tests in the semester – I have a feedback sheet that they rip off and turn in anonymously,” Cress said. “I have five rating scale questions about the pace of the class, how easy it is, how interesting it is and how well did we prepare for this test.”

Cress also leaves a space for comments, which she said has resulted in students sharing concerns such as, the slides are too small, or I can’t see, or I would like more room for notes and more.

Jenny Keshwani, an associate professor of Biological Systems Engineering, has a similar way of obtaining and using student feedback.

“When I have homework and quizzes and things like that, oftentimes I’ll include a little question at the end for bonus points like, what’s going on in class? What would you like to improve?” Keshwani said. “That’s been really helpful, it gives me more real-time feedback.”

Keshwani also said students are much more likely in her experience to give responses to the mid-semester check-ins in comparison to regular course evaluations.

“Easily 80% of students will respond to that,” she said.

Keshwani said requesting continual feedback addresses a big problem she sees with course evaluations – when course evaluations go out, everything for that semester is already over.

“It can improve the situation for the next year's students, but the current class doesn’t really get to benefit from that,” she said. “Feedback like that is helpful and makes the students feel heard.”

