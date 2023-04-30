As this academic year comes to a close, I cannot help but think of what our staff looked like at the beginning of Aug. 2022. I, myself, started in a different position. Originally, I was the managing editor and then during the Spring 2023 semester, I stepped into this role as the editor-in-chief following the resignation of Zekiel Williams. In addition, I have said a premature farewell to some of my fellow editors and promoted others.
Experiencing journalism as a student is different. I can honestly say I have no other words to describe the experience. I only spent two years in this office and in that time I have seen staff turnover from every vantage point. Every time someone leaves it is usually due to long hours and low pay. Many of us at the DN, at least from my perspective, continue here because we make it work, but then again, sometimes ends just don’t meet.
Just like Ronnie Green, I am a first-generation student. It has been drilled into me that college is what I would do after high school. My mom and dad taught my older sisters and I that we needed to work hard for what we wanted and in order to thrive, we would sometimes struggle in that effort.
Accountability, especially self-accountability, became a huge focus for me once I was in college. I have always been told I am highly critical of myself, and it doesn’t help that I am drawn to professions frequently critiqued. I mess up, I cry and mentally beat myself up for how “stupid” I was. A lot of therapy about perfectionism and how to deal with anxiety helped.
Even though it seems the opposite, I love receiving feedback on my work and trying to make it better. I love to learn and grow. Part of the experience of growing involves some pain, sadly. Change can be challenging in any scenario, but learning to accept this and learn from situations helps one become better.
Getting to my senior year has proven to be anything but easy, yet here I am. I am so close to graduating and adding this to the list of things I have accomplished. In my freshman year, I saw COVID-19 disrupt everything and there were many moments between March 2020 and the announcement to return to “normal” college life, when I felt as though I would not graduate within four years.
College is hard, I know, but college has also been the best part of my life so far. I have learned so much about who I am and how to apply each moment of my undergraduate career to how to be a better person. I am still not perfect, nor will I ever be, but I still try my hardest to change for the better.
I have had moments in college where I too felt disheartened by what a professor, fellow student, or random person on the street said to me. But not everything is about me.
College has taught me that everyone is on their own journey and that we have to have empathy and care for each other.
It is just like in the University of Nebraska-Lincoln fight song, “we will all stick together in all kinds of weather.” By sticking together, we can hold each other accountable and grow from our mistakes. We can learn that no one is perfect, nor will they be. We can learn from our differences and use them to our advantage if we work as one UNL community.
Just as my team worked together to get this project out, I hope that this inspires everyone to work together for a better UNL.