A college student who has never complained about a professor is a rare thing. In fact, dealing with unhelpful instructors seems to be an almost universal part of the college experience.
But when my fellow opinion writer Alexia Woodall pitched an article calling for increased accountability from professors regarding students’ needs, I realized how rarely I hear the reverse of that opinion: students are the ones who need more accountability.
After considering the issue, I became further convinced of the viability of this unpopular opinion. Now, at the risk of contradicting a mass of disgruntled college kids, I firmly believe that students owe their professors significant deference regarding how classes are run.
There is a reason we are students and not professors. We are neither experts in the topics being taught nor in the instruction methods being used.
All of your professors with graduate degrees have been in your shoes before, they just did it for longer. After undergrad, the average Ph.D. program takes about 8.2 years. Those years are spent rigorously studying one field while surrounded by other professional academics and often gaining instructional experience as graduate assistants.
If those years were not essential for getting a deep grasp on a specialized topic and communicating it to others, people simply would not take the time. So, even when there seems to be an obvious flaw in the content or method of a professor’s teaching, they have better reasons for teaching it that way than you have for lamenting it.
This does not only apply to teachers with doctorate degrees because even lecturers who have not earned a Ph.D. probably have years of experience working in the real world. There may be a strong argument that this experience is more relevant than a published dissertation, but, regardless, it is definitely more pertinent than your four years of high school and however much of your degree you have completed.
Aside from what is being taught and how, frustration with professors often stems from their apparent unwillingness to work with students’ individual needs. While I do not contest the fact that teaching can be more effective when it is personalized, the sheer amount of students a professor teaches in a given semester makes it impossible to perfectly tailor instruction to each one’s needs.
The student-to-faculty ratio at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln was 16:1 in 2020 — higher than the national average of 14:1 for public four-year institutions. This means that each UNL professor has an average of 16 students — and often more depending on the department and the class — to instruct, advise and grade on top of whatever research they are doing for the university.
Instructors cannot be expected to adjust their teaching perfectly to the complications in each student’s life nor is that their job. UNL as an institution has made some effort to provide such individualized attention with things like Services for Students with Disabilities. If these services are unsatisfactory, it is an issue for the administration — rather than the faculty members — to handle.
While I understand and relate to the frustration of dealing with uncooperative professors, there is actually a positive spin to exactly that frustration. Learning to adapt to different teaching styles and class cultures can be a way to get extra value out of college.
Let’s not pretend that professors are the only difficult people we will ever have to work with. Unless you somehow manage to find a career in which you only need to communicate with your favorite people in the world, your professional life will be filled with negotiation, conflict and compromise with people who piss you off.
Adaptability is a necessary skill that cannot be learned without doing some actual adapting. Expecting classes to be adapted to you reverses the relationship. If you were not forced to adjust your approach to new, difficult problems, you would be blindsided upon entering the real world where the stakes are much higher.
I also realize how maddening it is to be told that something you hate is actually good for you, but all too often, it turns out to be true. Try looking at the stress of dealing with an annoying professor as useful training for the rest of your life, and that context may make it a little more bearable.
There is certainly something to be said for the idea that paying such high tuition and taking on the incalculable opportunity cost of attending college entitles students to some personalized attention and flexibility from professors. You are taking on a significant sacrifice just by being here, and you are right to expect a high-quality education in return. However, looking at the arguments I have already put forward, a high-quality education will not mean that every unforeseen difficulty you face will be fully taken into account by your professors.
For them to do so would require them to forsake some of their other students’ needs, and even if it could be done, you would be less prepared to face the unpredictable trials of your career. It is admirable when professors do manage to be accommodating, but perfect accommodation should not be the expectation.
The next time you are going to complain about your professors, consider cutting them a little slack. Remember that they are human and will not be able to do their job perfectly, but also that they are definitely better at it than you.
We are not in charge in the classroom nor should we expect to be. Try and take responsibility for your own performance because everything else is out of your control.
Will Cook is a junior philosophy and journalism double major. Reach him at williamcook@dailynebraskan.com.