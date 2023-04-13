In September 2022, the movement known as “Women, Life, Freedom” started in Iran, following the death of Mahsa Amini. The movement started as a resistance to Iran's oppressive government regime and, more particularly, its treatment of women.
It quickly started to pick up global attention. As the movement spread, demonstrations of Women, Life, Freedom started appearing all over the world. University of Nebraska-Lincoln students even held their own demonstration on Sept. 28.
With those outside of Iran participating in the movement, awareness of the matter began to spread, and countries began being pressured to take action. Subsequently, members of the United Nations began collecting evidence of human rights allegations to be used in trials against Iran, imposing sanctions on Iran and finding ways to improve internet access for women in Iran in order to strengthen and sustain both internal and external communication.
Activism is created with the intention of improving quality of life. In order to improve life, we must improve the quality of the world. When global efforts are made from outside a country, change can begin to happen in a more powerful way.
Americans, especially young Americans, should put a larger emphasis on global activism. Iran is just one example of the many ways external, multi-national attention can provide much needed help to those in need
Outside intervention is what can create significant progression, especially if the oppressor is one’s own government. While movements can be extremely powerful on their own, strength is in numbers, and more individuals across the globe in support means more power given to those who need it.
Americans particularly have lots of global influence and power. If American citizens start pressing the government about global issues, it is likely that the American government will intervene, making other countries follow.
Global activism can also create tolerance between individuals. It is easy for individuals to educate themselves on issues that don’t directly affect them, but this kind of behavior creates ignorance. When individuals lack knowledge and first-person perspectives on issues, they tend to lack tolerance as well.
This problem can only be exacerbated by a difference in nationality. There is undeniable value in staying informed about all issues, regardless of if they pertain to one’s nationality or personal identity.
At the same time, being involved in global activism helps to keep individuals educated even within their own country. The government of one’s country tends to act internationally. By looking at other countries' conflicts, one can see if their own country is associated with those conflicts.
Individuals may become aware of facts they had not known previously, such as how their country is helping or hurting external affairs. Citizens can then evaluate steps they can take personally to help strengthen international support, whether that's supporting or calling out one’s personal country.
It can be hard, however, to conceptualize why someone would take emphasis away from issues that do affect them to those that don't. Individuals can be involved in more than one matter.
One needs to consider that sometimes unrest is needed in order to stray from ignorance. Ignorance should be the ultimate avoidance, as it is what keeps oppressed individuals from gaining platforms and prevents societal progression.
Ultimately, movements do not gain traction if it is the voice of the oppressed standing alone. It typically takes someone from a privileged position to help uplift and support them to birth meaningful change. Standing together, despite differences, creates a more tolerant world and truly achieves what activism strives to be.
Carmela Rigatuso is a freshman ethnic studies major. Reach her at carmelarigatuso@dailynebraskan.com.