As a child watching “High School Musical 2” for the first time, a certain song caught my attention. Gabriella Montez performs “Gotta Go My Own Way,” which I understood to be nothing more than her need to move away.
Looking back now, these lyrics resonate with me much more. I see my own strife within them, particularly leaving behind friendships.
Saying goodbye to a friend is something most college kids will have to experience. Old friendships from high school can fizzle out as you talk less, new ones will likely take their place, and they might burn out just as quickly.
Knowing when to leave isn’t easy — I’ve certainly waited too long in the past. That being said, I’ve learned from my mistakes and gathered some signs that should indicate when you know you’ve got to “leave it all behind,” as Montez would say.
Communication is at the very core of any relationship. While it may seem cheesy, there is a reason why the saying’s often quoted. The ability to openly discuss how you feel is critical to a healthy relationship. One study posits that problem solving is closely associated with relationship satisfaction. Understanding how to resolve issues and come to a mutual consensus is necessary for a friendship's well-being.
Friends who aren’t willing to have a tough conversation aren’t going to hear criticism either. You can’t expect change from someone who won’t take your feelings seriously. Denying open and honest communication is a fast track to even worse behaviors, from passive aggression to outright gaslighting.
Another possible issue to acknowledge is how interacting with this friend makes you feel. If you’re walking on eggshells to keep some sort of peace, there’s an issue present. Anything akin to stifling your opinions, feelings or self-identity for someone else is a serious issue. In a worthwhile friendship, you shouldn’t be afraid to express yourself. Whether we realize it or not, living in a constant state of stress is a major detriment to mental health. It can lead to physical issues like heart disease and a weakened immune system, as well as cognitive issues like memory and concentration difficulties.
While these issues can be overlooked, and potentially remedied, there is one behavior I consider to be the kiss of death: trash talking you to others. Venting about frustrations to someone you care for is an understandable, and mostly healthy, action. Though, without proper communication, negative feelings can emerge, which can be let out behind your back. If someone you call a friend is comfortable disparaging your reputation to others without coming to you about an issue first, they really don’t care about you. Gossiping about an individual is often a way of validating personal feelings.
You’re supposed to stick with friends through thick and thin, some might argue. You may have been told that time will heal all wounds. These messages make sense on a Hallmark card but in reality just aren’t fair to both parties. It’s no one’s responsibility to put up with poor behavior, nor to see through a relationship simply because of how long it’s lasted. Sometimes you have to join Gabriella and let that friend know, “I’ve gotta do what’s best for me.”
Friendships aren’t always easy, and they definitely aren’t simple. That being said, they shouldn’t be a daily stressor. If you have a friendship that’s causing you unnecessary strain or hindering your daily life, it’s likely time to go your own way.
