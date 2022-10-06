I remember the joy I felt when I first moved into the University of Nebraska-Lincoln dorms. It didn’t matter who my roommate was or that my traditional-style room was only 14 feet by 16 feet. I loved the freedom that came with campus life.
This joy quickly wore off once I looked closely at the cost of the room. I was upset that for $7,635.15 a year, I barely got any living space. There was no kitchen or stove, and I was stuck footing the bill of a $4,793 meal plan.
I believed that once my freshman year was over and I was allowed to have an apartment-style dorm, things would be better. I was excited to have a kitchen and a bathroom of my own, and at the time, the $2,000 jump from traditional-style to apartment-style seemed worth it. It was not.
After living on campus for two years, I will no longer be considering on-campus housing for the rest of my college career. Factors such as space, roommate assignment, meal plan fees and room cost have ruined my opinion of UNL’s dorms.
On-campus housing is required for freshman year. There are exemptions to this rule, such as living with a relative within a 30-mile radius or needing unique living arrangements, but it is mandatory for nearly all freshmen to live on campus.
My two-bedroom apartment in the Village costs me $9,410.77 this academic year. The university is receiving $18,821.54 from both my roommate and myself. This cost does not cover the calendar year, as the housing contract spans the academic year. For the nine months I have the apartment, I am paying roughly $1,045.64 a month.
To put that cost into perspective, the rent for a two-bedroom apartment from the 50/50 apartments in Lincoln is $710 for each renter. This is a difference of $335.64 a month for each individual. Both apartments have the same amenities, such as a private bathroom, stove, fridge, dishwasher, and general living area.
Aside from the high costs of the dorms themselves, the cost of campus meal plans seem very excessive too. For traditional-style and suite-style halls, meal plans are required, and freshmen are obligated to buy the most expensive meal plan options. These meal plans are split between weekly meal swipes that reset at the beginning of each week and dining dollars that are usable up until the end of the academic year.
Meal swipes equate to $9, and the dining halls are set up in a buffet style. The $9 price evaluation is steep, as in 2017, the average meal in the United States costs about $3.02. The average cost of food for a single person a month is $342.11, leading to $3,078.99 for nine months. This would make the required UNL meal plan for freshman $1,714.01 more expensive than the national average cost. While the meal swipes take into account paying employees and facilities fees, I still believe that the cost is too high.
Aside from the price valuation of meals, what upsets me the most about the meal plans is that the dining dollars are use it or lose it. If you are like me and did not use all $100-700 over the academic year, then you lose all of that money, as you do not get it refunded.
Living off campus allows for freedoms that on-campus housing does not offer. Since UNL is a dry campus, students that are of age cannot have alcohol in their dorms, while many off-campus housing options do permit alcohol possession and consumption.
Students also have greater autonomy in choosing their roommates. Living on campus carries the risk of rooming with a stranger due to the consolidation assignment policy, while off-campus housing usually does not have such regulations, allowing students to have full control over who lives with them.
While on-campus housing offers a great location — especially for students without personal transportation — there are multiple apartments close to campus. Apartment complexes such as the 50/50 apartments and Academy Lincoln are within walking distance of campus. Other apartments — like 8N Lofts — offer transportation to campus for its tenants.
UNL dorms should be looked at skeptically, as many of the costs and fees associated with on-campus housing are excessive compared to its off campus counterparts. With a myriad of my friends living in apartments off campus, I am left envious and bitter from my current on-campus dorms. Off-campus housing should be seriously considered when determining living options for the next academic year.
Alexia Woodall is a sophomore secondary education, secondary English and journalism major. Reach her at alexiawoodall@dailynebraskan.com.