Death is probably one of the last things on any college student’s mind. When you’re young, it’s easy to disregard the possibility of dying. While it is a morbid and uncomfortable thought, I believe all college students should have a will, and other post-mortem documents.
I do not have a secret fortune, property or anything that is exceptionally valuable. Like most college students, I do not have many — if any — assets to my name. Despite this, I have a last will and testament. I have objects and money I'd like to go to specific people if I were to pass away.
While college students may believe they do not own enough to constitute making a will, things such as game consoles, clothes and furniture quickly add up.
If I were to die without a will, the state would appoint someone to divide my assets between blood relatives. This would not guarantee that the people I love — such as friends and neighbors — would receive what I would like them to.
Creating a will can be a simple process. In the state of Nebraska, a will does not have to be created by, or in the presence of, a lawyer. There are many templates online that can guide how the will should look and what it should contain. The will is then valid once it is signed by the testator — the person that created the will — and two witnesses.
If you’re uncomfortable making a will from scratch, UNL’s Student Legal Services offers free assistance with navigating wills.
“Student Legal Services can usually draft wills for students and can make a referral if the student needs a specialist,” said Jeffrey White, director of Student Legal Services.
While a will is important to have, a power of attorney is an important document that students should consider getting as well.
Creating a durable financial power of attorney and medical power of attorney holds many benefits. These powers of attorney give an appointed person control over your financial accounts and medical treatments in circumstances of incapacitation. Without the power of attorney, no one would be able to access any of your independent accounts, so financial responsibilities and medical decisions could not be managed by loved ones.
Even though a financial and medical power of attorney are two separate documents, it is possible to appoint the same person as the conservator. This person could be family, a trusted friend or even a partner.
The main difference between a will and a power of attorney is that the latter can be used to manage accounts and medical actions while an individual is still alive. In case of an accident or injury, the appointed conservator can manage accounts while the individual is recovering.
About 1.3 million people ages 15 to 24 died in 2020. Even though no one likes thinking of death, it happens everyday. Making a will and power of attorney is an easy and mature decision that all college students can and should make.
Alexia Woodall is a sophomore secondary education, secondary English and journalism major. Reach her at alexiawoodall@dailynebraskan.com.