Roller skating has been a passion for mine for years. It reminds me of my time as a figure skater when I was young, which brings a great sense of comfort and nostalgia to me.
For a while it seemed like an obscure hobby, one that was reserved for manic pixie dream girl types in the 2000s. I would get strange looks while skating, as if this interest was long forgotten.
To my excitement, roller skating became a trend a few years back, and I felt as if roller skating got the proper love it deserved. However, like with all trends, the popularity ended. People gave up skating as quickly as they picked it up. To this day, I haven't come across another person who uses roller skates as a way to traverse campus or downtown Lincoln.
Just like riding a bike or running, roller skating has a myriad of health benefits. Roller skating at a moderate speed has the potential to burn around 250 calories in a 30-minute session.
Roller skating is unique in that its “low impact nature makes it gentler on your joints than other intense forms of exercise.” Furthermore, as cited in The Washington Post, roller skating provides a “more rigorous aerobic workout than running on a treadmill or riding a stationary bike.”
The type of roller skate is very important to the environment you are skating in. Quad skates are the most popular type of roller skate. They have four wheels in a square shape. Quad skates are best used indoors — like in roller rinks — as they do not skate well on pavement. Roller blades, also known as inline skates, have four wheels that are in a straight line. Inline skates can be more expensive than quad skates, but they are designed to be used outdoors.
Inline skates are perfect for use across campus, downtown and even skate parks. While many people utilize bicycles, roller skates are much more convenient. Due to the size of roller skates, it is easy to fit them within a travel bag — or even tie them to your backpack. You wouldn’t need to go scouring for a bike rack and then deal with getting a bike lock to keep it secure.
Roller skates are also far cheaper than bikes. Road bikes can average anywhere from $350 to $700, while inline skates can average about $50 to $250. Skateboards can be cheaper than roller skates but, like bicycles, they are harder to manage and store when going out.
Aside from being a great and cost-efficient workout, roller skates can be very stylish. A large reason why roller skates trended not so long ago was the aesthetic of roller skating. The aesthetic of roller skating was a part of the ‘70s fashion trend in 2020 and 2021. In the ‘70s, roller skating was how most teens and young adults would get around town.
Since the trend is over, it isn’t very common to roller skate, so it could set you apart from the crowd. This is especially true because of the many different colors, prints and wheels that make many roller skates unique.
The brand of roller skates I use and recommend is Impala Skate. Their inline skates average about $160 or less. They also sell quad skates for around $110, with some specialty colors or prints being more expensive.
Roller skating is a big part of my personality, and I believe it is far more fun than just biking or walking. Since they are so cost effective, I own a few pairs with different designs and styles. Even though they are pretty, I also am very happy with the workout I get from skating. With spring and summer starting to roll in, I believe that people should look into roller skating as a healthy, fun and convenient way to get outside and seize the day.
Alexia Woodall is a sophomore English and journalism double major. Reach her at alexiawoodall@dailynebraskan.com.