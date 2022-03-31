When I came to college, I had high expectations for reading the endless amount of books that arrived with me. I believed that I would have hours of free time to devour the books that were piling up on my 'to be read' list. In the four years of high school, I had averaged around 36.5 books a school year, junior year being my lowest. However, my junior year of high school was when we were in lockdown, and I found my newfound free time.
In the seven months I have been at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, I have not read even half of the 26 books I brought to college. Similar to the sense of free time that I had in quarantine, I feel that, while my love of reading is strong, being in a new environment has once again limited the amount of time I read. It wasn't until my roommate and I were having a conversation about how I felt that she made me realize I did have time before bed.
I felt blinded by the fact that this was true — I did have time to read before bed. The number of hours I would lay in my bed on my phone before going to bed was embarrassing, and I noticed that it wasn’t just me who did this but many of my friends as well. It wasn't just the hours on our phones that I became aware of but also the number of my friends interested in reading. I feel that perhaps these two concepts can go hand in hand. I believe that people should read before bed to substitute screen time, improve one's sleeping quality and help with mental health.
I think it is fair to say that technology has a massive impact on our everyday lives. Whether it be television, video games, phones or computers, it consumes a large part of our daily lives. Many people I know agree that they spend a good chunk of time scrolling through social media or watching videos before bed, and these are the same friends who tend to stay up late and struggle to fall asleep. When it comes to before bed, I try my best to find an alternative to being on my phone, such as reading.
Being on a screen before bed can lead to a poor sleep pattern and even lower the quality of sleep one gets because it reduces the natural surge of melatonin the body produces. However, reading before bed can improve sleep quality, relaxing the body and mind, leaving you more present in your reality. If you are going to read before bed, make sure to find a stopping point, or you could end up pulling an all-nighter because I couldn’t put down Colleen Hoovers’ “Reminders of Him.”
I am not saying that being on your phone before bed will ruin your sleep forever or that you should only read before bed, but rather try adding to your routine in hopes of benefiting yourself. The nights I read before falling asleep, I tend to hit my REM cycle faster because I feel relaxed and sleepy. One of my roommates has started reading before bed with me, and she agrees with me in saying that our sleep quality is better, and we feel less stressed about our screen time.
Not only can reading before bed aid in sleeping and decreasing screen time, but it can also be helpful for your mental health. As someone who feels like I am in "Groundhog Day," completing an endless cycle of going to class and doing homework, reading boosts my mood. I become excited to read and see what happens next in my book after a long day. Reading can help push me into bed and prepare a healthy nighttime routine leading to a restful night's sleep.
Reading can also allow us to empathize and engage with stories outside of our own experiences and create a greater sense of connection. As I have said before, reading can let one be present, which can aid anxious feelings by reducing stress. I feel that reading before bed can be an act of self-care and can benefit you mentally and physically.
I have had a few people tell me they can never find a book they enjoy and can't get into reading. Perhaps more people would be likely to read before bed if they found a book they genuinely enjoy. My colleague Maddie Ames has made a list of books for readers to look into. I try to read 20 to 30 minutes before bed to create a consistent period in my nightly routine. Reading before bed has been very beneficial to me, and I think it would be valuable to others' nighttime routines.
Alexis Goeman is a freshman journalism major. Reach her at alexisgoeman@dailynebraksan.com.