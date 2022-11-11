Cancel culture. Gaslighting. Holistic. Metaverse. Critical Race Theory.
Though these words have vastly different meanings, they all have one thing in common — they are all buzzwords.
These words are often derived from complex and technical terms, and are then simplified in order to be used casually. Though it’s important to ensure information is circulating properly in an accessible fashion, a lot of the intricacies and nuances of issues and concepts are lost when reduced to a buzzword.
This is especially problematic when buzzwords are used for rhetorical or informational purposes in conversations of marketing, finance, education, pop culture and politics. Though seemingly harmless and trendy, when used incorrectly, buzzwords can cause great misunderstandings and incorrect generalizations.
For example, natural is a common buzzword that is often used incorrectly to describe organic products. Since the word organic is also a buzzword, they are frequently used interchangeably by users with shallow knowledge of their more complex properties.
The term organic has stringent labeling regulations, whereas the term natural can be interpreted in various ways and does not require certification by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Organic Program.
This means that companies can bypass the stricter regulations and certifications needed to be labeled as organic and can instead slap the term natural on their products because people falsely understand the buzzword natural to be congruent with organic. By overgeneralizing health and marketing terms, we mistake two different definitions to be the same and, in the process, are fooled by misleading marketing.
Buzzwords are also common with politicians who lean on shallow jargon and the flair of buzzwords to support their agenda and rhetoric rather than factual evidence and genuine results. Though buzzwords were at one time terms of authentic positivity, politicians misuse some such as equity, empowerment and intersectionality. Words that were once powerfully used to facilitate important topics for movements of progression are now often misused for personal agendas.
Word abuse is at the point where anyone can claim to provide empowerment and equity with little evidence to support their claims, but people are too timid to question their claims because they use such powerful buzzwords. Politicians preach of providing empowerment but fail to address the fact that empowerment is a process, not a short-ended promise. However, it would take a lot of courage to publicly disagree with a mission centered on empowerment.
Buzzwords do have the power to effectively spread activist movements, such as the #MeToo movement that Alyssa Milano created as a rallying cry for women who have been sexually harassed. Those two words created a safe space for women to create a coalition for alliance and to pursue action against injustice.
It’s important that a narrative, testimony or explanation is followed by the buzzwords so that the public can authentically support and rally behind the movement. The two simple words of #MeToo don’t tell the entire story, but all the testimonies of the women do, and that’s what made it a powerful movement.
Unfortunately, many political usages of buzzwords aren’t accompanied by testimony or an explanation. A popular trend in politics is the deflection of addressing the issue at hand by using a buzzword that casts smoke over the entire situation.
Former President Donald Trump claims to have invented the pairing of fake and news to create a term that has now buzzed to the point of being a common phrase and added to the Merriam-Webster Dictionary. Fake news is “frequently used to describe a political story which is seen as damaging to an agency, entity or person.”
Trump used this word often when addressing media that did not agree with his narrative of reality, particularly when it came to CNN. Rather than addressing the issues that were brought up in the media, he claimed everything was fake news.
Another example of a complex concept circulating incorrectly as a buzzword would be the usage of “paradigm shift” in the business world. Paradigm shift landed number one on Forbes’ 2018 list of Ten Business Buzzwords That Make You Sound Like An Idiot.
The term paradigm shift is used correctly when referring to a previously established fundamental change in scientific understanding, such as the discovery that the sun is the center of the solar system. However, utilizing the term in your business pitch about an age-old pyramid scheme is only telling one thing — you have no idea what the word means.
Organic. Natural. Fake news. Paradigm shift.
These are all great words and concepts that everyone has the capacity to utilize and understand. However, when we get swept up in using words incorrectly in marketing, politics and business without really digging down deep to understand the concepts that are causing the buzz in these words, we end up misinformed and overgeneralizing.
Although buzzwords can sometimes be great facilitators of innovative and trendy ideas that simplify concepts, we need to make sure that the words we speak are more than just popular slang. If we aren’t careful, buzzword rhetoric will drone out the truth that we deserve to understand as consumers, citizens and students.
In order to stay informed and aware of the word abuse that others – and even ourselves – are committing, it’s important to make sure that we understand what’s really going on behind all the buzz.
Grace Reiman is a junior English major. Reach her at gracereiman@dailynebraskan.com.