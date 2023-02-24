While Holmes Lake, Woods Park and Pioneers Park have been my most frequently visited parks in Lincoln, a 1,472 acre greenspace along Salt Creek in the southwest part of town is actually the city’s largest.
I have run along the Jamaica North Trail through Wilderness Park dozens of times, but I have rarely ventured onto the dirt trails deeper into the park, primarily because of a lack of signage and a relatively high chance of getting lost without my phone. However, Wilderness Park could soon see $2.1 million worth of improvements, including new trails, bridges and signage.
Could is the key word here, since most of this money will have to be fundraised. At a $2.1 million price tag, it is likely that most of this money will have to come from wealthy donors.
As a college student, I still believe donating to Wilderness Park is a worthwhile endeavor, but the city of Lincoln ought to use its $680 million budget to invest more in parks as well.
I recognize that Lincoln does not have unlimited funds to throw at every cool project that comes to the mayor’s desk, but I also find it odd that park improvements require massive fundraising efforts while other city initiatives do not.
According to the final edition of the 2022-23 to 2027-28 Capital Improvement Program, the city is giving a one-time allocation of $75,000 from its general fund to Wilderness Park improvements and an additional $75,000 for each of the next 6 years from keno transfers. The remaining $2,690,000 is coming from “other financing,” namely a Land and Water Conservation Fund grant and the capital campaign being conducted by the Lincoln Parks Foundation.
You can certainly make the case that a few new bridges and signs in a park are of less pressing concern than maintaining sewer lines or paying a fire department — and you would be correct — but given the full Lincoln city budget, allocating an additional $2 million to the project would be worthwhile, especially when considering the long-term health of the city.
In fact, city parks have been shown to improve the economic, environmental and physical health of a city, and therefore, investing in them is a wise decision.
Many Nebraskans are also trying to solve the issue of young, highly educated people leaving the state, and park improvements could be a small part of that strategy.
While lower property taxes or a more progressive political culture could keep some people around, a study from the University of Nebraska Omaha Center for Public Affairs Research found that more people valued cultural amenities than a community’s overall culture and values when deciding where to relocate. A few park improvements will not change Nebraska’s reputation, but continued investment into public spaces over the next decade could result in better quality of life and reduce the brain drain.
Finally, it is important to recognize that the improvements outlined for Wilderness Park are actually improvements. I have never been to Wilderness Park for the sake of going to Wilderness Park, but it is quite likely that it could become a more popular destination in the years to come if the infrastructure and trail system there is improved.
The city has spent a considerable amount of money on other projects, such as the N Street Cycle Track, which I do not believe were a good use of funds — and that is coming from someone who cycled in downtown Lincoln frequently.
Parks are one of the few city departments which could attract donors, and therefore, the city may be stewarding its money more wisely by assuming wealthy donors will contribute extra to the park system. No one wants their name on a sewage pipe, but they might want their name on a bridge.
Ultimately, I still encourage you to donate to the Wilderness Park campaign, but I also encourage the city of Lincoln to allocate more funds to the park system. It will be a worthwhile investment for years to come.
Brian Beach is a senior journalism major. Reach him at brianbeach@dailynebraskan.com.