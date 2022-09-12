You know those people who love going to the gym, who take their pre-workout beforehand and write out their entire routines? Yeah, that’s not me.
Don’t get me wrong. Those people have a plan and know what they want. The few times I have tried doing that, it didn’t stick with me, and after my workout, I felt that I really didn’t get anything done.
Growing up, I was a dancer, so I would spend anywhere from three to eight-plus hours doing cardio six or seven days a week. I never had to rely on finding a workout, because I always had a plan set up for me. When I came to college, I knew how to properly work out because someone was either teaching me dances or I was running through the dance routines I knew.
I did my best to utilize the gym last semester, either going with my friends and following their workout routines or simply walking on the treadmill while I caught up on the book I wanted to read. This summer, I took some pilates classes back home, but now that I am back in Lincoln, I don’t have a consistent routine. I struggle to find the time, the workout and what to do now that I’m back at school.
Finding your workout can be tricky; most people think working out is solely going to the gym and nothing else. However, it can be more than that, and many benefits come from finding your workout.
I always thought working out meant going to the gym and that was it, but I have come to see that it can mean much more. You can participate in various workouts, ranging from attending a workout class, to doing an online video workout or simply going on a walk. Getting regular physical activity each day can boost your health, and it can be as little as 30 minutes.
By partaking in physical activity, you can positively influence your future by lowering your risk of disease. Who wouldn’t want to look out for their future self? Working out can also improve your bones and muscles, and as a 19-year-old woman, my knees are already cracking, so if it could ensure less pain in the future – sign me up.
Working out doesn’t just benefit your physical health, but also your mental health, which is a major plus for college students. College can be straining on your health; your days are filled with going to class, studying, attending activities in and outside of the university and even working a job, so it can be hard to find the time or the will to get up and about.
Finding time to balance life and school is challenging, so taking a break is completely fine and normal, and trying to get a short exercise break can be good for you. Working out can help reduce stress and anxiety – for college students, that can be a huge relief. Research has even shown exercise can improve sleep, and what more could a college student ask for than a few extra minutes of sleep?
Getting more sleep can improve your academic performance. Lack of sleep can lead to less focus on memory and motor tasks. Friends have told me they tend to oversleep because they have a hard time going to bed, or they skip class because they aren’t getting enough sleep. By enhancing and finding your workout, you can get more sleep. With more sleep, perhaps going to class may not seem as draining, and staying on track with coursework will become easier.
Sometimes, after hours of homework, I need to get away from the table and do something for myself. I may treat myself to a coffee and take a short walk or listen to some music and walk around campus. If I get a chance to make it to the rec, I will reach out to a friend and take a class so I can really take advantage of the opportunity.
When the new year hits, people always put working out at the top of their resolutions list. I always felt that working out shouldn’t be viewed as a punishment, but as something that can positively impact you. Finding your workout can be as easy as going on YouTube and doing a short dance mix or putting on your favorite podcast and walking.
Finding something that works for you is what is important. Lincoln offers many different exercise settings. There are a multitude of workout studios that offer yoga, pilates, cardio, cycling and more, and some even offer student discounts. The rec center is a great university resource that offers free or affordable options for classes. There are also free options, such as walking around public parks and gardens, taking advantage of the disc golf course or biking or rollerblading the local trails.
Finding your workout means benefiting your physical and mental health, and remember, whatever you do, always be sure to have fun and do it safely. Finding your workout can improve many aspects of your life, and personally I feel mentally and physically confident after a quick workout. Next time you’re looking for something to do, try a new workout and find something you truly enjoy.
Alexis Goeman is a sophomore journalism and ADPR major. Reach her at alexisgoeman@dailynebraksan.com.