If something’s worth is determined by the laws of supply and demand, opinions probably aren’t too valuable.
It’s not the lack of demand but the overabundance of hot takes in today’s online culture driving down their value.
Whether you find them in a New York Times editorial or a Jimmy John’s review on Yelp, one thing is clear: opinions are plentiful on the internet.
I have also done my fair share to add to the trend. Even though my Twitter account is devoid of tweets, my opinions are plenty visible through a quick DuckDuckGo — or Google, if that’s more your thing — search. In fact, this article is my 100th byline for The Daily Nebraskan, where I wrote news articles between August 2019 and January 2020 and opinion articles ever since.
While my columns have become somewhat of a weekly routine for me throughout my time in college, I often find myself wondering why readers would be interested in the first place.
Many New York Times or Washington Post columnists have some sort of experience in a relevant field — or at the very least, a college degree — I lack both of those qualifications, at least for another eight weeks.
Likewise, I do not have any special lived experiences from which I can take a unique approach to certain issues.
Why would anyone want to hear what a young white guy with no college degree has to say about everything from critical race theory to epidemiology and funding for city parks?
While there are plenty of ways I can improve my writing, I do not find any of these objections strong enough to make me quit my job nor do I believe that my work is worthless for a general audience.
Ultimately, my role at The Daily Nebraskan has been valuable for our readers and my own personal development, even if none of my ideas have been groundbreaking.
Opinions are not a scarce resource, but I still believe there is a need for written arguments outside of social media quips.
However, I am going to be making a change in my writing going forward. Plenty of people already write about statewide and national issues, so for my remaining time as a Daily Nebraskan opinion columnist, I am committing to only writing about campus issues — of which far fewer writers comment on.
This is a major change from my previous body of work, which primarily consisted of my thoughts on the Nebraska Legislature and other statewide and national issues, but if you are interested in my thoughts, there is a large archive where you can still find them.
My topics may be more niche going forward, but I recognize that there are still other qualified people at the university who could easily write on them. Nonetheless, the opinion of an average college student retains some value that experts in certain fields may not create.
Of course an expert on civic parks and recreation might write about more funding for Wilderness Park, but if a college journalism student who could be writing on hundreds of other topics determines the issue is worth several hundred words, that is notable.
The Daily Nebraskan opinion section as a whole should ideally represent the diversity of opinions on campus — and since most campus opinions aren’t from experts who have studied niche topics for dozens of years, my relative normalcy could be my strength.
Naturally, I want to continue to improve in my writing and take the next steps in my career, but for now, I am excited to continue my final stretch at The Daily Nebraskan and provide readers with an understanding of how an average college student thinks through campus issues.
And if you have made it this far in this article, thank you for proving that I have readers who care.
Brian Beach is a senior journalism major. Reach him at brianbeach@dailynebraskan.com.