In high school, I rarely had homework. I would get all of my homework done during the school day, or if I had to do the assignment at home, it would take me 30 minutes at most.
When I came to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, I noticed that I had more homework than ever. At first, I thought it was due to not having class every day, but over time I noticed that a lot of the work was simply to get grades in the gradebook for a course.
However, I’ve now noticed — as have many people I know — a lot of the work we are given in our courses is busywork. This is work that we need to do for our grades, but that students feel does not add to the course and has little value to the subject.
The university has many wonderful and educated professors that are very helpful, and I have learned a lot from them, but I know a lot of students feel that a portion of their workload doesn’t do them any good. Students shouldn’t be given busywork when courses are already strenuous, because it is not effective for a student's learning and makes a student's life stressful.
Instead of students being graded solely on understanding the material, their grades become dependent on assignments that are based on the material but not conducive to actually learning the content. Last year, I had to take two semesters of French, and if I had to choose between doing the online workbooks each night or banging my head on a wall, I would choose the latter.
My distaste for the online workbooks had nothing to do with the course or my professor, but most times the work didn't make sense to me or confused me further when being taught in class. Despite how little I gleaned and how much I did not want to do the work, I needed to do that work because it was a good portion of my overall grade.
This is the same with my psychology course; on top of studying for the exams, reading the chapters and the couple hundred points needed to be done within the book, there are assignments on Canvas that are intermixed in all of those duties that I feel serve the sole purpose of padding the gradebook. I had one assignment that took me no more than five minutes to do. It was two questions total and 10 points, and I felt it didn’t help me learn anything in the process. I’ve had many classmates share their distaste for having to do work that they feel serves no ultimate purpose and takes away time from other things they have at the top of their to-do lists.
To be fair, busywork is helpful to get extra class points when you don't do the best on big projects. Most busywork isn't weighted the same as other coursework, so your grade isn't affected as much as you think. There have been a few times when I don't do as well as I wanted to on big assignments/exams, and I have to rely on busywork to help boost my grade. However, I feel that I could’ve done better on my exams if I had time to really learn the material.
College students are already busy learning course material and the multiple parts of said concepts, which takes time to do. Many students also work and are involved in extracurriculars that keep their schedules filled; on top of being a student, they also have a life that keeps them busy. While we are at UNL to get a degree, every moment of our lives shouldn't revolve around doing school work.
I recently had coffee with a friend who is interested in a graduate program at UNL who asked me what there is to do for fun in Lincoln. While I did list some activities, I thought about how many of those things I have actually done. When I’m not in class, I am either catching up on work, writing, studying or taking a mental break from a long week of being a student.
Courses requiring what feels like non-stop work can become overwhelming, and a lot of students tend to miss deadlines because they have so much to do. We are given busywork, and students are not learning material. Most people I know take the easiest route possible to do the assignment, which means turning in work of average or below-average quality. In turn, they aren't spending the time to actually learn the material, instead spending the time doing busywork just so they can keep their grades up.
I really enjoy my psychology class — as well as my other courses — and I have found it relatable to my life. Still, because there is so much busywork that comes with it, when it’s time to study for the exam, I rely on memorizing the information, because I don’t have time to actually learn it. I feel the same regarding a lot of my other classes, which makes me feel that in most of the courses I take, I don't truly get to enjoy what thought-provoking material the professors are sharing.
One aspect of the university that I know students enjoy, as well as myself, is the application of hands-on learning. At the College of Journalism and Mass Communication, I have seen the school incorporate experiential learning, allowing students to get experience in the industry, which in turn helps them in their courses. I personally love being able to work with different fields of my major and think it benefits my education as a result of its real-world application.
College students' lives are already stressful, and they are busy. Giving students work that feels pointless makes many people feel like what they’re doing does not benefit them and, in turn, can make students think it is ineffective. If professors want their students to learn and fully understand the course material beyond surface level, there needs to be an elimination of busywork.
Alexis Goeman is a sophomore journalism and ADPR major. Reach her at alexisgoeman@dailynebraskan.com.