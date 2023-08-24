The topic of virginity has seeped into almost every aspect of our Western culture. Growing up, you’ve probably heard the phrase “losing your V-card.” Despite its vague nature, this term and many others are widely understood as the concept of losing your virginity.
The average teenager can go to school and hear about a friend’s night with her boyfriend, head home to watch a teen drama where the main characters are getting hot and heavy and then finish the night with some health class homework preaching abstinence.
It’s 2023, and it’s time to admit that virginity doesn’t make any sense. Losing your virginity can mean so many different things. It’s unclear what counts anymore when sex is the checkmark you need to lose your virginity.
Virginity is a complex topic for many people — and it’s no surprise. When everyone is doing it differently, it’s impossible to know when’s the right time to explore sexual experiences, let alone how much to share when the conversation comes up.
Despite confusion or embarrassment around sex, the reality of virginity is that it’s nothing more than a social construct. The impact this human-made concept has had on centuries of culture is unfortunate to say the least.
Sex has always been used as a weapon against young girls and women. The concept of virginity and purity is both consciously and unconsciously ingrained into the fabric of our society. From slut-shaming to public school dress codes, this gross sexualization can be found at varying levels of subtlety.
Girls are taught from a young age that their bodies are something to be ashamed of. Young women are expected to dress in a way that won’t allegedly “distract” young men. Girls, literal children, are taught to tone down their sexuality and protect their virginity while boys are held to a double standard.
The typical locker room conversation consists of which chick you’ve gotten recently — while boys who haven’t had sex are ostracized or degraded. Society perpetuates that, for men, having your virginity past a certain age must mean no girls want you.
On one hand, it’s bad to lose your virginity too soon, and on the other, it’s just as bad to not lose it fast enough.
When your first sexual experience is touted to be something to remember, you’re setting yourself up for disappointment. Putting pressure on yourself to be good at something you’ve never done before and also enjoy it isn’t exactly a recipe for success.
However, making sex blasé can be just as detrimental. Trying to rush that milestone can end up with unsafe sex practices. When people who aren’t explicitly aware of how to safely engage in sexual experiences throw themselves into one, they could be putting themselves at risk for STDs, issues with consent and overall creating a negative sexual experience.
We try different things at different points in our lives, and that’s normal. Everyone moves at their own pace and should be allowed to safely explore what they care about when the time feels right. Sex is no different.
It can be uncomfortable to discuss but making it taboo harms everyone. It not only shames and pressures people for any experiences they have or haven’t had, but it creates a culture that further alienates people from organic and safe experimentation.
Some people may believe that sex is an innately personal and intimate thing while others don’t. The decision and readiness to have sex is entirely at one’s own discretion. Nobody should be made to feel like their virginity is some massive piece of their identity they need to stress over. What matters is working toward a world where sexual experimentation doesn’t have a social stigma. We all deserve an environment where conversations about sex are open and inclusive.
Turner Wittstruck is a junior broadcasting media production and ADPR double major.