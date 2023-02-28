I am a student without a car. While this is inconvenient, I don’t let it get me down. There is opportunity everywhere, and with a car, I would’ve never discovered how much I enjoy the Lincoln public transportation system.
During my freshman year, I worked a plant pathology research job on East Campus. This meant that I took the buses from my dorm on City Campus to East Campus three to four times a week. The ride was usually 20 to 30 minutes, but I found I really didn’t mind it. Once I got used to using the bus systems, I figured out I could explore all of East Campus and downtown Lincoln with quick and reliable transportation.
Even though personal transportation allows you to control exactly when and where you want to go, the bus is a great alternative for students who can’t do that. While students who do have cars may stray away from the bus, I believe the Lincoln StarTran is beneficial for everyone.
The Lincoln StarTran has 18 different bus routes with over 1,003 stops. These span from around the university and downtown to the outskirts of Lincoln. With so many pickup and drop-off locations, I found that I didn’t have to walk very far to get to a bus. In addition to many bus stops, the bus runs surprisingly quickly.
The bus system runs from about 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Most of the buses run about once every 10 minutes. Students aren’t confined by these hours, as UNL students have access to an on-call van service that operates from 6-11:30 p.m.
Aside from the general benefits of the bus system, my personal favorite bus stop would be on P and Ninth Streets on route 25. This is my favorite stop because it is directly in front of Hurts Donut. So if you don’t want to walk or deal with downtown parking, you could just take the bus, pop in and be back on the bus in 10 minutes.
Another great bus stop would be East Campus and Dairy Store Drive on route 24. This stop drops you off directly in front of the UNL Dairy Store, which is an ice cream shop on East Campus.
Public transportation is also better for the environment than personal vehicles. According to the United States Environmental Protection Agency, transportation is the highest contributor to greenhouse gas emissions, comprising about 27% of the emissions in the U.S. The EPA also noted that light duty vehicles — passenger cars and light-duty trucks — have experienced a 30% increase in vehicle miles traveled from 1990 to 2020.
A typical passenger vehicle emits 4.6 metric tons of carbon dioxide per year. It was found that taking public transportation reduces CO2 emissions by 45%. So by taking the free, convenient and fast bus system, you’d be helping reduce air pollution in Lincoln.
Lastly, the Lincoln StarTran is free for all students. Even if I had my own car, using the bus when possible would save money on gas as well as the headache of looking for parking in Lincoln.
In Lincoln, the average cost of gas ranges from $3.313 to $4.128 per gallon. While gas is a prominent expense, it is only a small portion of the cost of using a personal vehicle. Things such as car insurance can run about $1,257 per year — or $105 a month — for a college student. On top of that, a UNL parking permit is both necessary and pricey. UNL parking permits range from $23 to $88 per month.
This would bring the cost of using a car to about $178 per month, assuming you only use 15 gallons of gas. $178 dollars is a steep price to pay, especially when the bus is completely free.
Regardless of having a personal vehicle or not, you should consider using the Lincoln StarTran. Whether it’s just traveling to East Campus or going for a downtown adventure, the Lincoln StarTran is and will be one of my favorite parts of living in Lincoln.
Alexia Woodall is a sophomore English and journalism double major. Reach her at alexiawoodall@dailynebraskan.com.