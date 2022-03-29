It’s advising season once again.
Everyone who has been living in the moment all semester is now rushing to meet with their advisor to briefly think about the future: fall 2022.
I have heard many frustrations and confusions from friends and classmates regarding their advising. Before I professed my issues with the system, I wanted to get a better idea of more people’s advising experiences.
I sent out a Google Form to my co-workers at the Daily Nebraskan and asked peers on social media to fill it out. I received 21 responses showing a variety of positive, negative and mixed experiences with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s advising system.
Though the responses overall were more positive than I anticipated, there were still a number of shortcomings highlighted. Based on their responses, I have come to the conclusion — though less wholeheartedly as I once argued — that UNL’s advising system needs to better serve students.
Through my survey, I heard a lot of stories about people’s advising experiences. While much of it was positive, there were a lot of negative experiences as well.
“I feel like every student advises themself,” one respondent said.
“I have had to reach out to multiple other advisors to make sure the plan I was on was correct because the first time made me anxious,” said another student.
There were common themes in the criticisms, largely focused on advisors’ knowledge and care, or sometimes lack thereof. Many students shared that they felt they had to do much of the research and graduation planning themselves, which is not easy in a large and complex system like UNL. Their advisors were nice people, several said, but largely not helpful.
Before I continue, I want to preface that this is all based on what I have heard from other students — either through the survey or in conversations with friends. Not all advisors are bad; not all advisors are good. While a majority of students mostly had kind, positive things to say, there was still a significant chunk with grievances to air. The sentiments in this article are not intended to reflect any specific advisor, but rather they reflect the general advising experience.
Multiple responses confirmed the complaints of ill-prepared and unaware advisors that I had heard from my friends. Students reported their advisors simply not knowing requirements for their degrees and nearly making mistakes that would set back the student’s graduation. Others shared they often had to correct their advisors about prerequisites or future planning or spent the whole meeting explaining and justifying the degree plan they had in mind.
Yes, students should be familiar with their own schedules and courses, but they can’t be expected to know everything. It should be the advisor’s job to help catch errors or prevent them from being made in the first place.
As one student put it, “I wish the advisors were more knowledgeable on all of the different majors and requirements. I understand there are a lot of them, but considering it's the primary part of the job description, I would appreciate more competence.”
Being a student is stressful enough as it is. Students should not have to feel the weight of ensuring they don’t accidentally set themselves back or spend more money and time on a course they didn’t really need to take.
Students also shared they feel that their advisors do not always view them as individuals with their own needs and accomplishments. Especially when it comes to the busiest time of the semester — registration season — many students shared they felt their advisors were rushing them through the meeting. Others mentioned feeling their advisors were annoyed every time the student asked for help. Is that not an advisor’s purpose at the core?
The reason this is such a pervasive issue is that advisors simply have way too many students to work with. They are forced to play catch-up in meetings, trying to remember details about students’ personal and academic lives through impersonal profiles and hasty notes from the last meeting. Most advisors are likely doing the best they can with the workload they have been given. They simply do not have the resources to form a personal connection with each student.
I am no expert on academic advising, but it seems to me that there are improvements to be had at UNL from a student perspective.
If advisors had smaller groups of students, they could be more of a resource and a support, connecting them to other resources on a more personal basis rather than relying on the vague and broad network the university has. Rather than a referral to CAPS or CAST, the advisor would have the time to discuss the problem further with the student and give a more relevant recommendation. They would be better enabled to have these conversations because they would have had more time to connect with the student in the first place.
Advisors should be more knowledgeable about course requirements. This could be achieved with more training or by assigning advisors who are more specialized in specific majors to students with those majors. I believe that is similar to how the College of Arts and Sciences’ advising system is set up.
There could also be better communication between advisors and students. More opportunities for them to connect outside of short meetings once a semester could foster better relationships. More routine and consistent communication could also allow students to feel more in the loop and shorten the distance that is felt between advisors and students.
I want to be sure I spend part of this article acknowledging some of the incredible advising experiences many people have had.
One respondent wrote, “When I was changing majors, my advisor from CoJMC made an effort to get me in touch with my new CAS advisor and assure me that I was making a good decision for myself, even if it meant leaving CoJMC.”
One of my roommates also had a great relationship with her advisor. When she went through an unexpected life change, her advisor worked hard to support her and connect her with resources. She helped her figure out a last-minute schedule change when my roommate suddenly had to go online the following semester.
It’s not the advisors’ fault that the system they work with overburdens them, harming students in the process. Some of the shortcomings may be a result of individual advisors, but there wouldn’t be such widely reported issues if the problem was only caused by individuals.
The advising system at UNL needs to improve. We receive multiple surveys a semester about housing and other aspects of college life, so why aren’t there consistent surveys about our advising experiences? Surveys about advising have been sent before, but what meaningful changes did we see from them, if any? Advising plays such a significant role in the college experience. Academically, yes, but it can also be crucial at a personal level.
I don’t think I can put it any better than one respondent did: “Having an academic advisor that supports you is incredibly important. Having an advisor that constantly wants to see my success and pushes me to be my best self has been amazing.”
Every student deserves that amazing opportunity.
Megan Buffington is a freshman journalism major. Reach her at meganbuffington@dailynebraskan.com.