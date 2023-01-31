From the sold-out Stanley cups in various sporting goods stores to the return of the hair claw clip to viral recipes, TikTok has made a dent in history. Despite how sad it may seem that TikTok has taken over a large number of people's lives, it has become more than a simple time-waster.
TikTok is owned by the Chinese company ByteDance, which has government officials worried about the safety of Americans through user data, location sharing and browsing history. Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley has announced that he plans to introduce legislation that would ban TikTok in the U.S., though this doesn't mean that it would pass. States such as North Carolina and Wisconsin have already banned the app on government devices. Even more, many universities such as Auburn, University of Oklahoma, University of Texas-Austin and Texas A&M have already prohibited the app via the school internet and devices.
There may be a near future where our university bans TikTok as well. I don't think it will be banned nationwide because of the immense impact the app has already made. TikTok has become a practical and productive means of communication and a major part of our lives.
TikTok has also become a new form of advertising to reach more people. There is a good chance that within hours to mere minutes of scrolling through the app, you have come across some type of advertising. These advertisements may come from influencers, brands or simply people raving about a product.
The app has helped with brand identity and awareness to connect with larger audiences — especially the younger generation. There are many brands that have accounts on social media that shine a light on their products and projects in a way that interacts with what is already popular on TikTok. Some of these brands are Chipotle, Duolingo, Crumbl Cookies, The Washington Post and the NFL.
The cleaning brand Scrub Daddy has become an outstanding brand that uses Gen Z humor while following trending sounds to make videos that don't feel like traditional advertisements.
The film company Lionsgate has also become a stellar company that uses TikTok in its advertising to share its movies. To conform to the cultural impact of the app, I think that the new wave of advertising has grown with the culture as well.
TikTok has allowed both of these brands, as well as others, to market their products in a new form that is different from traditional print and media advertising. Taking away TikTok would subsequently diminish any work that brands have done to connect to consumers because there would be no pipeline between the two if the government were to ban the app. Advertising is a huge contributor to people buying goods and services, therefore aiding the economy via spending money.
What started out as a dance app has changed drastically to somewhat of — in my opinion — a search engine. Many people I know, as well as myself, have gone to the app and searched how to do something rather than using Safari, Yahoo or Chrome. TikTok has allowed people to look up things, whether this be cleaning hacks, new books to read or recipes. Anything that can be found online is now here in video form.
Videos have become a new form of learning since the introduction of YouTube — which you could argue was a cultural reset in itself — and this has changed the way I, as well as my friends, learn about new ways of doing things. Despite loving to read, it is easier to learn a hack or make something when I can physically see it done rather than going on a blog or website.
Not everything can be found on TikTok — and some content could be untrue — so search engines are still highly advantageous. Despite this, TikTok has risen to the same level of usefulness in terms of being a helpful tool for searching up information. This further shows how much of an impact the app has made. Of course, by taking the app away, there are still ways for people to search for the information they need, but it will not be in the way they have grown accustomed to in the last couple of years.
TikTok has allowed people to connect with other individuals who have experienced the same things as them — the good and bad. The app gives advice for many topics from tips about health and skincare to finding great deals and it also gives insight on activities that are new to others. It is fair to state that TikTok has made a mark on society.
The app has given people access to information including real-life examples to give them perspective. People on the app have shared their health journeys, such as how they have cleared their acne, dealt with reproductive health issues, the trauma they have endured and more.
The app has its fair share of issues, such as increased screen time and the negative trends that occur such as making dinner using both Nyquil and chicken or the more recent “blackout challenge” that encourages users to hold their breath until they pass out. Overall, the app has allowed people to grow together and has become a significant influence in a lot of lives.
Personally, TikTok has given me a new view of the world through the eyes of new people. It has taught me about new perspectives of others who are different from me and given me insight into what other people have gone through. On the app, I learned about religions I hadn't known much about. Miriam Ezagui is an Orthodox Jew who shares her and her family's life on TikTok in terms of their religious beliefs and traditions. Without TikTok, I, along with her 1.2 million followers, may not have learned about the religion in such a way that allows us to live through a day of what it is like to be an Orthodox Jew.
Despite all the good and bad that TikTok shares, it has made a bang in our culture, and it is something that won't be easy to ban despite how hard lawmakers push. Tiktok, for better or worse, will continue to be part of our culture and change our society. The app has become a key figure in the lives of Americans, and I think that many would fight to keep it around, so for now it is here to stay.
