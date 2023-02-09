Last summer, I bought Harry Styles tickets. It was more challenging than it sounded. I was determined to get these tickets even if it would be the death of me.
After sitting in the queue for an hour, I was around the 100th person in line to buy tickets. It gave me peace of mind knowing I could find the perfect seats for my mom and I, and that millions of other people were also fighting for tickets. But after finally being able to select my seats and put my card information in, Ticketmaster told me the tickets were already purchased.
This proceeded to happen three to four more times. I began to panic as I struggled to get seats after being verified for presales and told over and over again that the seats I selected were already bought. After a good 30 minutes of playing this game and calling my mom hysterically, she was able to purchase them for 50% less than my tickets from a previous concert due to resale.
Although I was not verified for Taylor Swift presale tickets — sadly — I heard through friends and the internet that the situation was much worse than my own.
During presales for Swift’s concert, Ticketmaster supposedly had technical issues that left many fans waiting in queues for hours, never getting a chance to obtain tickets. In turn, this canceled sales open to the general public, because two million tickets were sold during the presale hours
Fast forward to the end of 2022. Taylor Swift fans sued Ticketmaster for violating antitrust and unfair competition laws after misleading fans about the sale of Swift's upcoming tour, and the Justice Department also started an investigation into Ticketmaster’s parent company. Live Nation Entertainment merged with Ticketmaster back in 2010, creating a live entertainment business that hosts concerts while also selling tickets.
In 2022, live music ticket sales grossed an estimated $6.28 billion. Ticketmaster has a long history of upsetting customers, the Taylor Swift issue being the latest example. We should find alternatives to purchasing tickets that ensure we will see a show, especially at a reasonable price.
It is plain and simple. A billion-dollar company should have been ready for crazy ticket sales when Taylor Swift’s presales came up. Greg Maffei, President and CEO of Live Nation Entertainment, said the site was supposed to be open to 1.5 million – not 14 million.
For a company that has pre-sold tickets multiple times before, this should not have been an issue, and any technical aspect should have been checked out. I feel that a company that knows it is going to make millions of dollars should be prepared to handle the situation and ensure everything goes smoothly.
Artists such as Zach Bryan have spoken out about their dislike for Ticketmaster. The singer even released a live album in December 2022 called “All My Homies Hate Ticketmaster.” The rising prices of tickets have led the singer to speak out and try his best to make prices cheap to see a "good and honest show." With Bryan's upcoming tour, “Burn, Burn, Burn,” he partnered with AXS for ticket sales.
Another one of Ticketmaster's faults is its astronomical price for tickets. Browsing for tickets a few summers ago, I saw prices range from $300 to almost $2,000 for a single ticket. It is crazy that Ticketmaster has allowed this to happen; concerts have become a luxury type of event that the average joe cannot afford.
Some believe that Ticketmaster is a monopoly. Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar agreed during a Senate Judiciary Committee meeting in January that Ticketmaster definitely is.
While the United States has not declared that monopolies are illegal, in my opinion, it feels ethically wrong. Ticketmaster, which represents about 70% of all ticket sales in the U.S., also owns multiple concert venues and promotes tours.
When that high of a percentage of tickets comes from the company, it’s not difficult to argue that Ticketmaster has a large hold on customers and concerts. It's time to boycott the company. There are better options to obtain tickets than Ticketmaster.
As embarrassing as it is to say out loud, I have bought overpriced tickets from Ticketmaster, only because they were the only tickets I could find. Two summers ago, I spent over $1,000 on tickets. Looking back, I would never do it again. Since then, I have explored other ticket sellers to get reasonable prices. There are many safe websites that you can buy tickets from that aren't Ticketmaster.
Many sales go through Ticketmaster because the artists partner with the company to sell their tickets, even on the artist's own website. For example, Harry Styles's website links all his concerts straight to Ticketmaster, which becomes an issue when one wants to attend the concert, but Ticketmaster is the only source.
Most recently, Beyonce announced a world tour offering presales like Taylor Swift, and people are worried the same thing will occur.
Other ticket sellers may not have tickets because they are sold via Ticketmaster. For example, SeatGeek only promotes one of the multiple concerts for Styles, but on Ticketmaster, there are over a dozen of his concerts being promoted.
Ticketmaster has taken millions of dollars from consumers and scammed them out of potential tickets with false promises. It is time to move away from purchasing from them and find other ways to get tickets, saving all of us from overspending and agonizing over not getting a seat.
Ticketmaster is unsatisfactory and needs to be canceled.
Alexis Goeman is a sophomore journalism and ADPR double major. Reach her at alexisgoeman@dailynebraskan.com.