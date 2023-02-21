I went into college with an idea of ‘good’ and ‘bad’ majors. I based these beliefs off of the most respected and best paid careers. So it was fairly obvious to me that STEM was good, and humanities were bad.
Freshman year, I was a microbiology major on a path to get an undergraduate degree in STEM – as part of my plan to attend medical school.
I found myself switching through vastly different majors. I knew deep down I wanted to study English, but I convinced myself it was a ‘bad’ major. So instead of focusing on my passions, I switched from STEM, business, education and eventually to where I am today — English.
I was worried that I was limiting my career potential by studying English. While I have plans to go into law, journalism or both, not everyone in English has that same career path.
The truth is, the number of students that go into a career related to their major is few and far between. There is a famous statistic from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York that found that out of 360,000 graduates, only 27% went into jobs directly related to their major. While the percentage is shocking, it is also outdated.
This statistic is from the 2010 census – well over a decade ago. As of January 2023, the same study was conducted, but only 1,000 college graduates were examined. About 46% of people were working in a field related to their major. This leaves more than half of bachelor graduates working in a field not related to their major.
When coming out of college, a degree is only a small part of success. Work history, experience and skill sets are paramount in getting a desired job.
Majors are not as important as they seem because companies look for specific skills that could be acquired across a variety of different subject areas. Despite this, majors can help employers efficiently determine skill sets of applicants.
Talking with University Career Services at the Nebraska Union gave some insight on ‘good’ and ‘bad’ majors.
“No matter what your degree is, through your experience in college in general you’ll learn skills like networking and talking to people,” said Courtney Strayer, employer and campus relations coordinator at University Career Services.
While many jobs don’t have specific degree requirements, there are many pre-professionals that do. For students trying to go to medical school, it is nearly impossible to pass the MCAT or get into a school without a STEM degree. This is because many medical schools and the MCAT require specific undergraduate courses and STEM knowledge.
Despite this, there are a myriad of different careers that open to almost any degree. Fields like law or management are not confined by any undergraduate study. No student should feel pressured to get a degree they aren’t passionate about for a job they wouldn’t enjoy.
A degree really is just a degree; it is what you do with the knowledge and skills you learn from your college experience that matters.
For me, it isn’t my English knowledge that will score my dream job. It’ll be what I learned from doing peer work, class discussions and independent research projects that will qualify me for myriads of different positions in different fields.
I wasted a year and a half of my college experience stuck in majors I didn’t enjoy. Life is too short to spend your time being miserable. College is too expensive to buy an education that is leaving you stressed and unfulfilled.
Alexia Woodall is a sophomore English and journalism double major. Reach her at alexiawoodall@dailynebraskan.com.