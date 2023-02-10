The Nebraska Union is undoubtedly the heart of UNL.
I find myself at the union nearly daily. Sometimes it’s just to grab food and hangout. Other days, I'll grab a booth and knock out a couple hours of homework and studying. While I spend so much time there, it almost never crosses my mind that there is more to the union than the bookstore, food courts or The Daily Nebraskan.
Out of curiosity, I decided to explore the different levels of the union. As soon as I walked up the stairs, I knew people didn’t go up there often.
With hundreds of students on the main level, the quiet, empty hallways of the upper floors were unnerving. As I walked around each floor, I was taken aback by all of the services the union has to offer. While some offices didn’t apply to me, there were many services that all students should be aware of.
Most students are familiar with the lower level of the union. For me specifically, I frequent the lower level due to my job at The Daily Nebraskan and affiliation with the Military and Veteran Success Center. With the general public not having a reason to visit either, the lower level is relatively useless to most students.
The most useful resources for all students on the lower level are the campus bookstore and Huskertech. While I do not like the bookstore, it has value to some students. Even though the books and supplies are overpriced, there is a post office hidden towards the back of the bookstore. I was previously unaware that the university had a post office, so accidentally discovering it was a pleasant surprise.
Huskertech is a great resource because of its unique services. In the union, tech support is offered on the lower level, while laptops can be checked out from the first floor of the union.
I was unimpressed with the services on the second floor. The Office of Fraternity and Sorority Life was uninteresting as it didn’t apply to me or most UNL students.
Although, the worst office on the second floor was Student Organization Financial Services. I was misled to believe that it helped handle student finances, but the truth was much more disappointing. It helps student organizations fundraise and handle club and association finances. While these offices are necessary, they were not worth the trip up the stairs.
The only redeeming quality of the second floor would be Career Services. It offers assistance in finding and applying to jobs and internships. Career coaching is one of the best features of Career Services, as there are specialists from each college to advise students.
Due to the lackluster services on the second floor, I did not have high expectations for the third floor. When I actually arrived and looked around, I was pleasantly surprised to find that the third floor has the best resources the union has to offer.
Open to everyone, Student Legal Services offers a variety of resources. The lawyers handle a myriad of cases such as DUIs and even assisting students when drafting wills. Student Legal Services would have to be my favorite part of the union due to its overall usefulness and accessibility to all students.
Both the university’s Women's Center and LGBTQA+ Center are on the third floor of the union. They offer programs, specialized support and services for their respective students. The Women’s Center is best known for their assistance of students with children and an extensive library of media covering women and women empowerment.
The LGBTQA+ Center hosts some of my favorite on-campus events like Night of the Living Drag Show and the Rainbow Ball. Both centers emphasize healthy relationships with safer sex kits and overall sexual education and support.
Even though my journey through the union was interesting, it was an experience I wouldn’t do again. While I was pleased to learn about unique services the union has to offer, not many apply to me specifically.
I may not be the biggest fan of university facilities, but I do believe that the union is much more complex and important than I initially thought. While I wouldn’t do it again, I suggest all students explore the union.
Alexia Woodall is a sophomore English and journalism double major. Reach her at alexiawoodall@dailynebraskan.com.