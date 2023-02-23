People have been calling East Palestine, Ohio the “new Chernobyl.” The nickname is dramatic, but it reflects the fear and confusion of the local residents following the train wreck and chemical spill on Feb. 3.
Many of the 38 train cars that crashed were carrying highly toxic chemicals like vinyl chloride. Norfolk Southern – the company that owned the train and was tasked with its cleanup – elected to perform a controlled burn to remove the chemicals on Feb. 6. This is what led to the ominous black cloud hanging over Ohio you have most likely seen on social media.
The corporate and governmental response to this disaster has been damaging to public health and institutional trust.
The residents of East Palestine have received conflicting information, leading to confusion and anxiety.
An evacuation order was quickly issued following the crash, only to be lifted on Feb. 8. The Environmental Protection Agency said contaminants in the air were below detection limits, but residents found it hard to relax.
Upon returning to their homes, many residents reported throwing away their furniture, because it smelled like chemicals. The unease was made worse by several viral videos showing creek water in the area that revealed rainbow-hued chemicals when disturbed.
There is also a growing number of reports of rashes, nausea and headaches, fuelling questions of just how safe it is to remain in the village. These ailments make it hard for residents to trust the EPA’s assurances that the air and water is clean, and people fear Norfolk Southern’s clean up measures have made the situation worse.
The response measures themselves have been a major disruption in peoples’ lives, and the compensation has been nowhere near sufficient.
The people of East Palestine were forced to evacuate from their homes for three days in the middle of a work week. Then, many had to discard furniture and other belongings, as well as pay for and deal with any medical ailments they suffered. Livestock owners are afraid for their animals, many of which were never able to be evacuated.
Norfolk Southern has offered people inside the mandatory evacuation area $1,000 for the inconvenience. The company could still be required to reimburse specific expenses, but this initial offering is a joke – that is for residents who even qualify.
People outside the one-mile evacuation area were told they are ineligible for both the inconvenience payment and other reimbursements. These people simply have to deal with the days away from work and the expenses of damaged health and property.
Homeowners that want to move away will somehow have to sell property in a place that is now nationally associated with chemical contamination, and if they cannot, hopefully $1,000 is enough to relocate themselves and their families.
Putting Norfolk Southern in charge of cleaning up their mistake was a bad idea in the first place.
History is full of corporations doing an unsatisfactory job of fixing their own mistakes. The Deepwater Horizon oil spill is an infamous example. Aside from the huge environmental impacts, the spill left the fishing and tourism industries in the Gulf of Mexico crippled.
BP, the company that owned the oil rig that exploded, was held responsible for the spill, and it created a $20 billion compensation fund. However, lack of oversight resulted in inflated payouts to entities that were largely unrelated to the spill, leaving hurting people to fend for themselves.
The pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson is still in legal battles over their talc-based products that were linked with cancer. An investigation showed that the company knew its baby powder contained dangerous chemicals as early as the 1970s.
Norfolk Southern itself has a history of undervaluing safety, lobbying to reduce regulatory standards for brakes and laying off thousands of workers despite warnings about the safety risks of understaffing.
This calls into question why we would trust a corporation – whose top priority is profit – with the decontamination of an accident site and the reimbursement of those affected by its mistakes.
Someone could argue that Norfolk Southern and the governmental agencies did the best they could with a difficult situation. Sadly, this could be true.
However, it does not warrant praise of the entities in charge. Instead, it reveals that our standards for holding powerful institutions accountable need to be much higher. Maybe the residents of East Palestine will get away without long-term harm, but that thought cannot be of much comfort to them at the moment.
We need to be able to trust societal institutions.That means that those institutions need to promptly own up when they make mistakes and remedy those mistakes as completely as possible.
Clear and accurate communication with the public is essential, and that has been the opposite of what we have seen in Ohio – and in countless other corporate screw ups. The companies are not going to improve on their own, so they will need constant pressure from the people to make public safety and well-being a priority.
The people of East Palestine deserve justice. Make your voice heard. Make it impossible for Norfolk Southern to ignore the outcry. We need to raise our standards as a country, and the time to do so is now.
Will Cook is a junior philosophy and journalism double major. Reach him at williamcook@dailynebraskan.com.