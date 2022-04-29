Thinking about the end of the semester stresses me out. I’ve had all semester to write my political science paper, but I started just a few days ago. I also need to get a B on my French final to get the grade I want in the course, which means a lot of studying in the next two weeks. I still need to pack, too.
When I moved in, I brought about a car and a half of stuff. Everything has to fit in the back of my car for the move home.
I’ve already gotten rid of some clothes and dishes, but I might still need to create more space. Even though I want to throw everything in boxes at the last minute, throw the rest away and forget about it, I know that isn’t the right way to do it. Considering the state of our environment, I know that I need to be more responsible about what I do with my unwanted items when I move out. I recommend you adopt that mentality, too.
A great place to start is by going through your clothes. Are there any you don’t wear anymore, for any reason? If so, consider donating them. The first place that probably comes to mind is Goodwill, and while that is a better option than the landfill, there are local alternatives that can have a greater impact on the Lincoln community.
People’s City Mission is a local charity that runs the primary homeless shelter in Lincoln. It has collection boxes around the city for wearable and textile donations. This is a great place to donate your clothes that still have life in them. You can also donate the towels, sheets and blankets that you bought in your pre-dorm move. The People’s City Mission website says they are currently in urgent need of Twin-size blankets, so consider putting those higher on your donation list.
Another option is Global Green Clothing, an organization which keeps drop boxes located throughout Lancaster County. They also accept accessories and linens. Donations go to both the local community and impoverished communities in other countries. It also puts a focus on sustainability, so their operations have a low carbon footprint.
You can also look up donation centers and try to find local charities that accept used clothes and donate them to people in need in Lincoln and surrounding areas.
If you find clothes buried in your closet because they have holes, stains or are otherwise unwearable, recycle them. H&M has a garment collection program that sorts through the clothes they are given, re-sells what is still wearable and recycles what isn’t. According to H&M’s customer service, the program allows you to bring in two medium-sized bags of clothing a day, plus you get $5 of in-store credit for each bag you bring in as an incentive to donate.
While H&M’s program is a good option if you really don’t have time to sort through your clothing, I encourage you to donate your wearable clothing and only bring your clothes in if they need to be recycled. However, if you really don’t have time to sort through your clothing, this is still a better option than throwing clothes away.
Obviously, clothing isn’t the only thing that you may no longer need. There are a variety of small items or appliances that you’ve likely accumulated this year. If they are still in good working condition and you no longer need them, the university has made it easy to donate if you live in a residence hall.
From May 2 until move out, there will be Goodwill donation bins at the 24-hour welcome desks for clothing and other small items that are clean and in good condition. You can donate without even leaving your building. If you don’t live on-campus, a trip to the nearest Goodwill will have to be arranged.
If the items you want to get rid of aren’t donatable, check out the City of Lincoln’s “what bin does it go in?” website. The site allows you to search for an item and find out either how to properly recycle it or responsibly dispose of it if there isn’t a recycling option. For some items like furniture, it even provides donation resources.
While you’re rushing to clean out your room before it’s too late, take note of how much stuff you don’t want anymore. Remember that when you are packing for next fall. It’s easy to get caught up in the excitement of decorating and living in a new apartment, dorm or house. Before that feeling overwhelms you, remember how much you got rid of this spring, and make sure you really need to bring each item with you.
I understand this is not the easiest way to clean out a space. It takes more time and energy than boxing and tossing. But we accumulate a lot of stuff in our lives, and often there are others who need those items that seem inconsequential to us. Take the time to consider those people when you’re packing, but also next time you want to purchase something.
I wish we had less stuff and more intangible connections, but this article isn’t about materialism and its causes, it’s about its results. Be responsible with your donations and disposals, and carry that responsibility into your purchases.
The next time you move out, this could help alleviate some stress. Hopefully, you’ll have less stuff and more knowledge of how to get rid of things. That way, you’ll have more time to re-learn an entire language or write a semester’s worth of research without having to worry about packing.
Megan Buffington is a freshman journalism major. Reach her at meganbuffington@dailynebraskan.com