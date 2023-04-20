Student debt is daunting. The prospect of having to pay back the government or some private entity for years isn’t ideal. But, I don’t think it’s all too bad.
I have come across many students who vehemently express their fears and disdain for student loans and debt. But, speaking as someone who has racked up a large amount of student debt, I could never understand that mentality.
I view student debt as temporary, first and foremost. It gets paid down over time. Even though there are some interest rates on specific loans, for the most part, the debt will decrease over time as it is paid off. Usually, federal loans have repayment plans that ensure loans are paid off within 10 years. For individuals that qualify, there are extended repayment plans that allow people to pay off their loans within 25 years.
The Federal Student Aid office also has a debt repayment simulator. This can be used to help estimate how much it will cost per month to pay off loans.
Surprisingly, student debt has some positive effects on credit history. According to Chase Bank, “Student loans offer an opportunity to show that you can make regular payments on your debt — the main component of your credit score and a sign that you are a responsible credit user.”
Your credit score is made up of five parts, the two largest being payment history and amount owed. With these two factors making up 65% of a credit score, having a moderate amount of debt and paying it off helps to build those aspects of the credit score. My credit score is fairly high, likely because of my student debt.
Having a good credit score is very important for a myriad of reasons. Your credit score can dictate interest rates on credit cards and loans. It can be an influencing factor on securing a lease for an apartment or financing a vehicle.
Another positive factor of student loans is the ability to afford a college education. Without federal student loans, I would not be able to attend college. Even though college is expensive, it is an investment for my future. People with bachelor degrees earn an average of 84% more than people who hold only a high school diploma. Over a lifetime, this turns out to be around a $1.2 million difference.
The average student loan debt is $37,574. When considering the estimated $1.2 million difference, your college degree creates around a $1.62 million profit. When looking at these earnings in the grand scheme of a lifetime, it appears that the benefits of student loans and debt heavily outweigh their cost.
Whenever I do get stressed about student loans, I think about how common loans are. As of 2022, 45.3 million Americans have federal student loans. Over the past 10 years, the number of people taking out student loans has been increasing. Since a large portion of the population has student loans, it makes me feel less alone in my struggles.
While I have a more relaxed view on student debt, that doesn’t mean it shouldn’t be taken seriously. Debt that isn’t paid off properly has the potential to go into default. Student loan default is when all of the money borrowed becomes immediately due. Additionally, while student debt can help establish and raise a credit score, it can also significantly damage it if the debt is not well managed. Debt that isn’t well managed can consist of missed or late payments.
Overall, student debt is so common that it is essentially a part of the American college experience. While it isn’t ideal, it isn’t so bad when considering the opportunities the debt provides. It is okay and normal to be upset and stressed about debt, but ultimately, it isn’t as bad as it seems.
Alexia Woodall is a sophomore English and journalism double major. Reach her at alexiawoodall@dailynebraskan.com.