I think now, more than ever, is the best time to discuss the importance of spirituality and religion. As nature awakens from its winter slumber and enters spring, the earth is reborn. This time plays an important role for humans internally with observances such as Lent, Ramadan and Passover.
Religion or general spirituality serves a valuable purpose for human beings. However, among some of my peers, I have noticed an increased lack of respect for spirituality and religion. Some, obviously, with justified reasoning, but not all.
Spiritual well-being can provide a multitude of positives for individuals. Those who are spiritual and religious tend to report being happier and healthier overall than those who are not. These individuals reported being able to cope more effectively with stressful life events as well as experience less conflict in marriage.
There are a multitude of reasons as to why this is the case. One of those reasons is community. Whether it’s religion or a general emphasis on spirituality, community will be made. You tend to bond more with individuals who share similar beliefs as they often have similar goals and outlooks of the world.
These communities create a new network of support. Individuals in religious or spiritual communities can help to encourage and rebuild strength when members are experiencing hardships. In times of normalcy, these groups can help uplift one another and create coping strategies that may be needed in times of distress.
Spirituality in general was created with the purpose of understanding oneself and the world around them better. This is often with the intention of creating better environments with this new found understanding.
As a result, those who are spiritual tend to make a larger effort at improving the world around them. Many religious and spiritual groups embed philanthropy and service in their core beliefs. Correspondingly, those who are spiritual or open to the idea of such are more likely to volunteer their time.
In those who are spiritual, improvement is not only emphasized internally but also externally. Often, spirituality can provide individuals with introspection and encourage deep thought. Whether this is through prayer, meditation or readings, self-reflection is strongly encouraged.
Mindful meditation and prayer have been shown to decrease the effects of depression and anxiety promoting personal wellness and stability. Both meditation and prayer serve as a time to embrace peace and to reflect.
It is not often in other aspects of life that we take this time to reflect. Reflection can create a space of peace within individuals and allow them to have much needed discussions with themselves that they may otherwise ignore.
Those who reject spirituality do so often as protest to the discrimination organized religion can foster. However, organized religion can often take a different stance than the intended spirituality of the religion itself. Spirituality is about the individual and their personal relationship to a faith or belief system and should be understood that way.
While one can deny organized religion with good reasoning, religion and spirituality as a whole should not be discarded. For many, individual practice provides benefits that manifest both emotionally and physically.
No one should be required to adhere to any form of spirituality. However, its importance should be acknowledged and respected, as it often provides a positive impact on those who practice.
Carmela Rigatuso is a freshman ethnic studies major. Reach her at carmelarigatuso@dailynebraskan.com.