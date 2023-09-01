It is common on college campuses to see heavy criticism of sorority life. When witnessing chaotic events such as bid day — when potential new members find out their sorority and erupt in a wave of screams — it can be easy to poke fun or belittle the events. Sororities are often misunderstood due to them being female organizations. It is largely undeniable that these organizations can create a sense of community not experienced before by most girls who participate.
Whilst sororities are not the only example of female-led communities on college campuses, they are typically the most prevalent. At the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, over a quarter of the women that attend our university are in a National Panhellenic Conference sorority. Exclusively female organizations and spaces are crucial to the success of female-identifying students for a multitude of reasons.
Predominantly women-filled organizations provide safe spaces on campus by fostering community. It can be easy to feel unsafe as a woman on a college campus. Women are often a target for physical and sexual assault, discrimination and general disrespect. It can be relieving to enter a space where you aren't on edge about protecting your physical safety and respect.
Female safe spaces can act as an outlet to process stress and discomfort. There are co-ed safe spaces, but it isn’t the same as a female-centered community. There is a level of understanding between women that is often not found with men due to shared experiences and struggles.
Participation in female organizations can inspire confidence within the classroom and other extracurriculars. Women learn how to advocate for themselves by gaining assertiveness and verbal communication with the help and support of their fellow sisters.
These organizations can also provide representation through upperclassmen or alumni networks. Female forerunners can be an inspiration to other women, motivating them to pursue positions of power they might not otherwise consider. Furthermore, these positions of feminine leadership are an opportunity to provide guidance for young women.
It is too often that women feel left behind and overlooked in the classroom. These women-centered organizations can help improve educational performance in a myriad of ways. Most sororities on campus possess a GPA that is above the university average for women. Many of these groups hold study nights and overall motivate each other academically. While solitary study sessions can be beneficial, these study groups provide extra assistance women may not get anywhere else. This is because women may feel more comfortable to ask questions to their female colleagues, free of potential criticism or degradation on the basis of gender.
Even though woman-only spaces are inherently segregated, that doesn’t mean it’s malicious. The separation is necessary in order to create a space for women that feels less hostile than an integrated environment. Additionally, men already have their own exclusive spaces, such as fraternities.
Furthermore, these communities provide a safe and comfortable environment that is required to instill confidence in women. It can almost be impossible to be confident or productive when they’re constantly getting torn down for their identity.
Female students on campus and women-only spaces should be respected and continue to be supported. Women are important members of the academic world and having safe environments is necessary to their overall health and success as a student and individual.
Carmela Rigatuso is a sophomore criminology and criminal justice major. Reach her at carmelarigatuso@dailynebraskan.com.