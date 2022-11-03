I remember during my senior year of high school how excited my classmates and I were to get to have our phones out during our anatomy class. Our school had a no-phone policy during the day except for lunch, but there were some teachers who were more relaxed when it came to exceptions, such as texting our parents. Though there were also teachers that would take them away, and you would have to go to the office to retrieve them with a parent.
Now, in college, we are free to do whatever we want concerning our phones. We can text people, be on social media, scroll the internet and play games all at the touch of our finger – but when it comes to doing so in the classroom, where is the line drawn? I am not for the university creating a policy to hold our phones hostage while in class, but I think that not using our phones in the classroom shows respect to the teacher, fellow students and our education.
In modern times, "phubbing" – or the act of snubbing somebody you are talking to by looking at your phone – is somewhat of a social norm, but we need to redirect ourselves when it comes to attentiveness. I have been guilty of being on my phone in class, whether it be texting my parents or friends or responding to Snapchat. However, I try my best to be quick about it or respond via my computer while taking notes.
Think about how you feel when you are trying to tell someone something, and they are on their phone, not paying attention. In Kelli Britten's JOMC 101 course, she asked us not to be on our phones – the only professor during my time here to request that so far. On the other hand, I have had a professor tell the class she didn't care what we do, as long as we didn’t talk during class unless we were answering questions.
A lot of people I know – including myself – hate talking in large classrooms in front of a multitude of people. I even had a professor last semester state on the first day of class that she hates public speaking, so I'm sure there may be other professors who share similar feelings. A study found that "phubbing" has led to a reduced feeling of belongingness. On top of having to speak in front of large groups, teachers also have to worry about kids being on their phones as well.
College is already expensive, so going to a class just to sit there and scroll through TikTok doesn't seem productive. Don't get me wrong, there are a lot of classes I had to take where I would rather be anywhere else, but sometimes we need to suck it up because we need to get through it. On top of that, people don't multitask as well as we think, so by being on our phones during class, we miss important information for exams and instructions for the next class.
Our brains aren't wired to do multiple things at once; only about 2.5% of people can actually multitask, which means a good portion of college students can’t. Multitasking splits our attention, actually making it harder for us to focus on one thing at a time. The number of times I am distracted by mobile devices and have to ask the person next to me to relay the message again is embarrassing, and it is also something that I do for others often.
On the other hand, we are paying to take classes, so we should be able to decide what we do with our phones. There are also a few classes where we use our phones for projects, so having them available is sometimes necessary, but again, it's the time and place that makes it disrespectful to use your phone.
I am sure there are times when you have been in class, and in the quiet of the room, someone's phone starts playing a video, and everyone looks in their direction. There is embarrassment in that incident, so why is it not the same when someone scrolls mindlessly through a lecture or speaker? I have had only one professor ask students to put away everything during a 100-person class to give their full attention to a guest speaker, which is odd, considering they are taking their time of day to come to us. It should be common sense to give our full attention to whoever is speaking and be present.
As part of attending university, we are given the opportunity to make our own choices. When it comes to being on our phones during class, it is our responsibility; however, there are many aspects that one needs to consider if one wants to be represented in the best way possible.
Alexis Goeman is a sophomore journalism and ADPR major, reach her at alexisgoeman@dailynebraskan.com.